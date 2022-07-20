 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Of the 376 cops who responded to the Uvalde shooting, there is one who arguably wasn't incompetent or a coward. Lt. Javier Martinez rushed in the building, took fire from the shooter and tried to engage him, but "no other officers followed him"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Police, Constable, Texas House committee's preliminary report, Javier Martinez, Police officer, separate groups of officers, 77-page report  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He must be the legendary "one good cop".

No wonder the other pigs didn't have his back.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like there are 3-4 decent human beings on the force around whom to form an entirely new police department.

The rest can wait outside to find out if they get their jobs back (they don't, but let's just see how long they will wait).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even the Klan has a good guy hidden away somewhere.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?


If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody expected a Spanish infiltration.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when the bullshiat reports about a department of heroes who charged the building through gunfire and rescued everyone started emerging in the immediate aftermath, exactly how many public statements did he make saying that this was not a true account?

How many letters did he submit to his superiors questioning the version of events that was being deliberately fed to the public?

How many officials did he personally contact offering freely to provide information about what actually happened.

Answer me those questions, and few dozen others I have, and I'll be willing to acknowledge him as "a good one."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: He must be the legendary "one good cop".

No wonder the other pigs didn't have his back.


no other cops should've been necessary right? all it takes is one good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.


Wait till they find out how many border patrol officers are Hispanic.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if Ted Cruz drove by a road construction project and saw 376 (or whatever the number was) guys in reflective vests and hard hats standing around, not knowing what to do. He would be calling for an inquisition. Heads would roll. But the republican response to this massive failure is a collective "meh".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.

Wait till they find out how many border patrol officers are Hispanic.


Wait until you find out how many Hispanics are incredibly racist.
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple the police force by zero then add him to be in charge of starting over.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's with me? HOOOOOO!

chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just because someone failed less than the others doesn't mean they didn't fail. He should be charged right along with the rest of the PD, chief, principal, and district super intendant as co-conspirators of the mass shooting.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.


Citation, and define "many".

Texas law enforcement often doesn't mirror the communities it serves (dallasnews.com)
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.


Just like Ben Shapiro forgetting the white supremacists he's rooting for want to come after him.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire the current chief and promote this guy instead.

Frankly he could have the management skills of a turnip and it would still be an improvement to the current status given the community trust level in the current situation.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.

Wait till they find out how many border patrol officers are Hispanic.


come to think about it, i've been in SW Texas many times around the border, at checkpoints and border crossings i don't think i've ever seen a non-hispanic border patrol agent.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And when the bullshiat reports about a department of heroes who charged the building through gunfire and rescued everyone started emerging in the immediate aftermath, exactly how many public statements did he make saying that this was not a true account?

How many letters did he submit to his superiors questioning the version of events that was being deliberately fed to the public?

How many officials did he personally contact offering freely to provide information about what actually happened.

Answer me those questions, and few dozen others I have, and I'll be willing to acknowledge him as "a good one."


Agreed. The appearance he's not absolutely horrible at his job does not make him "a good one" under any common understanding.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?


They were wearing their brown pants shirts.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Ethertap: But the republican response to this massive failure is a collective "meh".


I'm sure they're busy preparing another investigation into Benghazi.
 
mooncow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, his poor ear! Hit by fragments!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Imagine if Ted Cruz drove by a road construction project and saw 376 (or whatever the number was) guys in reflective vests and hard hats standing around, not knowing what to do. He would be calling for an inquisition. Heads would roll. But the republican response to this massive failure is a collective "meh".


you don't understand the difference between state and federal representatives do you?
 
chasd00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.

Citation, and define "many".

Texas law enforcement often doesn't mirror the communities it serves (dallasnews.com)


i get what you're saying and it's true in some cases but highly doubtful here. Uvalde is a small town 80% hispanic, being a police officer is probably one of the best jobs in town. I would guess 90% of the PD is hispanic if not more.

acouvis: Fire the current chief and promote this guy instead.

