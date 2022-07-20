 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Frogs get married in ritual to bring to end dry weather spell. Subby wonders how they knew the frogs agreed to the marriage (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
14 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kermit approves.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
myebeat.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why I hate calling tech support.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chick Frog:  There are the eggs.  You can fertilize them.  Is it okay if I watch? It's kind of my freak.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I'm pretty jelly.  Those frogs look so dang pretty.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When Alex Jones isn't sure whether it's a gay marriage or not:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Frog1:  I'm a dude frog
Frog2:  Same here.  What are we gonna do?
Frog1:  Just play along.  Those humans will kill us otherwise.
Frog2:  Act like a chick frog
Frog1:  No.  You be the chick, dude
Frog2:  I can't.  Look at my arms.  I can't throw the bouquet
Frog1:  Same here.  Dude we are so dead.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
July 19th? I jacked it like 4 times that day.  How do we know that isn't what brought the rain?

Maybe if I get up to 6 times, I can solve world hunger. I'm willing to try.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Frog1:  I'm a dude frog
Frog2:  Same here.  What are we gonna do?
Frog1:  Just play along.  Those humans will kill us otherwise.
Frog2:  Act like a chick frog
Frog1:  No.  You be the chick, dude
Frog2:  I can't.  Look at my arms.  I can't throw the bouquet
Frog1:  Same here.  Dude we are so dead.


You may have just revealed the true reason T-Rex went extinct.  Marriage equals babies, after all.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We stopped calling the french that a while ago dude.
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh when someone from Thirdworldia does it, it's culturally enlightening, but when I invite friends and family to a cat wedding they think I'm on drugs.
 
