(Daily Dot)   Touting basic home maintenance as a "life hack" has GOT to be on the path to Idiocracy, right?   (dailydot.com) divider line
91
    More: Facepalm, Comment, Heat, Temperature, handful of others, Thermodynamics, Entropy, viral last week, plenty of people  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 10:01 AM



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most life hacks are pretty basic. Too bad we're not all born with this as some sort of genetic knowledge and have to learn it throughout our lives.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing wrong with having to learn new things that are, essentially, common sense to a lot of other people. For every bit of knowledge that exists, there is the first time you learned it.

The problem is when people start believing that they've discovered some amazing new fact and believe that learning this basic bit of knowledge is further proof of their own cleverness, uniqueness, and wit.

The bigger problem is when mercenary hacks write articles encouraging this sort of belief system.

The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."


Also: Adulting.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?


Unfortunately a lot of people failed here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Stuff works better when you maintain it.

2. "They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

WTF is wrong with you, setting your thermostat that cold during a heat wave in Texas after everything we've heard about the power grid? Are you proud of being a sociopath?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til he finds out about furnace filters.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?


Over the past few decades we've switched to focusing on learning facts by rote memory over critical thinking pretty much in totality.

Don't blame the young when they don't know what was never taught.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructables, Pinterest, YouTube,

To be fair, the sites have evolved. The low hanging fruits of fixing garbage disposals and unclogging toilets were picked long ago. Opening a wine bottle with a knife, ripping a banana in half, and 10 uses for old lemons were so... 2015. What is left? Pretty much "how to fart in a jar and make 100,000 dollars doing it" is where we are now.

Eventually all such sites become Yahoo! Answers. (sigh)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the "lawn care experts" decide that blowing leaves and debris onto the AC outside every week, you wonder what the life hack is, and whether it means getting life for hacking the guy with the leaf blower.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to replace my filter and hose off my outdoor unit. It's a good reminder. Haven't done the filter cause I afraid to open my attic door.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw water, they should fill the AC with raspberry Slushie.  Way colder than water and the air would taste good.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Also: Adulting.


Also verbing nouns in general
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Instructables, Pinterest, YouTube,

To be fair, the sites have evolved. The low hanging fruits of fixing garbage disposals and unclogging toilets were picked long ago. Opening a wine bottle with a knife, ripping a banana in half, and 10 uses for old lemons were so... 2015. What is left? Pretty much "how to fart in a jar and make 100,000 dollars doing it" is where we are now.

Eventually all such sites become Yahoo! Answers. (sigh)


How is babby formed?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you change the air filters in your house, your AC works better.   If you check the batteries in your smoke detector then you wont die when you have a fire.   I can preform these and many other tasks in your home for the low low price of 500 bucks a visit.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the submitter grew up with air conditioning. Bully for the submitter. I moved  out within a year of my parents getting central air. My S.O. was a military brat. They didn't maintain anything because they knew they would be transferred the minute they performed any household maintenance. I've never seen anyone hose out an A/C unit. This information will be useful to me.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Also: Adulting.

Also verbing nouns in general


And also nouning verbs (e.g. It was a big 'ask')

/*old man grumble*
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good advice, I knew it but some people surely won't. I'm glad that subby was born with all the knowledge he'd need throughout their life, but other folks have to actually learn stuff throughout their lives.

And not everyone gets lucky enough to have a supportive, constructive home life when they're growing into adulthood where their parents teach them basic modern life skills like this. I basically raised myself from middle school on, was paying rent and living on my own by the time I was 17 - there wasn't anyone teaching me how to maintain a home or vehicle. I learned early on to be resourceful, so I learned a lot of it myself, but I'm sure there's still gaps in my knowledge. I can't be the only one, my generation is famous for being feral.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: 2fardownthread: Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?

Over the past few decades we've switched to focusing on learning facts by rote memory over critical thinking pretty much in totality.

Don't blame the young when they don't know what was never taught.


Exactly the opposite - our educational system has been moving away from rote learning over at least the last 30 years
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like the story a few months ago where someone found the crumb tray in their toaster and acted like they discovered nuclear fusion.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Also: Adulting.

Also verbing nouns in general


"Influencers". Any use of this word in any context should warrant execution over ostracization.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Theeng: 2fardownthread: Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?

Over the past few decades we've switched to focusing on learning facts by rote memory over critical thinking pretty much in totality.

Don't blame the young when they don't know what was never taught.

