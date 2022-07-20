 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Good news Ladies, only 4% of Monkeypox cases are in females. Men, you may want to sit down   (wtop.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Students may review the roll out of HIV/AIDS for more background on major STD outbreaks.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, if only there were some public health guidelines people could follow to stop the spread of pretty much any infection.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Basic f*cking biology.
We can't manage our basic f*cking biology.

/wear a f*cking condom you absolute f*cking morons.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This has been Four F*ck Posts.

I am your host, educated.Join us again, won't you?
 
vonzales
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something something Lindsey  Graham...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
96% of D.C.'s cases are in men; 82% identify as gay.

Welp, seems like the only possible explanation is that this virus is way more infectious for men. No possible chance this is simply a result of where the virus was spread.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snocone: Students may review the roll out of HIV/AIDS for more background on major STD outbreaks.


It's not an STD. Sex just happens to be a particularly effective method of ensuring contact with contaminated skin, clothing, and respiratory droplets. It will spread further through the surrounding community, although at a slower rate.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Gee, if only there were some public health guidelines people could follow to stop the spread of pretty much any infection.


Don't have promiscuous gay sex with unknown people?

That's the largest infection vector at the moment. I suppose a mask an 6 feet of social distancing would work for that.

/No, I don't hate gay men.
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're really speedrunning the 80s.  We had President Biff, now we're doing AIDS again (although thankfully not lethal this time).

Really hoping we're getting to the 90s ASAP.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to think...

"So, When's ebola going to step up to the plate  on a widespread scale?"

#2020Thinking
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

educated: Basic f*cking biology.
We can't manage our basic f*cking biology.

/wear a f*cking condom you absolute f*cking morons.


Condoms may give some, but not complete, protection against monkeypox and it may prevent the spread by recovered people, so it's a good idea to use them. But it is contact with lesions that is the primary cause of the spread, so it's the sweaty bodies, not the actual sex, that is driving transmission in the affected communities.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

snocone: Students may review the roll out of HIV/AIDS for more background on major STD outbreaks.


People are still having sex. This AIDS thing's not working. Lust keeps on lurking.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vonzales: Something something Lindsey  Graham...


My chain of Sarah Palin impersonators selling kitsch door-to-door is now just another dream.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Men are sluts.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dont rawdog.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snocone: Students may review the roll out of HIV/AIDS for more background on major STD outbreaks.


I might argue HIV/AIDS wouldn't be a good model to follow - HIV/AIDS was a lot more insidius with a long incubation/dormancy period after an initial mild sickness. Monkeypox at least has the slight upside that it can't spread in a community without  notice for long periods, and we can look for an obvious symptom set that makes it very clear what it is....
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: educated: Basic f*cking biology.
We can't manage our basic f*cking biology.

/wear a f*cking condom you absolute f*cking morons.

Condoms may give some, but not complete, protection against monkeypox and it may prevent the spread by recovered people, so it's a good idea to use them. But it is contact with lesions that is the primary cause of the spread, so it's the sweaty bodies, not the actual sex, that is driving transmission in the affected communities.


Glory holes. Problem solved.

You're welcome, promiscuous gay dudes.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

educated: Basic f*cking biology.
We can't manage our basic f*cking biology.

/wear a f*cking condom you absolute f*cking morons.


Maybe before whining about "basic biology" you should read about the basic biology of this virus

It doesn't just spread genitally. Any prolonged skin-to-skin contact can spread it

Maybe f*cking read up on it before lecturing and hectoring others
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man this whole thing is funded by the Reagan foundation isn't it.
 
abbarach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Dont rawdog.


Condoms aren't necessarily going to help with Monkeypox unless you go full Naked Gun
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Men are sluts.


And they frequently make bad decisions without care for their or others' lives.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: educated: Basic f*cking biology.
We can't manage our basic f*cking biology.

/wear a f*cking condom you absolute f*cking morons.

Condoms may give some, but not complete, protection against monkeypox and it may prevent the spread by recovered people, so it's a good idea to use them. But it is contact with lesions that is the primary cause of the spread, so it's the sweaty bodies, not the actual sex, that is driving transmission in the affected communities.


Yeah, that's true. You're right.

I strike the 'condom' section of my post from consideration, thus lowering the f*ck count to two.

Two f*cks, ladies and gentlemen.

Two. F*cks.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: educated: Basic f*cking biology.
We can't manage our basic f*cking biology.

/wear a f*cking condom you absolute f*cking morons.

Maybe before whining about "basic biology" you should read about the basic biology of this virus

It doesn't just spread genitally. Any prolonged skin-to-skin contact can spread it

Maybe f*cking read up on it before lecturing and hectoring others


It wasn't a whine so much as a growl actually.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does this read like the AIDS scare all over again - targeted at Gay men specifically...
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Is it just me or does this read like the AIDS scare all over again - targeted at Gay men specifically...


The virus is unconcerned about demographic layout of its victims/hosts. Now, political theater may point out certain things about the infection vectors as good/bad, but the article did a pretty decent job of reporting a really bad problem a specific community is having in managing a disease that is increasingly affecting them.
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will Republicans once again demand that gay Americans be rounded up and put in concentr...sorry, quarantine camps?

Won't somebody think of the children?
 
