(CNN)   Day 147 of WW3: Russia plans to annex more of Ukraine. Russia stepping up missile strikes in southern Ukraine. Putin arrives in Iran for first trip beyond borders of former USSR since launching invasion. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Russia, Ali Khamenei, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Ukrainian forces, Russian state news agency TASS, southern Ukraine, Supreme Leader of Iran  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So how long before someone stops in this thread to defend Iran?

This is Fark so you know it's gonna happen.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: So how long before someone stops in this thread to defend Iran?

This is Fark so you know it's gonna happen.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVWpcKmz1t0
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After playing that blast from the past that I remember hearing as a kid in the back of a Pinto wagon in the 80's, I feel obligated to say that my impression of the Persian people is that they are wonderful, and I hope that they can peacefully have a much better government soon.


Random image, NATO beer from Finland:

Fark user image
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine wasn't done with Khersons bridge:
https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1549655188545355776

All the Russians on the west bank are probably getting antsy.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone needs bunk reading material:

https://mobile.twitter.com/visionergeo/status/1549496678964764673
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680



as memetastic as that 17deg building comment tweet was, do we ummm.... even know if its true or not before we have the daily germany dogpile

and doc dont you ever goddamn sleep
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning. I accomplished what I set out to do yesterday. The SSA still requires masks, has every-other seat spacing for social distancing, and only allows in a dozen people at a time. Their staff has shrunk considerably. No shade standing out front in line. Hey everyone, it's hot outside! Management still hasn't fixed the wiring. I put the cat out at sunset, plenty of time to get her back in by dark proper. Biatch was uncooperative and made my blood boil. No alcohol to be had and it was the worse stress / anxiety attack of had in a while. I got her back in and she found her food is now in the cat carrier. I made her spend the night in there. The only place to get her fixed is going to be a couple bus rides and a couple hours. I need to ger her used to being in there anyway. Making that appointment is my big plan for today, after I figure out the bus schedule.

Related:

Ukrainian intelligence officers showed how to mine the island snake on theisland found a

lot of Russian equipment, documents and logs of fighting. In particular, guidance and control systems, Orlan-10 UAVs, MANPADS systems, grenade launchers, flamethrowers, small arms.

Now over the island instead of the rashist "tricolor" flies the blue and yellow flag.

Also, the GUR reports on the main "operational task": the release from captivity of a cat that survived several months of shelling and waited for its evacuation.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm loving everyone's response to the super soldiers from biolabs is why Russia is losing line:

https://mobile.twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1549416420613791744
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 on July 20 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The enemy fired barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region, and Volfyne, Hawk and Pavlivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Mospanovo, Petrovka, Ruska Tyshky, Basalievka, Pechenegs, Zirkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiyivka, Korobochkine and Prudyanka.

In the Slavic direction, shelling from tanks and artillery was recorded near Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Kostiantynivka, Chepil, Husarivka and Adamivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor fired barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Kramatorsk, Seversk, Serebryanka, Grigorovka, Verkhnokamenske, Disputed, Ivano-Darivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are fighting in order to create conditions for the offensive on the city of Bakhmut and the mastery of the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP.
Fighting continues in the directions of the settlements of Berestovo, Vershyna and Novoluhanske.

On Avdiivka, Novopavlovsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, shelling was noted in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vugledar, Novopil, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Kamianske and a number of others. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka.

Conducted reconnaissance battle in the area of Novoselovka Ii and offensive in the direction of Mikilsky, was not successful, withdrew.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy maintains a high intensity of reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Black Sea outside the base are three carriers of cruise missiles "Kalibr".

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to successfully perform fire tasks at command posts and bases of logistical support of the enemy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇵🇱 Theycollected more than 17 million zlotys to buy Bayraktar for the Ukrainian army.

The initiator of the collection was the Polish activist Slawomir Serakovskiy, who was inspired by the example of Lithuania.

"People go on vacation, the whole world is concerned about rising inflation, everyone suffers from apathetic fatigue due to war - no one can survive the tragedies of war for so many months. Politicians look at social trends and don't move their finger if people don't force them to do so. It is necessary to mobilize people, in particular abroad, in order to constantly effectively support Ukrainians," Slawomir Serakowski says in an interview for the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

So far, activists have collected almost 80% of the required amount. Famous Polish TV presenters, public figures, business representatives, as well as Belarusians living in Poland joined the collection.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians received the Dissident Human Rights Award in the United States

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska received the Dissident Human Rights Award in Washington at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism addressed to the entire Ukrainian people.

"Although the memorial is dedicated to the victims of the crimes of communism, it is worth remembering that this is only one of the faces of totalitarianism. The system that attacks you can be called anything - islamic state or the Russian federation - but we easily recognize totalitarianism by its main feature - aggression, violence, complete devaluation of human life," Zelensky said.

The first lady also told the audience how Russia is now using Stalinist repressive methods in Ukraine. How Ukrainians pass through filtration camps, how those who do not agree to cooperate with the occupiers are tortured. How our people are forcibly deported to Russia.

Since 2015, the prize has been awarded to activists and dissidents of enslaved peoples for their bravery in up against human rights and freedom. This year, for the first time, it was not a specific person who was noted, but the entire people of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇸🇾Syria cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine

According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to a similar decision by the Ukrainian government.

