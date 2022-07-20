 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Droughts have been so bad that soon you may not have a lawn to tell those darn kids to get off of   (kxan.com) divider line
66
    More: Scary, Grass, Native plants, Lawn, Water, Poaceae, Water conservation, Drip irrigation, tight water restrictions  
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the GOP plan for climate change is to just keep claiming it's not happening.... until they all finally die from heat stroke and no water.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
turf grass lawns are a massive waste of resources.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where the whole "gotta have a lawn" thing started.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawns are such a needless burden for a homeowner. People around me pay absurd rates for other people to maintain them and then never use them for anything.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rancher: I wonder where the whole "gotta have a lawn" thing started.


Rich people want to prove how rich they are.  Poor people emulate rich people.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Lawns are a massive waste of resources.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're working on replacing our grass turf with clover and wildflowers, because clover and wildflowers don't invade every garden space and choke out the plants and vegetables.

Fark grass. Grass is for horses.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rancher: I wonder where the whole "gotta have a lawn" thing started.


Blame the French
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of water for the golf courses I imagine.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lawn looks suspiciously like rocks
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This drought has really killed my spice farm
I don't have the thyme to harvest.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spread wildflowers. Less resource intensive and better for bees.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: turf grass lawns are a massive waste of resources.


My dream home would have about 100 square feet of nicely-manicured grass - just enough to sit on the lawn chair barefoot and enjoy the feeling of grass between my toes.

Aside from that, whatever grows naturally would be just fine by me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.


Here in New Jersey they are talking about water restrictions, too. I think a lot of the country is experiencing some form of drought. Not good.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't bother watering mine. Right now it's a dormant brown hellscape with a few weeds I cut down manually in the morning when it isn't 90F with 90% humidity.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never should a had one in the first place a-holes.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I think the GOP plan for climate change is to just keep claiming it's not happening.... until they all finally die from heat stroke and no water.


This, then:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's the Horn Resounding when you need it?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Why the f*ck do you need a lush green lawn?
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grow plant life that's actually adapted to where you are, they require less bullshiat to keep alive, help the environment, and depending on what you plant/where you are, it actually helps with stuff like flooding.

Also build desalinization plants, there's no point in whining about cost, stopping climate change would've been cheaper in the long term but Big Cash Money said no and now we got places that are just going to run out of water.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alebak: Grow plant life that's actually adapted to where you are, they require less bullshiat to keep alive, help the environment, and depending on what you plant/where you are, it actually helps with stuff like flooding.

Also build desalinization plants, there's no point in whining about cost, stopping climate change would've been cheaper in the long term but Big Cash Money said no and now we got places that are just going to run out of water.


Desalination plants increase the saltyness of the ocean and will kill all the fish.
 
The Brains
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, why would people want large areas where kids could play without falling on rocks and broken sticks? Why would someone want to eliminate insect habitats right up next to their house? I guess we'll never know.

Yeah lawns are kinda pointless for some people but they didn't just appear for no reason.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Alebak: Grow plant life that's actually adapted to where you are, they require less bullshiat to keep alive, help the environment, and depending on what you plant/where you are, it actually helps with stuff like flooding.

Also build desalinization plants, there's no point in whining about cost, stopping climate change would've been cheaper in the long term but Big Cash Money said no and now we got places that are just going to run out of water.

Desalination plants increase the saltyness of the ocean and will kill all the fish.


The solution to this is dilution of the leftover brine over a much larger area
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bought a new house in the outskirts of Houston many years ago and had a sprinkler system installed. The gardener that did it looked at me weird because nobody installs those around there. A few years later during a long dry spell I was the only one with green grass.

Not sure if that still holds up, but I'm guessing a sprinkler system is a more standard option these days.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Desalination plants increase the saltyness of the ocean and will kill all the fish.


Yup. You CAN reclaim the salt by evaporating the brine, but the reclaimed salt will not pay for the extraction, so it adds another cost to already expensive desalinization schemes.
Yes, we should build some plants, but we cannot expect them to meet all or most of our water needs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: turf grass lawns are a massive waste of resources.


Depends where you live.

I live in Connecticut and I haven't watered my lawn maybe once in 15 years.

There was one year where the drought was so tough I watered my lawn. I have my own well and I just watered it once to tide it over.

Other than that I mulch the grass when I mow and use an electric walk behind mower.

But yeah, out in the arid states it freaking stupid. I also kind of like the native succulents and cactuses, etc. If I moved to Arizona or some similar climate I would definitely go all native plants.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rancher: I wonder where the whole "gotta have a lawn" thing started.


English manors.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: Get little signs of Greg Abbott saying "I did that!" and put them on every dead lawn.
 
jbuist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We don't do diddly to our lawn to keep it nice, except mow now and again. If it's dry it turns brown.

We've started seeding in dutch white clover here and there. Stays 3" tall, drought tolerant compared to even grass, and more nutritious for our ducks and chickens to eat. Bees dig the flowers too.

A single 50lb bag ($250USD) will cover 20 acres. Very very small seeds, a little 5lb bag will handle my own yard just fine.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Lawns are such a needless burden for a homeowner. People around me pay absurd rates for other people to maintain them and then never use them for anything.


