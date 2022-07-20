 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle:"OMG you guys. Have you heard of this 'fen-ta-nyl'? Sounds pretty bad, like, people can die from it and stuff. Maybe we should do something about it?"   (kiro7.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that people aren't going to stop taking drugs, and 'drug war' tactics have obviously failed, leaves only one solution - sell quality assured drugs (produced and tested by licensed companies or govt agencies) from legal outlets. And set the price to out-compete black market rather than to make a tax profit. Legalise everything but ban dangerous impurities in same way food is regulated.

Keep fighting the baptist vote with the same tactics that cancelled Prohibition - constant articles about the harm and the ineffectiveness of existing system to prevent
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose

You lost your daughter the day you put that name on her birth certificate.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw two fentanyls hiding in the closet and they were overdosing babies and the babies looked at me.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takes a while for news to reach the left coast out here.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The motion also directs Public Health - Seattle & King County to find strategies to increase its efforts to reduce fentanyl-related deaths.

So herd immunity it is, then.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose

You lost your daughter the day you put that name on her birth certificate.


*as Cherry Pie plays in the background "

"And now let's hear it for BRIIIIILIONNNN!"
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So why is it that only cops get sick and die from contact exposure to fentanyl?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mjjt: Given that people aren't going to stop taking drugs, and 'drug war' tactics have obviously failed, leaves only one solution - sell quality assured drugs (produced and tested by licensed companies or govt agencies) from legal outlets. And set the price to out-compete black market rather than to make a tax profit. Legalise everything but ban dangerous impurities in same way food is regulated.

Keep fighting the baptist vote with the same tactics that cancelled Prohibition - constant articles about the harm and the ineffectiveness of existing system to prevent


Not many people are intelligent enough or pragmatic enough to grasp your point.
Especially with religion clouding their mind. Or the GOP filling them with bigotry.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fentanyl overdose deaths are rising so quickly in King County that the county council declared fentanyl to be a public health crisis on Tuesday.

This sounds like a self-limiting problem.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know correct and labeled dosage could save lives  . But you demand a stupid drug war. Meh.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose. Brillion was only 18 when she took half of a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her.

Is that a real thing? Like how and why is this a popular product? I must assume that for every one of these there are a thousand people who just get high and achieved their goals. Drug dealers mayor may not be pure evil but I assume killing your customers is not good for selling more drugs in the future...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Fentanyl overdose deaths are rising so quickly in King County that the county council declared fentanyl to be a public health crisis on Tuesday.

This sounds like a self-limiting problem.


Just like we solved the problem of drug-addicted hobos by ignoring them.
 
midmodan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The motion also directs Public Health - Seattle & King County to find strategies to increase its efforts to reduce fentanyl-related deaths.

So herd immunity it is, then.


Indeed, everybody gets a dose at Ld50, those who live are expected to be immune for life. Those who don't are given a heroes funeral. They sacrificed themselves, so others wouldn't have to. A second round will be given in a months time. A third a month later.
After 6 or 8 months, I imagine there won't be too many volunteers. But, ya know, as many as it takes.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Brillion there was a human named Brillion. I guess she won't be a cash money Brillion heir.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose. Brillion was only 18 when she took half of a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her.

Is that a real thing? Like how and why is this a popular product? I must assume that for every one of these there are a thousand people who just get high and achieved their goals. Drug dealers mayor may not be pure evil but I assume killing your customers is not good for selling more drugs in the future...


And there's apparently enough out there to kill everyone on the planet several times over....so why keep making it?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose. Brillion was only 18 when she took half of a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her.

Is that a real thing? Like how and why is this a popular product? I must assume that for every one of these there are a thousand people who just get high and achieved their goals. Drug dealers mayor may not be pure evil but I assume killing your customers is not good for selling more drugs in the future...


??? Teflon kills. Slowly.  But it does kill.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Fentanyl overdose deaths are rising so quickly in King County that the county council declared fentanyl to be a public health crisis on Tuesday.

This sounds like a self-limiting problem.

Just like we solved the problem of drug-addicted hobos by ignoring them.


This is America people genuinely believe that apathy is free.
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


RIP
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seattle's solution? Hand out more needles for heroin use.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose. Brillion was only 18 when she took half of a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her.

Is that a real thing? Like how and why is this a popular product? I must assume that for every one of these there are a thousand people who just get high and achieved their goals. Drug dealers mayor may not be pure evil but I assume killing your customers is not good for selling more drugs in the future...


I think it has something to do with illegal drug supply chains, which were disrupted by Covid the same as logistics for normal products. Fentanyl is being used to make up the difference and it's having an impact.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: JohnBigBootay: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose. Brillion was only 18 when she took half of a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her.

Is that a real thing? Like how and why is this a popular product? I must assume that for every one of these there are a thousand people who just get high and achieved their goals. Drug dealers mayor may not be pure evil but I assume killing your customers is not good for selling more drugs in the future...

And there's apparently enough out there to kill everyone on the planet several times over....so why keep making it?


I assume those claims are lies. Why don't we demand the truth?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Seattle's solution? Hand out more needles for heroin use.


So you want AIDS? Clean needles reduce  HIV spread!  But thanks for the fake news.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: Given that people aren't going to stop taking drugs, and 'drug war' tactics have obviously failed, leaves only one solution - sell quality assured drugs (produced and tested by licensed companies or govt agencies) from legal outlets. And set the price to out-compete black market rather than to make a tax profit. Legalise everything but ban dangerous impurities in same way food is regulated.

