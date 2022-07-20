 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I bet he is happy he never showed up for that date now   (nypost.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge should have thrown this out and given her 30 days for contempt for wasting everybody's time.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schedule her hearing for when the court is closed, and nobody is there.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Short, who has reportedly been a widow since 2005

Why do men die first? Because they want to.

Ma'am, what about his costs associated with appearing because you filed in the wrong court?

LOL (plus her original filing fee and the new fee she will to pay to file in the correct court).
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How did this even make it to court?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This guy didn't just dodge a bullet
He dodged a Tsar Bomba
Yikes
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sooo... She is single, right?
 
flemardo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hugram: Sooo... She is single, right?


Single and looking to sue you dingle.
 