Using your lawn is against the HOA rules
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: rancher: I wonder where the whole "gotta have a lawn" thing started.

English manors.


I once read about how having a manicured lawn meant to convey wealth as you could own land which you didn't need to farm crops on.  Sounds about right....
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: dumbobruni: turf grass lawns are a massive waste of resources.

My dream home would have about 100 square feet of nicely-manicured grass - just enough to sit on the lawn chair barefoot and enjoy the feeling of grass between my toes.

Aside from that, whatever grows naturally would be just fine by me.


My place in Las Vegas had a 10' x 40' section of grass, out of a half acre lot.  The grass was effectively an extension of the covered patio. My dogs loved it. The rest of the lot was xeriscaped or just caliche.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here in PA the Republicans are pushing a law allowing private golf courses to take even more public water to keep the fairways nice and green. If that means some poors have to die, then maybe those poors should have started the second-largest Kia franchise in the greater Wilkes-Barre/Scranton corridor and joined a country club instead.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My house is on less than a tenth of an acre.  Subtract the house, driveway, deck area, front steps and landscaping, and that doesn't leave a lot of lawn.  The HOA yard maintenance guys can mow and edge it in under 90 seconds.

My lawn is so small, kids have to form a line to get on it.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The stupid thing is...lawn grass goes dormant during a drought. You don't have to water it. It'll be back as soon as conditions change.

Watering grass during a drought is a waste, anyway. The ground is too dry and the water runs off down the drain. The effort to get it to soak in is ridiculously wasteful.

Even as a kid in suburbia, I remember us letting the lawn go when it was too dry. It always came back next year.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have an approximately 8'x10' patch of lawn in my back "yard". Just enough for my dog to shiat on.

I do keep it nice though.. the dog hates it when the grass is long enough to tickle his asshole when he poops.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My brother's old neighbor worked for a company that sold artificial lawns. He had one in his back yard, and it was actually pretty nice! Good outdoor play space for his kids. It also made more economical and environmental sense than having a Kentucky bluegrass lawn in freakin' Colorado.

But, of course, HOA rules meant that he could only have it in the back yard, so in the front yard, a whole thirsty patch of bluegrass.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Alebak: Grow plant life that's actually adapted to where you are, they require less bullshiat to keep alive, help the environment, and depending on what you plant/where you are, it actually helps with stuff like flooding.

Also build desalinization plants, there's no point in whining about cost, stopping climate change would've been cheaper in the long term but Big Cash Money said no and now we got places that are just going to run out of water.

Desalination plants increase the saltyness of the ocean and will kill all the fish.


Not before all the humans are dead. Good god, how small do you think the oceans are?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Xeriscape.  That's one of them latin words.  In TX, we don't like mixing latin and america.  We're God fearing muricans and that just won't do
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.


Okay??
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: We're working on replacing our grass turf with clover and wildflowers, because clover and wildflowers don't invade every garden space and choke out the plants and vegetables.

Fark grass. Grass is for horses.


Years ago, I bought a house in the winter and discovered in warmer weather that the lawn was mostly clover and dandelions. When I sold the house, one of the conditions of sale was that I had to resod the entire front and back lawn.

Also, when I was out in the spring weeding the gardens and digging up dandelions, I had multiple neighbours walk by and comment on how happy they were that someone was doing something about it, because all of their lawns were covered in dandelions from the seeds blowing over.

I doubt anything would be different these days.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

natazha: wage0048: dumbobruni: turf grass lawns are a massive waste of resources.

My dream home would have about 100 square feet of nicely-manicured grass - just enough to sit on the lawn chair barefoot and enjoy the feeling of grass between my toes.

Aside from that, whatever grows naturally would be just fine by me.

My place in Las Vegas had a 10' x 40' section of grass, out of a half acre lot.  The grass was effectively an extension of the covered patio. My dogs loved it. The rest of the lot was xeriscaped or just caliche.


Actually liked that when I lived in New Mexico.  Had a small circle off the patio to remind you of what grass was like, but the rest was natural.

/hated the sage after a while though
//once you get it, it spiders through the yard quickly and is hard to remove because you have to get it all at once.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: neongoats: So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.

Okay??


Operator error, pic needed.
We just go sit in the river.
There are bewbs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neongoats: So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Sorry, forgot this.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.


Your excuse for chili sucks donkey balls.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Xeriscape.  That's one of them latin words.  In TX, we don't like mixing latin and america.  We're God fearing muricans and that just won't do


Fark user imageView Full Size
Meanwhile, in New Mexico..
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think the GOP plan for climate change is to just keep claiming it's not happening.... until they all finally die from heat stroke and no water.


what is the Democrats plan to end the drought?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Maud Dib: neongoats: So farking what. Texans don't deserve grass or green growing things. Have your hellscape and suck it.

Okay??

Operator error, pic needed.
We just go sit in the river.
There are bewbs.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Such a Hellscape.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think the GOP plan for climate change is to just keep claiming it's not happening.... until they all finally die from heat stroke and no water.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