Frankly he could have the management skills of a turnip and it would still be an improvement to the current status given the community trust level in the current situation.


no no, don't look at it from a relative perspective because, even then, there's no redeemable sliver in that PD. They (along with the school leadership) should be behind bars for enabling the mass murder.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So: A mother who tries to run in and rescue her child is detained by police, a police officer on site who's wife is in the school and dying is disarmed and told to get out, and the ONE cop who makes an attempt is shot at, and when he goes for a second try, no one follows him? Over 400 police officers and TWO of them are willing to go in there?

And the ones who did enter the classroom had driven 40+ minutes from their Border Patrol assignment before storming the classroom??

But they have time NOW to harass and stalk the families of the DEAD children who criticize them?

WTF Uvalde?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?


He knows who has his back
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We found who they will use as a scapegoat.
That guy better get a new line of work, or his fellow cops will make sure he gets it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So let me guess from now on he will be harassed by his fellow officers, given shiat duties, set up and run out of the department.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I pray I'm wrong, but I expect the NRA and it's adherents will use such school shootings to vociferously argue that all LEO should carry an AR-15 or similar weapon at all times because, of course, the answer to gun violence is more guns.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Intrepid00: Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.

Wait till they find out how many border patrol officers are Hispanic.

Wait until you find out how many Hispanics are incredibly racist.
Haha yeah, it kinda of amazing people don't know about the "dark side" of Caesar Chavez but when Biden was signing those papers on illegal immigration with his bust on his desk it did make for a humorous picture.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Ethertap: Imagine if Ted Cruz drove by a road construction project and saw 376 (or whatever the number was) guys in reflective vests and hard hats standing around, not knowing what to do. He would be calling for an inquisition. Heads would roll. But the republican response to this massive failure is a collective "meh".

you don't understand the difference between state and federal representatives do you?


You actually think Ted Cruz would care if it isn't his job to investigate how a local government spends highway money? No, he would just take the opportunity to grandstand about it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Then Amerika wonders why it needs immigrants (or at least Hispanics).

They do the jobs Americans won't or can't do, dammit.

Throw open the borders for anybody who wants to work and start deporting the native born schmucks. Except to Canada and Mexico because they'll just come back.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Then Amerika wonders why it needs immigrants (or at least Hispanics).

They do the jobs Americans won't or can't do, dammit.

Throw open the borders for anybody who wants to work and start deporting the native born schmucks. Except to Canada and Mexico because they'll just come back.


Look at this racist. He doesn't know the other cops and chief were Hispanic too.
 
meathome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?


Because they're cowards?

The race baiting doesn't work here?  Take a peek at the pictures of the police force.

You comment says more about you than it does about them.

Oh wait... user name checks out.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

If you are implying it is because he is Hispanic, you should know that many of their officers are Hispanic as is their police chief.

Citation, and define "many".

Texas law enforcement often doesn't mirror the communities it serves (dallasnews.com)


Here is their website. Bet they are mostly "white Hispanic" now.

https://www.ucisd.net/Page/2120


The primary goal for the Uvalde CISD Police Department is to maintain a safe and secure environment for our future leaders to learn and our current leaders to educate while forming partnerships with students, teachers, parents, and the community while enforcing laws and reducing fears. We are committed to supporting the district's mission, to the highest level of professionalism, integrity and improving the quality of work by providing employees with effective leadership, supervision, and training.
meathome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And when the bullshiat reports about a department of heroes who charged the building through gunfire and rescued everyone started emerging in the immediate aftermath, exactly how many public statements did he make saying that this was not a true account?

How many letters did he submit to his superiors questioning the version of events that was being deliberately fed to the public?

How many officials did he personally contact offering freely to provide information about what actually happened.

Answer me those questions, and few dozen others I have, and I'll be willing to acknowledge him as "a good one."


Damn.
Good.
Point.

And let us not forget that the former local District Attorney publicly posted that the story the Uvalde PD was telling everyone was B.S.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ethertap: asciibaron: Ethertap: Imagine if Ted Cruz drove by a road construction project and saw 376 (or whatever the number was) guys in reflective vests and hard hats standing around, not knowing what to do. He would be calling for an inquisition. Heads would roll. But the republican response to this massive failure is a collective "meh".

you don't understand the difference between state and federal representatives do you?

