(Sixth Tone)   China has a single government hotline number 12345 promising to fix everything from aid problems to policy clarifications. Naturally, call center operations are outsourced to private contractors who don't really identify with the government   (sixthtone.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's bullsh... Hang on. I gotta take this call.

Huānyíng lái dào fǎ kè?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I always call 0118 999 881 999 119 725

3.

/So easy to remember!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BWAHAHAHAHA! China is outsourcing jobs now!

At this rate there's going to be a Goat Herder in Ethiopia that is responsible for 30 percent of the World's Economy.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's the kind of number an idiot has on their luggage.
 
180IQ
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bai lan
 
xcheopis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"it would likely surprise many of these angry callers to learn that the person answering their queries isn't necessarily able to speak for the city government."

It shouldn't. People always take out their rage and frustration on call-center personnel*, who have no authority to change things or make policy.
*And pretty much everyone in a low-level public-facing Job Of Doom
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That's the kind of number an idiot has on their luggage.


That's crazy, I have the same combination on my luggage.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That's the kind of number an idiot has on their luggage.


Crap! The Chinese have the combinations for our luggage! ALL IS LOST!
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: baronbloodbath: That's the kind of number an idiot has on their luggage.

That's crazy, I have the same combination on my luggage.


That's ok, it's what I have on the Nuclear Football.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The ring came off my pudding can!
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
With the right corporate synergies that could work.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: baronbloodbath: That's the kind of number an idiot has on their luggage.

That's crazy, I have the same combination on my luggage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What does Mandarin or Cantonese sould like with a Indian accent.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: That's why I always call 0118 999 881 999 119 725

3.

/So easy to remember!


Isn't that the code for Mike Tyson in Punch Out?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do the call centers still have to report suspected seditious elements? That seems like it'd be a real downer...
 
