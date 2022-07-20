 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Dutch cops puzzled as to why the king would pardon ex game show host and convicted cocaine smuggler. Subby's money is on him being the king's dealer when he was but a prince   (nltimes.nl) divider line
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dutch
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"But?"
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe we don't need monarchies.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, maybe we don't need monarchies.


USA could use one, to get rid of the position of president.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is how its done in the US, boys.
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dutch Police partner and gay lover
Youtube oSZLGAuJTLQ
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet the King just wanted to say hello to his little friend!
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Noxious1: This is how its done in the US, boys.


No, THIS is how it's done in the U.S. of Asshats.
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/pardons-granted-president-donald-j-trump-2017-2021
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and does not have to serve a large part of his sentence

he served 7.5 of 9 years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, King but you forgot to answer that in a form of a question.  Therefor, I walk.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, What a dutch police officer might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TK-593
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's what I'm talkin' bout!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When there are puzzling comments or puzzling behavior in politics, my first assumption is always Kompromat.  I have yet to be proven wrong.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bet he was the game show host of "Where's my Line"...you answered questions before the buzzer went "toot toot...and now he can host the King on an episode of "I've got a Secret " (drug addiction)...
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Also, What a dutch police officer might look like.



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: and does not have to serve a large part of his sentence

he served 7.5 of 9 years.


That's a pretty large part. How much more did they want?
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Also, What a dutch police officer might look like.

[Fark user image 353x562]


also ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Dutch have never steered us wrong before. Must be all the rudders.
 
groverpm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "But?"


Is English your first language? "But a"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, maybe we don't need monarchies.


just the cocaine.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was the king's treat. Must've been a distant uncle. Either that, or after looking at all of the folks who bid for release, the king chose this particular submission.

All seems fairly familiar, somehow...

/ No, I didn't mention the oven.
// Bleah.
 
groverpm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: abhorrent1: and does not have to serve a large part of his sentence

he served 7.5 of 9 years.

That's a pretty large part. How much more did they want?


Hmmm, maths not a strong point either. 1.5 years more
 
danvon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Masmeijer was up to his ears in it and does not have to serve a large part of his sentence. What the hell is going on?"

He served 7.5 years of a 9 year sentence. That's 83%.  It's nice to know that 17% is "a large part". Seems cop math isn't just for those in the United Stares.
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Also, What a dutch police officer might look like.

[Fark user image 353x562]


Enhance. Enhance. Zoom. Enhance. Beat my ass, officer, I deserve it. Zoom.
 
