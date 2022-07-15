 Skip to content
(Metro)   Oh look, we can all grow our very own Elon Musk. Well, half of us anyhow   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a market for geriatric Afrikaaner sperm?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What high class woman wouldn't want a low class con for a child?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, but when I ask about donating my sperm to high class woven, I get slapped in the face.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*women
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elon Musk's dad Errol, 76, 'asked to donate his sperm to high-class women'"

To his cousin?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is tired of paying hookers to accept his "offerings"?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think outlets are running these stories to try to get a reaction from Elon, since father and son don't currently care for one another.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genes aren't magic success-givers, believe it or not.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn them all.

No swimmers to survive!
Pic unrelated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sort of makes sense. Whatever his father's donation to the surrogate mother added to the equation has yet to show up in any of Elon's spawn.

I mean the daughter filing to change to her mother's maiden name during her name reassignment was a clever jab.

And that X kid is bound to follow their mother's performance art ways.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far do you have to have your head up your own ass to where you think that you've really got something that's only truly worthy of a small subset of people that you deem to be superior to others?

I mean, not only are you claiming that you're superior, but that you're so superior that only those that are already superior are even worthy.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"High-class"

I mean... for one thing, I think that notion is paradoxical. Pretty much by definition, nobody looking for Elon's dad's sperm is "high-class" at least in the "classy" meaning.

But for the other thing... He means it in the class warfare way. And he does mean to do that warfare. Has done. You're on the other side.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Colombian sanitarium
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Errol also recently claimed to have welcomed a second baby with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago.

So that's how it is in that family.

/Seriously, WTF?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High class Colombian women have never heard the expression "reversion to the mean."
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Genes aren't magic success-givers, believe it or not.


And even those whom are on-track to be highly successful can fall, and fall HARD.  Sometimes it's ego or hubris, and sometimes it's simply being out-competed or outclassed in a particular discipline or endeavor.  Sometimes it's even because the person got distracted.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, i think I'm growing one on my right buttock right now - need to see the dermatologist about that, actually.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I thought The Boys was the most dystopian super hero reboot someone could think of.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of donating sperm.....

The Barry Bremen documentary on ESPN is fantastic:

E60 Excerpt: The Great Imposter and Me
Youtube _ySXhJmKhYU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: How far do you have to have your head up your own ass to where you think that you've really got something that's only truly worthy of a small subset of people that you deem to be superior to others?

I mean, not only are you claiming that you're superior, but that you're so superior that only those that are already superior are even worthy.


Is this about my etsy's store?
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ish. I've never been happier to be past child-bearing age.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, I'd like a couple Slim Jim's, a pocket comb, some flashlight batteries, a pint of Old Harper, and Musk's Dad's sperm"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I donated my sperm to a classy woman once
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: "Yeah, I'd like a couple Slim Jim's, a pocket comb, some flashlight batteries, a pint of Old Harper, and Musk's Dad's sperm"


"We're out of Slim Jims."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been more happy to be in Menopause
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone is tired of paying hookers to accept his "offerings"?


He found out that even hookers have standards.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: TWX: How far do you have to have your head up your own ass to where you think that you've really got something that's only truly worthy of a small subset of people that you deem to be superior to others?

I mean, not only are you claiming that you're superior, but that you're so superior that only those that are already superior are even worthy.

Is this about my etsy's store?


I really hope that you're not peddling spunk on your etsy store.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Errol also recently claimed to have welcomed a second baby with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago.

So that's how it is in that family.

/Seriously, WTF?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The Musk family tree
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: iamskibibitz: Errol also recently claimed to have welcomed a second baby with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago.

So that's how it is in that family.

/Seriously, WTF?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 238x250]
The Musk family tree


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elon Musk...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: Subtonic: TWX: How far do you have to have your head up your own ass to where you think that you've really got something that's only truly worthy of a small subset of people that you deem to be superior to others?

I mean, not only are you claiming that you're superior, but that you're so superior that only those that are already superior are even worthy.

Is this about my etsy's store?

I really hope that you're not peddling spunk on your etsy store.


VINTAGE spunk.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: TWX: Subtonic: TWX: How far do you have to have your head up your own ass to where you think that you've really got something that's only truly worthy of a small subset of people that you deem to be superior to others?

I mean, not only are you claiming that you're superior, but that you're so superior that only those that are already superior are even worthy.

Is this about my etsy's store?

I really hope that you're not peddling spunk on your etsy store.

VINTAGE spunk.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But I don't want an Elon Musk.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Oh sure, but when I ask about donating my sperm to high class woven, I get slapped in the face.


Try putting it in a container first.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How big could the market possibly be for baby's who are predisposed to narcissism and who look like discount off-brand Muppets?
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I donated my sperm to a classy woman once


This is ripe for an, "all evidence to the contrary" remark.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I want my own little punching bag
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I Can Grow My Own Leonard Nimoy" - The Big Bang Theory Best Bits #3 [HD]
Youtube nQLvzv5n27M
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's nice of you to assume half of Fark's user community are women, subby.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*twitch*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm thinking one of him is two too many.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Totally thought this was going to be an ad for an Elon Musk Chia Head.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Imagine raising a kid so powerful that you're are offered an all expenses paid, five star tour of Columbia - including bareback rides on an assortment of the nation's classiest women - just to establish blood ties between that country and to your family.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At some point it becomes obvious Elon Musk is Elon Musk's dad, and that all the loops in the family tree are because Musk has unlocked time travel.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If Bill Gates had named a kid Elon, that kid would be called Elon Gates.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Elon Musk's dad Errol, 76, 'asked to donate his sperm to high-class women'"

When I try donating my sperm to high-class women, all of a sudden everyone is like, "You can't masturbate in the country club," and "Put you pants back on, we're calling the police!" SMH.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: How big could the market possibly be for baby's who are predisposed to narcissism and who look like discount off-brand Muppets?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For all the farked up shiat going on, he sure is doing the right stuff for himself. Spreading your genes is kinda all there is to life. Mostly.
 
