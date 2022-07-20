 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from A Flock Of Seagulls, The B-52's, Split Enz, PIL, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #370. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you missed it yesterday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met Mike Score in the late 80's when he was gigging to pay the rent basically. It was just him and the band he was starting to put together. He was drinking a gallon of wine, but was on an even keel. I took a moment to tell him how much I liked the band, but didn't gush.
He couldn't have been a nicer person.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awright everyone?


jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]


Nice
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]


well that was awfully nice of ya mate. you get cake.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]


Awesome pr there, jasonvatch! I hope you do get cake.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Buenos tardes, denizens. Ready for the vibes, but it's too dang hot to dance.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]


I see you have a photograph of you....
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]

Awesome pr there, jasonvatch! I hope you do get cake.


we know all about cake

Thompson Twins - Lies
Youtube Wuv4f-AmKE4
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenos tardes, denizens. Ready for the vibes, but it's too dang hot to dance.


There too?
It's 39ºC on my balcony & of course i made a military grade chilli for dinner.
On the plus side, I'm not stepping into the outdoor furnace for a smoke these days
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: Buenos tardes, denizens. Ready for the vibes, but it's too dang hot to dance.

There too?
It's 39ºC on my balcony & of course i made a military grade chilli for dinner.
On the plus side, I'm not stepping into the outdoor furnace for a smoke these days


ugh i remember those days. also remember the winter days freezing my arse off while getting sleeted on just so i could get one in while on break at the non-smoking office building.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]

Awesome pr there, jasonvatch! I hope you do get cake.

we know all about cake

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wuv4f-AmKE4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


BEST.RESPONSE.EVAR.

/and a pretty awesome song/video/band might I add
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista:
socalnewwaver: Pista: Uranus: Buenos tardes, denizens. Ready for the vibes, but it's too dang hot to dance.

There too?
It's 39ºC on my balcony & of course i made a military grade chilli for dinner.
On the plus side, I'm not stepping into the outdoor furnace for a smoke these days

ugh i remember those days. also remember the winter days freezing my arse off while getting sleeted on just so i could get one in while on break at the non-smoking office building.


yup...just dropped down to a cool 35-ish °C. I've been a hypocrite for some 8 years now, don't miss the smokes at all. Not making chili,but supposed to be pickling jalapeños this evening. Will I?...don't know.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: If you missed it yesterday

[Fark user image 850x555]


I'm definitely aware. also, i'm here
 
