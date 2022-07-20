 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The NYC subway system is just about back to pre-pandemic activity levels when it comes to poop car stats   (thecity.nyc) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Public transport, New York City Subway, Rapid transit, Train station, Prague Metro, Automobile, Railway platform, subway cars  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay poop thread everybody go sit on the toilet and thread shiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should reopen those bathrooms, refurbish existing and build new ones too that are designed to take a lot of punishment (especially with toilet seats for #2) and can be easily cleaned.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay starts at about $19 per hour, increasing to $31.71 after six years.

In NYC? Jesus Christ... I think the workers are the ones living on the train.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pix11.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a radical idea....if you'd rather not see human excrement...maybe you should give people a place to go where that won't be a problem?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could start maintaining stations and facilities that don't just cater to the Financial District and tourist crowds.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There needs to be an automatic extermination program for the people who do this. Install more cameras and machine learning to identify the people that do this and have a machine gun turrets deal with them accordingly.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Here's a radical idea....if you'd rather not see human excrement...maybe you should give people a place to go where that won't be a problem?


Someone posted the Robin Williams appearance before Congress from I think 1992? Where they were begging for money to help the homeless... 30 f*cking years ago.

And it's not just about money or a handout... it's systemic, it's about how we educate and get people into the workforce.

We essentially say "f*ck you, you're on your own" when it's in our best interest to work with kids in their teens and 20's to help marry them to what interests them and an employer... and have a strong social safety net as a backup for any issues like mental health, drug addiction, or other things that pop up in life.

And we wonder why there are more homeless as we see the cost of education skyrocket, the amount or education debt skyrocket... wages tht had not kept up for decades (finally showing some signs of movement but not moving the needle much)...

We have a lot of problems in this country and homelessness is a gigantic warning sign of those problems.

We fail so f*cking hard as a society.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: There needs to be an automatic extermination program for the people who do this. Install more cameras and machine learning to identify the people that do this and have a machine gun turrets deal with them accordingly.


Great reactive thinking there.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Here's a radical idea....if you'd rather not see human excrement...maybe you should give people a place to go where that won't be a problem?


There are plenty of public restrooms here. Most businesses are required to allow anyone to use their facilities too. If someone is taking a shiat on a subway platform, it's because they are too lazy to walk upstairs and deal with it at one of those many, many, many restrooms.

I'm tired of that excuse. I've been living here my whole life and never needed to crap on a subway platform.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: iheartscotch: Here's a radical idea....if you'd rather not see human excrement...maybe you should give people a place to go where that won't be a problem?

There are plenty of public restrooms here. Most businesses are required to allow anyone to use their facilities too. If someone is taking a shiat on a subway platform, it's because they are too lazy to walk upstairs and deal with it at one of those many, many, many restrooms.

I'm tired of that excuse. I've been living here my whole life and never needed to crap on a subway platform.


You can tell that a lot of the people who might do this are profoundly mentally ill, on hard drugs, or both. I doubt they're doing much thinking of any sort.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jacob's Ladder - Subway Scene
Youtube 3fOKq63jZog
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x529]


Her crazy hot self can do whatever she wants on a subway. Except poop.

Almost everyone I know has taken a leak in a NYC subway terminal or train. Responsible employed adults. Male and female. They farking don't have open bathrooms, even pre coronavirus. You got a city you can drink like a fish till 4+am and no public bathrooms, what do you think is going to happen?

And who the fark is cleaning that shiat for $19 an hour. You can work at McDonald's and make more in NYC. Maybe don't blow hundreds of millions on covid tests from a hoverboard company
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.