(Fredericksburg)   Once again, never bring a sword to a gun fight   (fredericksburg.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weirdo Americans with all your farkin 'Vanias
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What is it with Edgelordington Von Cuck of Cuckland and the obsession with 300?
 
dracos31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark you, I do what I want.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Skebo said the deputy attempted to "tactfully relocate,"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing we are all getting free mental health care now right?

Right?

Is thing even on?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That appears to be a pretty shiaty sword. Sure you could do some bludgeoning damage or take someones eye out with it, but I suspect it's biggest danger would be in giving you tetanus.

Also duct tape for the hand grip? Just... wow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spartan warrior-style?

He probably wished there were 300 men with him on this one.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What if it's a gum fight?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TMNT: Mikey Dies
Youtube Kmo-StjLKZI
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: That appears to be a pretty shiaty sword. Sure you could do some bludgeoning damage or take someones eye out with it, but I suspect it's biggest danger would be in giving you tetanus.

Also duct tape for the hand grip? Just... wow.


[Fark user image 595x396]


It looks like a lower tier drop from your first quest when you're killing rats in the sewer.
/everyone knows you need at least a gold tier 3+ enchanted when you want to charge a cop.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Spartan warrior-style?

He probably wished there were 300 men with him on this one.


OH MY....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see a master blacksmith enchanted the handle with the Duct Tape of Fearlessness
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: That appears to be a pretty shiaty sword. Sure you could do some bludgeoning damage or take someones eye out with it, but I suspect it's biggest danger would be in giving you tetanus.

Also duct tape for the hand grip? Just... wow.


[Fark user image 595x396]


It's a 300 movie replica and it is indeed a shiatty sword although accurate to the movie.  Incredibly point heavy, it's like swinging a crowbar with the curved end at the point. I'm not surprised it's handle is duct taped.  The original wrap is cheap vinyl fake leather that's only glued at the ends.  It looks great on the wall but at an end weighted 5 pounds only an idiot would ever want to use it as a sword.
 