Exactly the opposite - our educational system has been moving away from rote learning over at least the last 30 years


Spoken as someone who went through the educational system in the last 30 years I must've missed that, because what I saw was teachers being pushed to have their students do well on standardized tests like TCAP or Accelerated Reader programs.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Also: Adulting.


clap back; baby bump
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 1. Stuff works better when you maintain it.

2. "They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

WTF is wrong with you, setting your thermostat that cold during a heat wave in Texas after everything we've heard about the power grid? Are you proud of being a sociopath?


seriously - WTF?! even when I lived in FL I never kept my AC below 78 in the summer.

it's been in the upper 90's / 100's here in MN and I have kept my AC at 80 which has been more than enough to keep the house cool.

73.... what. the. fark?!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling everything a 'hack' is stupid.  Then again, we're turning Idiocracy into fact from fiction.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day there will be an instant source of the world's information available right at everyone's fingertips. Then adults will be able to find out things that I knew at 16.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: If you change the air filters in your house, your AC works better.   If you check the batteries in your smoke detector then you wont die when you have a fire.   I can preform these and many other tasks in your home for the low low price of 500 bucks a visit.


That might be a legit business model...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the top of the unit off, if possible, and flush debris out, not in. Works for my cottonwood mess.
 
greggerm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

This implies that this person has it set lower than 73, which to me seems crazy on a one hundred nine degree day.

Am I an outlier for keeping my home A/C set no lower than 80 degrees on those "too hot for the windows to be open" days? No wonder I hear about people's insane summer power bills, while mine only bumps up a smidge.

Dress for summer, dry out and cool off the air a little bit, and be done with it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the top comments highlights the cognitive dissonance of this hack: "Me being surprised it's waterproof even though it's literally outside."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, I couldn't decide between Bizarro Superman or Ralph Wiggum. Ralph won.

JFC in the history of the world has anything been figuratively outside?
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."


Would this mean I have to put you on ignore?
Unacceptable
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Would this mean I have to put you on ignore?
Unacceptable


Eh, assume she was using it ironically and add a funny.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Also: Adulting.


When I hear someone say "adulting" I interpret it to mean they are filming an adult video.
/ Makes their statement much more interesting.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
condenser coil fins would be a better name as calling them vents in this article
will have people spraying down the vents on the inside of their house.
and if you think i am being funny, just think of what they tell people in these articles.

i take the top off of mine and spray the gunk out of the unit, not into it.
220, 221 whatever, you might want to be careful...

!
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am an old guy trying to live in California on just Social Security, so I am pretty poor. I have had to repair stuff my whole life. It's not rocket science. It is having the patience to learn something new. New learning is extremely empowering, meaning the benefits extend way beyond the window you just fixed. BUT it is very important to realize when you need to consult a professional. Nowadays a tool I use a lot is actually YouTube. There is a video for almost any kind of repair. I watch several on the same subject if it is something I have not done before. I've often thought it would be great to have a class in High School called "How  To Fix Stuff" so kids could build some confidence in their ability to function in a very machine heavy culture.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Take the top of the unit off, if possible, and flush debris out, not in. Works for my cottonwood mess.


Came to say.  For a Trane (spiney-tinsel coil) washing from the outside just gets the dirt more trapped.  From the inside-out is a little better, actual cleaner/degreaser (or a service call every other year) even better.

Older people might not think about it as much because many older condensers had their (tube and fin) a lot more exposed to wind and rain, so kept themselves cleaner.  All the louvers on that Trane mean that rain isn't cleaning anything.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most of these hacks can be boiled down to RTFM.

/"Real men don't read instructions" has got to be the stupidest macho flex.
//"Job well done" is much more satisfying.
///"Le GRILL?!? What the hell is THAT?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Instructables, Pinterest, YouTube,

To be fair, the sites have evolved. The low hanging fruits of fixing garbage disposals and unclogging toilets were picked long ago. Opening a wine bottle with a knife, ripping a banana in half, and 10 uses for old lemons were so... 2015. What is left? Pretty much "how to fart in a jar and make 100,000 dollars doing it" is where we are now.

Eventually all such sites become Yahoo! Answers. (sigh)


At least WikiHow is still a safe bastion of learning, right?  Right?!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

greggerm: "They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

This implies that this person has it set lower than 73, which to me seems crazy on a one hundred nine degree day.

Am I an outlier for keeping my home A/C set no lower than 80 degrees on those "too hot for the windows to be open" days? No wonder I hear about people's insane summer power bills, while mine only bumps up a smidge.

Dress for summer, dry out and cool off the air a little bit, and be done with it.


