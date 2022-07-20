 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Ex-Mormon gives us the goods on how un-wed church members get around the strict no sex rules (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA But

Soaking?

How Mormons Flex on Other Mormons
Youtube HtQX2Bhry5g
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....practice of jump humping. This is where a couple will be "soaking" on a bed, while another person jumps on the mattress to stimulate movement, therefore getting closer to recreating actual sex.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought "Big Love" covered soaking over a decade ago.

And that it wasn't exactly uncommon knowledge before that.

But sure, TikTok trend, whatever.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Loophole by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube j8ZF_R_j0OY
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it the poophole loophole?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardrack Jim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For Moroni's sake, fark ALREADY.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but does it involve a girl and a guy lying on top of each other while a 3rd person jumps on the bed?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

houstondragon: [Fark user image image 425x589]


That's like Sting tantric sex, right?
Meh.
I like the sweaty thrusting stuff.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the ear.
 
Drank_the_40_water [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: DRTFA, but does it involve a girl and a guy lying on top of each other while a 3rd person jumps on the bed?


The third person is what is killing me. Like, how do you bring this up to your buddy, that you want him to tag along on your date and jump on the bed?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All-powerful, omniscient god: "Don't y'all ever even think of doing the nasty until you're married."
Mormons: soak and jump-hump
God: *shrugs shoulders* "Yeah, I guess that doesn't count. Carry on."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The same way Catholics get around all their rules.
They just do whatever they want anyhow.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why can't they just stick to oral/anal only like normal Christian youth?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: Butt stuff?


Fun Fact: From the Crazy Christian Perspective, Butt Stuff is EVEN WORSE than premarital sex because nobody can get pregnant from Butt Stuff.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't you just accidentally have sex?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: groppet: Butt stuff?

Fun Fact: From the Crazy Christian Perspective, Butt Stuff is EVEN WORSE than premarital sex because nobody can get pregnant from Butt Stuff.


Counterpoint: butt babies.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Joseph Flipping Smith, was I the only single Mormon who didn't know there were get arounds on the no sex rules?

I fill so cheated.
 
positronica
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