Keep fighting the baptist vote with the same tactics that cancelled Prohibition - constant articles about the harm and the ineffectiveness of existing system to prevent


And how, exactly, is your plan going to put black people in jail? Sure less people die, but then who is going to make license plates for practically nothing?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: JohnBigBootay: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose. Brillion was only 18 when she took half of a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her.

Is that a real thing? Like how and why is this a popular product? I must assume that for every one of these there are a thousand people who just get high and achieved their goals. Drug dealers mayor may not be pure evil but I assume killing your customers is not good for selling more drugs in the future...

I think it has something to do with illegal drug supply chains, which were disrupted by Covid the same as logistics for normal products. Fentanyl is being used to make up the difference and it's having an impact.


/
Also trying to go Clean can kill you if you relapse.  We really should help people quit.  Which could include relapse doses.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ??? Teflon kills. Slowly.  But it does kill.



Saliva causes cancer. But only if ingested in small quantities over a long period of time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

midmodan: El_Dan: The motion also directs Public Health - Seattle & King County to find strategies to increase its efforts to reduce fentanyl-related deaths.

So herd immunity it is, then.

Indeed, everybody gets a dose at Ld50, those who live are expected to be immune for life. Those who don't are given a heroes funeral. They sacrificed themselves, so others wouldn't have to. A second round will be given in a months time. A third a month later.
After 6 or 8 months, I imagine there won't be too many volunteers. But, ya know, as many as it takes.


That sounds pretty hardcore, but I was thinking something more in line with the current laissez faire approach.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time for a serious PSA "Do you know where your drugs have been?" campaign. Oh yeah, that first bump was good, but is there GLUTEN hiding in that product? Are you sure it's vegan and not cut with MILK POWDER!  Remind the locals that there is no ethical systems for the production of cocaine or heroin. Ecstasy requires indo-saffaronole, derived from the roots of a tree that is not responsibly harvested.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What the crap were you even going for with this headline
 
vsavatar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still waiting for them to do something about dihydrogen monoxide.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose

You lost your daughter the day you put that name on her birth certificate.


My neighbor had a friend that named her daughter Unique. Don't know and don't ever want to know the spelling, but imagine having that label hanging on you.

Felony charges should be allowed for parents making poor name choices. Bad initials too.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the first sign that there might be a problem with your pain killer...

is that you are buying it from a guy on a corner and not in a store kind of corner.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mjjt: Given that people aren't going to stop taking drugs, and 'drug war' tactics have obviously failed, leaves only one solution - sell quality assured drugs (produced and tested by licensed companies or govt agencies) from legal outlets. And set the price to out-compete black market rather than to make a tax profit. Legalise everything but ban dangerous impurities in same way food is regulated.

Keep fighting the baptist vote with the same tactics that cancelled Prohibition - constant articles about the harm and the ineffectiveness of existing system to prevent

Not many people are intelligent enough or pragmatic enough to grasp your point.
Especially with religion clouding their mind. Or the GOP filling them with bigotry.


Oh I understand it won't happen tomorrow. I just hope/think it is playing out the same way Prohibition died - when enough voters realized that trying to outlaw human behaviour was worse than allowing the behaviour
 
Dave2042
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mjjt: Given that people aren't going to stop taking drugs, and 'drug war' tactics have obviously failed, leaves only one solution - sell quality assured drugs (produced and tested by licensed companies or govt agencies) from legal outlets. And set the price to out-compete black market rather than to make a tax profit. Legalise everything but ban dangerous impurities in same way food is regulated.

Keep fighting the baptist vote with the same tactics that cancelled Prohibition - constant articles about the harm and the ineffectiveness of existing system to prevent


Your for-profit prisons are full of brown people.  War on drugs seems to be working perfectly.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
phishrace:

Unique. Don't know and don't ever want to know the spelling, but imagine having that label hanging on you

🦄iiiKe
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know correct and labeled dosage could save lives


How does fenatyl save lives?
 
Vern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phishrace: Snapper Carr: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose

You lost your daughter the day you put that name on her birth certificate.

My neighbor had a friend that named her daughter Unique. Don't know and don't ever want to know the spelling, but imagine having that label hanging on you.

Felony charges should be allowed for parents making poor name choices. Bad initials too.


Aaron Thomas Monroe probably agrees with you. Benjamin Bernard Cohen is probably fine the way he is.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vern: phishrace: Snapper Carr: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose

You lost your daughter the day you put that name on her birth certificate.

My neighbor had a friend that named her daughter Unique. Don't know and don't ever want to know the spelling, but imagine having that label hanging on you.

Felony charges should be allowed for parents making poor name choices. Bad initials too.

Aaron Thomas Monroe probably agrees with you. Benjamin Bernard Cohen is probably fine the way he is.


Fredrick Ulrich Charles Kastnener never uses his initials.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Obscene_CNN: Seattle's solution? Hand out more needles for heroin use.

So you want AIDS? Clean needles reduce  HIV spread!  But thanks for the fake news.


Better idea: death penalty for heroin use. If you're willing to stick needles in your arm to get high you're so farked up in the head the world would be better off with you dead.
 
Vern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Vern: phishrace: Snapper Carr: Laura Lynch said she lost her daughter Brillion to a fentanyl overdose

You lost your daughter the day you put that name on her birth certificate.

My neighbor had a friend that named her daughter Unique. Don't know and don't ever want to know the spelling, but imagine having that label hanging on you.

Felony charges should be allowed for parents making poor name choices. Bad initials too.

Aaron Thomas Monroe probably agrees with you. Benjamin Bernard Cohen is probably fine the way he is.

Fredrick Ulrich Charles Kastnener never uses his initials.


Well they won't fit in the high-score table on Space Invaders, why would he?
 
