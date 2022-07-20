 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Relatives of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake went to Ohio to protest their shootings by cops. You'll never guess who came after them   (motherjones.com) divider line
    Police brutality, Chicago Police Department, Police officer, Bianca Austin, Jacob Blake Sr., Families United colleague Cortez Rice  
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never guess? Is it the pigs? What do I win?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Christian" "civilized" "first world" "country"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think the #1 question that needs to be asked here is why would you willingly go to Ohio?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [Fark user image image 847x395]


How do those batons have any use other than to beat on people? With shields, they have the tepid excuse of forming a barricade and pushing people back. The purpose of the batons is strictly to bust heads.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: I think the #1 question that needs to be asked here is why would you willingly go to Ohio?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 599x373]


Because John Crawford III, everyone should be out protesting for him.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they were the Proud Boys protesting the arrest of their leader, police would be gladly escorting them. You know to maintain the peace.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police Truck
Youtube H1Ad3oABt-c
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: WilderKWight: [Fark user image image 847x395]

How do those batons have any use other than to beat on people? With shields, they have the tepid excuse of forming a barricade and pushing people back. The purpose of the batons is strictly to bust heads.


Well shiat, it's like you don't want them to be armed with ANYTHING!
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: If they were the Proud Boys protesting the arrest of their leader, police would be gladly escorting them. You know to maintain the peace.


The police were escorting the neo-nazis when United The Right 2 was in DC back in 2018. They were ordered to protect them from the hundreds of counter protestors that showed up. Prevent another riot they said.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The venn diagram between people that rant about Colin kaepernicks protest and call the J6 legitimate political discourse is a circle. Those same people will excuse these cops, though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: The venn diagram between people that rant about Colin kaepernicks protest and call the J6 legitimate political discourse is a circle. Those same people will excuse these cops, though.


Because those same people you describe want to see people of color in only two states of being, working as slaves or dead.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: WilderKWight: [Fark user image image 847x395]

How do those batons have any use other than to beat on people? With shields, they have the tepid excuse of forming a barricade and pushing people back. The purpose of the batons is strictly to bust heads.


But they only use them against people from Asia who seem upset, so you have nothing to work about...

/s
 
