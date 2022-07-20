 Skip to content
(CNN)   Murdaugh pleads not guilty and claims to be too old for this shiat   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, University of South Carolina School of Law, Family, South Carolina, Murder, At Close Range, North Carolina, Gag order, public matter  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plans to run for Governor
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Plans to run for Governor


The next maga hero. "Hey was treated terribly. People are saying he was treated so unfairly".
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Murder of wife and own son.

Blonde.

Probably true.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I sentence him to death by toilet bomb.
 
Spego
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess he really didn't like his wife's cooking.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NINEv2: AlgaeRancher: Plans to run for Governor

The next maga hero. "Hey was treated terribly. People are saying he was treated so unfairly".


He contributed whichever party was beneficial at the moment, so he's your basic Southern palm-greaser. Possibly closeted. Possibly a pill-addict or a drunk. Creepy little shark eyes.

He'll get along with the maga crowd just fine.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Judge Clifton Newman ultimately denied bond."

His freedom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Speaking cautiously, this dude totally murdered people.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I honestly can't tell if this guy is 8 or 65. His disguise skills are unparalleled. Is he a character in Peanuts?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that's a family that has been getting away with shenanigans for so long they didn't think "caught" was a possibility.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I sentence him to death by toilet bomb.


How about toilet duck?

lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Londo Mollari:
But this...this, this, this is like... being nibbled to death by, uh...Pah! What are those Earth creatures called? Feathers, long bill, webbed feet...go "quack".
Vir Cotto:
Cats.
Londo:
Cats! I'm being nibbled to death by cats.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: I honestly can't tell if this guy is 8 or 65. His disguise skills are unparalleled. Is he a character in Peanuts?
[Fark user image image 311x162]


That's a face that would sell guns and dogs if you told people he was he was running around loose.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And then the Murdaughs began.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Then there's this gem:

Dick Harpootlian is his attorney...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, for a brief few seconds I did a double-take and expanded the article hoping against hope.

Apparently I had misread the name.
 
ekatarina3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can sue yourself and have homeowners insurance pay you $3 million when someone else 'falls to their death' in your house?  WTF?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Judge: "You have been charged with... being... generally, a ridiculous shade of pink in overall color."

A.M.: "Nolo contendere."
 
