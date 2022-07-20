 Skip to content
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess what happens if you untuck the top? Hey, no problems. what a shock.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flat chested women would be getting similar comments if posting work photos in the same poses as those awful filthy magazines your uncle gave you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.


Yep, and I'm out.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Animaniacs - "Hello Nurse" - Song - Original
Youtube SpS3eFqhxSQ
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a professor of nursing explaining that there are certain personalities that work especially well with specific kinds of nursing:  maternity, ICU, surgical.

This lady would do find in a psychiatric setting, where scrubs are very important to office decor.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.


The NY Post interviewing someone who's full of shiat? That's a filthy lie!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrubs don't fit like that. The photos are shopped or she's custom tailoring the scrubs to make them accentuate her assets.

/either way I feel a sudden urge for a sponge bath.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.


She can adjust my bandage anytime.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.


It is my opinion that a woman can take whatever pictures she wants to take, for whatever reason she wants to take them and it's really none of our business.

In fact, I support her taking whatever kinds of pictures she wants to take and post or not post on her social media because it isn't any of our business.

/ Further...Her body belongs to her. Her pictures belong to her. She can do whatever she wants because she has agency and she is her own person.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar BOOBIES TAG ????? WHAR???
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TFA description shows she is a Latina Dolly Parton (tiny midget).

That said, she could do my overnight vitals.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can all agree that regardless of whatever reason that she looks like that in scrubs she is kind enough to show us. Beauty on the inside and all that.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top hard to argue she is comic proportions, the pants don't need to be skin tight, last hospital I was in had plenty of people in white scrubs and the pants were almost always too tight
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


"OMG, what ever will I do with my fake pornographic breasts, tee hee!"
Visit my OnlyFans page!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's saying she don't want no scrubs?
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally normal pics, not at all accentuating for the attention.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her shape issues have shape issues, like she's smuggling something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future reduction candidate whew
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erika Diaz, 22, showed off her medical uniform

Nice uniform
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy scrubs that fit like scrubs not spandex, you attention whore.
Jeeze.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.


And if she is? So?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My eyes are UP HERE" said the woman in the incredibly low-cut top, for the 50th time that day.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Her shape issues have shape issues, like she's smuggling something.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Yeah looks like a bad boob job under there.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: bighairyguy: Her shape issues have shape issues, like she's smuggling something.

[Fark user image 850x566]

Yeah looks like a bad boob job under there.


I'll need more data. In my bunk. Or something.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: "My eyes are UP HERE" said the woman in the incredibly low-cut top, for the 50th time that day.


Ah, yes. This is where we complain that men can't NOT be farking pervs. Get your dick under control, pervs.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
improves patient morale
increases blood flow

uniform approved.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, Klaus. Adult Peoples' bodies are none of your business except for quiet bunk fappin.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Ah, yes. This is where we complain that men can't NOT be farking pervs. Get your dick under control, pervs.


well that was an awkward person to post after
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and anyone's opinions are irrelevant," she added"

Wtf. do you post pictures then?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Jeb had a figure like that. She got a reduction and her life is much happier. I'm happy too because she's not always hurting from hauling around massive chest weights.  I'm also happy because I have a 40 year old mate with gravity defying DD boobs that look like they were shaped by god himself on one of his better days....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at meeeeeeee
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry, sir, but it doesn't look like you need a prescription for Viagra."
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "and anyone's opinions are irrelevant," she added"

Wtf. do you post pictures then?


It's her body, so I'm guessing she can post pics. Anyone being rude is perfectly capable of scrolling on.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like something you'd wear if you wanted to dress as a Slutty Nurse for Halloween. I mean, good on her that she can wear it and she's not 300 lbs trying to squeeze into it, but my cousin, who is also a nurse, would never be allowed to wear her scrubs that tight. It's a hospital/professional setting, not boudoir photos.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Ms. Jeb had a figure like that. She got a reduction and her life is much happier. I'm happy too because she's not always hurting from hauling around massive chest weights.  I'm also happy because I have a 40 year old mate with gravity defying DD boobs that look like they were shaped by god himself on one of his better days....


And not everyone, even nurses, can afford a breast reduction. If she's working multiple jobs taking any time off is going to be a problem.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Ms. Jeb had a figure like that. She got a reduction and her life is much happier. I'm happy too because she's not always hurting from hauling around massive chest weights.  I'm also happy because I have a 40 year old mate with gravity defying DD boobs that look like they were shaped by god himself on one of his better days....


I'm not sure I believe you without evidence
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: deanis: Ah, yes. This is where we complain that men can't NOT be farking pervs. Get your dick under control, pervs.

well that was an awkward person to post after


I'm a huge fan of good looking people, but I draw the line at telling people what to wear because it makes ME uncomfortable.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Country - In A Big Country
Youtube 657TZDHZqj4
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.

It is my opinion that a woman can take whatever pictures she wants to take, for whatever reason she wants to take them and it's really none of our business.

In fact, I support her taking whatever kinds of pictures she wants to take and post or not post on her social media because it isn't any of our business.

/ Further...Her body belongs to her. Her pictures belong to her. She can do whatever she wants because she has agency and she is her own person.


These two comments aren't really in conflict.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Barricaded Gunman: "My eyes are UP HERE" said the woman in the incredibly low-cut top, for the 50th time that day.

Ah, yes. This is where we complain that men can't NOT be farking pervs. Get your dick under control, pervs.


I think the lady in TFA is attractive and have no problem with how she's dressed, but I'm still capable of acknowledging that she's very openly seeking the exact attention that she's complaining about.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I wonder if she's trying to launch some other sort of career and this is actually a viral ad of some sort.

Nah, that's unlikely.

It is my opinion that a woman can take whatever pictures she wants to take, for whatever reason she wants to take them and it's really none of our business.

In fact, I support her taking whatever kinds of pictures she wants to take and post or not post on her social media because it isn't any of our business.

/ Further...Her body belongs to her. Her pictures belong to her. She can do whatever she wants because she has agency and she is her own person.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: SumoJeb: Ms. Jeb had a figure like that. She got a reduction and her life is much happier. I'm happy too because she's not always hurting from hauling around massive chest weights.  I'm also happy because I have a 40 year old mate with gravity defying DD boobs that look like they were shaped by god himself on one of his better days....

And not everyone, even nurses, can afford a breast reduction. If she's working multiple jobs taking any time off is going to be a problem.


Sorry, Canadian here. I forgot about American healthcare.  The biggest sacrifice we had to make (other than her dealing with the pain of recovery) was to take a day off work so we could drive to the big city and get her hacked up.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum,

I never thought I could get turned on by getting a colonoscopy until the nurse in the form fitting scrubs showed up....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Scrubs don't fit like that. The photos are shopped or she's custom tailoring the scrubs to make them accentuate her assets.

/either way I feel a sudden urge for a sponge bath.


They fit like that when they are too small. My gf wears appropriate ones. Then, when she wears a t-shirt...
 