Asking your AC to lower the temp more than 36 degrees is insane.  And running AC full time, the humidity must be pretty low.  Low 70s, low humidity, run a fan in there and you'll be reaching for a sweater.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also don't put a cover over the outside AC unit in winter. Apparently the humidity builds up and damages the unit, especially when snow is piled up on top of it. It's better to just leave it open all winter.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?


I don't think the ability to do stuff is on the wane. I think there's more stuff to do and we don't all know how to do all of it.

I built this computer, but I've never changed the spark plugs in my car. In some of my earlier cars I could change the headlights but I can't do that in my current car because they're hard to get to - faster and easier to have a garage do it. Every year I have trouble figuring out my taxes (I have royalty statements from various IPs) but my roommate has no problem with his. The stuff we don't know how to do, we pay someone else to do for us to save time. My father is a wacky inventor who was in the 133rd Engineering Battalion. He can build the most amazing things. The finer points of my job go right over his head.

Hose out the air conditioners? I didn't live in a home with air conditioning until I was thirty. I've lived in apartments since leaving college. Someone else does the maintenance. If the faucet's dripping, that's a phone call. Even if I can fix my own faucets. In fact, you might tie the decline in home maintenance to the decline in home ownership. With billionaires buying up all the houses, how many people actually own them anymore?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was only this year I found out the top cap of a medicine bottle would snap on 'upside down' without the need for the 'childproof' twisty latch.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Most life hacks are pretty basic. Too bad we're not all born with this as some sort of genetic knowledge and have to learn it throughout our lives.


Generally it's stuff parents teach their kids.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think you'd be surprised how many people don't know something until they need to know something.

And thank goodness the internet has a lot of how to videos.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Call it whatever... people are increasingly unable to fix stuff.

I live in an area with a lot of older people and have become... over time... the helpful neighbor. I helped a woman today solve problems with a door and about 5 windows because "the handle is broken." "The window just won't open or close." Many times earthquakes will cause minor structural damage to jambs and window frames. Sometimes humidity can cause wood to swell and change some curvature of some frame ever so slightly.

Nope. That was not the problem. People need to keep dust and sand out of the rollers and rails that open windows and doors these days. Lack of knowledge leads to lack of maintenance leads to simple problems becoming big ones. So I cleaned things up, applied some silicone spray, and moved on. She thinks I am a genius and I just tell her that these are all devices, and usually people can figure them out by observation.

She looked at me like I am from Mars.

DIY has never been easier, and the need for it has never been greater. The people who know how to do stuff are getting old fast. I help younger people in the area too, when asked, in the hopes that they can take over some day.

/ Pakleds?


At age 8 with a follow up at 10 and 12 I taught my kids the most important thing they may ever learn....
How to fix the toilet if the water is getting ready to overflow and how to fix it if your turn will not go down.
This will save them from potentially embarrassing situations at friends houses.
It happens ro everyone at some point and knowledge it power.

It amazes me that people in their 40s don't know how to shut off the water to a toilet.  Is it possible to go that long and never experience a toilet issue?
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 1. Stuff works better when you maintain it.

2. "They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

WTF is wrong with you, setting your thermostat that cold during a heat wave in Texas after everything we've heard about the power grid? Are you proud of being a sociopath?


So, yeah.  THIS.  Holy moley that is downright cold.  We set ours to 24.5 C (76 F) in our bedroom overnight.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 1. Stuff works better when you maintain it.

2. "They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

WTF is wrong with you, setting your thermostat that cold during a heat wave in Texas after everything we've heard about the power grid? Are you proud of being a sociopath?


Windmills aren't doing it for you? Too bad.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Tr0mBoNe: Pocket Ninja: The best life hack to improve your life is to simply cut from it, decisively, people who use the term "life hack."

Also: Adulting.

Also verbing nouns in general


Verbing wierds language
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 1. Stuff works better when you maintain it.

2. "They say in the video that their AC wouldn't go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109."

WTF is wrong with you, setting your thermostat that cold during a heat wave in Texas after everything we've heard about the power grid? Are you proud of being a sociopath?


Let him have his cold.  Considering how many views he got he may have single handedly saved the Texas grid.

/clean my outside coil every year
//cleaned the inside one for the 1st time in 17 years
/// it was so clean I'll scratch that off my to-do list for life
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, and if you DO have to hire a pro watch what he does very carefully and then ask him if that is something a homeowner can do. If he won't tell you bonk him on the head with your cane and take his tools.

Legal Disclaimer: Don't Do Dat.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