You actually think Ted Cruz would care if it isn't his job to investigate how a local government spends highway money? No, he would just take the opportunity to grandstand about it.


Does he have time for that when he's busy being the Zodiac killer?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meathome: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

Because they're cowards?

The race baiting doesn't work here?  Take a peek at the pictures of the police force.

You comment says more about you than it does about them.

Oh wait... user name checks out.


Everyone just settle down.
Cops can be shiatty in MULTIPLE ways.
Some are racists, some are cowards, and others can be both at the same time!
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So he took the other cops job?
 
meathome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: So: A mother who tries to run in and rescue her child is detained by police, a police officer on site who's wife is in the school and dying is disarmed and told to get out, and the ONE cop who makes an attempt is shot at, and when he goes for a second try, no one follows him? Over 400 police officers and TWO of them are willing to go in there?

And the ones who did enter the classroom had driven 40+ minutes from their Border Patrol assignment before storming the classroom??

But they have time NOW to harass and stalk the families of the DEAD children who criticize them?

WTF Uvalde?


well, you know, priorities.

The part of the article where he and the leader of the Uvalde SWAT team get hit with some shrapnel and he keeps going in while everyone else goes the opposite direction is pretty telling.

And as a reward, they kicked him to the complete opposite side of the school, so that he can no longer assist in confronting the shooter.

They literally took the only two members of the Uvalde PD who were willing to confront this guy and shooed them away.  I can see benching someone who is so gung-ho as to put everyone else in danger, but this has no words for the level of stupidity and blatant display of ineptitude.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He must be the legendary "one good cop".

No wonder the other pigs didn't have his back.


JFC. Ya know, I Door Dash many late nights, and the later it gets, the more bizarre people get. About a month ago a noob was in a panic and asked who is a DD. 7 of us said Yo. Then he asked, and this is true, who has had a gun pulled? 4 including me said yo. I'm at 4x. Another DDer was at 3 and the Grand Champ that moment was at 11.

All of this was at a Taco Hell around 8pm on a rather slow night.

But he asked "how do you handle that?" My response was we did not die as we're all here. You have to cowboy or cowgirl up and have some  diplomacy or if in obviously unsafe situation, be ready to get hurt.

400 farking cops. All those kids dead. I'm not trying to play the hero card, but damn I would have been in a window and killed that boy with a rock.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS!!1!11!!1!

I have been assured on many, many, many, many, many, many occasions that ALL cops are bad.  AND there is not a single cop living or dead who is "good".

I submit that this is/was a FaLsE fLaG operation by the IlLumInAtii to control hour mindz and mak u vot Demoncrat..bzzt, bzzt,...

--carrier lost--
 
meathome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: meathome: GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?

Because they're cowards?

The race baiting doesn't work here?  Take a peek at the pictures of the police force.

You comment says more about you than it does about them.

Oh wait... user name checks out.

Everyone just settle down.
Cops can be shiatty in MULTIPLE ways.
Some are racists, some are cowards, and others can be both at the same time!


I get what you're saying, but this has been explained to weasel in other threads.

I even used the same joke as when I first pointed it out.

They're just race baiting.  Let them get the criticism that they've earned for doing so.
 
Error 482
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, at best, 2 out of 376 officers willing to do the right thing in the moment. That makes 99.5% bad apples as the best case scenario.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For comparison a 22 year old country boy in Indy got 8 hits in 10 shots at 40 yards with a pistol facing off against a guy with an AR and stopped him in 15 seconds.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see a couple chins in that picture. We can't make fun of the porky police officers anymore. Not that I was doing it before.

Though some of them are hefty.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He must be the legendary "one good cop".

No wonder the other pigs didn't have his back.


BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Javier Martinez"

Huh. Now why didn't the others follow?


Strange, hispanic name in a town with 90% hispanic names.  Is there a point?
 
