 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Happy National Lollipop Day. Haters can suck it, too   (holidayscalendar.com) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Confectionery, Middle Ages, National Lollipop Day, Thought, social media accounts, type of candy, interesting facts, Extraordinary Little Chronicles of the World  
•       •       •

30 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 12:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Millie Small - My Boy Lollipop 1966
Youtube qtrrpOvGcsI
got nothing
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size

/it's a good day
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Required.  ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka The Gap Band
Youtube n3kjYng9anc
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Suckers.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.