We will remind, Ukraine broke off diplomatic relations with Syria after Damascus recognized the independence of the so-called DNR and LNR.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680


Never too early. Still waiting on Father_Jack to post that damn writeup about German society, too.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loiters around the punch clock.*nods* "Mornin".

/bookmark
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denys is a pilot. If I didn't know better, I'd think he'd read the fark comments on the f-35 comparison.

Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian F-35 | Will it be a long War?
Youtube GnpjrAWUQpw
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's rather long, I won't paste the entire weekend summary I posted in the last two threads.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing WW3 threads for July 9-July 15. Even shorter TLDR is that HIMARS works well. Ukraine has blown up an awful lot of ammo dumps and officers with the units we sent, and you can see the dramatic reduction in Russian shelling in the NASA fire data.

For thread regulars, if you can tag me on Saturdays with things I missed in the first update, I'll include them in the Sunday ones.

As an aside, I just saw that SVC_conservative said they're waiting for the day the TLDR is "Putin Dead". To which I say, you and me both, buddy. I'm not sure what the way out looks like for Putin. Maybe he can go full Stalin; blame the failures on the military commanders for being insufficiently loyal to the revolution and start purging them. Or does he have a Downfall moment (you all know the scene) where he starts raging after his generals tell him that Steiner's counterattack never materialized and Crimea is still under siege and soon to be lost?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680

Never too early. Still waiting on Father_Jack to post that damn writeup about German society, too.


<snaps awake, nearly falls out of half reclined desk chair>

Wait what?

Also didn't I kinda write it already, towards the end of the day before yesterday's thread... I wrote at the end of the day usa time/mor ing here so would been late mo day night
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
however, bertor,i do take requests, if that's not what you were hoping to read, what would you like my .02c on ?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680

Never too early. Still waiting on Father_Jack to post that damn writeup about German society, too.


found it...

Copypastaed for his pleassure

yeah the frau ribbentrop is a bit of a low blow but whatever. i get your points and respect the position and share the frustration with the german govts handling of everything. Criticism is valid.

Calling merkel a nazi tho... seems a bit of a stretch. When Nordstream2 was first negotiated 20 years ago or however long ago it was now, i think there was still a lot of hope that RU would be integrated into the brotherhood of nations and there was a lot more ambiguity surrounding Putin and his regime. So im willing to give it the pass back then. Its been much harder to justify and defend, however, since 2014 at the very latest. So Merkel deserves the tarnish on her legacy for it.

I have certainly come to see the German govt in a different light this year. Hell my whole experience over the last 12 mos has completely transformed my perception of Germans and Germany. From the process of buying a house and dealing with contractors to work on it, to this incredible trauma and bullshiat with the surgery and how the medical system works/how doctors behave/hospitals function, to then observing Scholz's govt and seeing the german response to it all... a lot more detail has been added to the painting of my View of this country.

Too much to go into on the tail end of the daily and probably would be interesting to like 2 people on here so i'll not barf up the rant, but i'll say this, medic, in response to one of your other posts tonight:

I still think you can believe in Germany. They get a lot of important stuff really right. They are pains in the ass, slow, gruff, blunt/direct to a fault and will be shiats to you on the street when they think you're doing something wrong, will scare the crap out of you at your hospital bedside and exhibit zero empathy, and will just flat out refuse to work on your house because they dont feel like it.

But yet, amazingly, they take care of each other with amazing, if not overly complicated systems, treat each other fairly and with respect, and generally "do the right thing", even if it takes em 5x longer than it should. They have a sense of solidarity with one another that is just amazing to los americanos, who dont seem to know how to come together at all any longer.

They're frustrating and piss me off a lot, but there's  still nowhere else i'd rather live. Well except for maybe switzerland, but even not sure about that with kids.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Since it's rather long, I won't paste the entire weekend summary I posted in the last two threads.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing WW3 threads for July 9-July 15. Even shorter TLDR is that HIMARS works well. Ukraine has blown up an awful lot of ammo dumps and officers with the units we sent, and you can see the dramatic reduction in Russian shelling in the NASA fire data.

For thread regulars, if you can tag me on Saturdays with things I missed in the first update, I'll include them in the Sunday ones.

As an aside, I just saw that SVC_conservative said they're waiting for the day the TLDR is "Putin Dead". To which I say, you and me both, buddy. I'm not sure what the way out looks like for Putin. Maybe he can go full Stalin; blame the failures on the military commanders for being insufficiently loyal to the revolution and start purging them. Or does he have a Downfall moment (you all know the scene) where he starts raging after his generals tell him that Steiner's counterattack never materialized and Crimea is still under siege and soon to be lost?



He's gonna go out like Elvis.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Much more of the same. Nothing really new here that we don't already know. I just enjoy seeing live reports from the ground.


Live: Ukraine's first lady set to address Congress during US visit • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube l2nqELRmcuk
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not much we didn't already know. I just enjoy seeing live reports from the ground.


Live: Ukraine's first lady set to address Congress during US visit • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube l2nqELRmcuk
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: bertor_vidas: Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680

Never too early. Still waiting on Father_Jack to post that damn writeup about German society, too.


found it...

Copypastaed for his pleassure


Ah, I'd read that post but since it wasn't a Medic Zero length manifesto it didn't register. Certainly tracks with what I've heard and what my parents have told me about their trips to Germany (don't let my mother fool you, we've been American not German for about 375 years at this point--candlelit Christmas tree notwithstanding).

/Their first trip to Germany was for their bike tour honeymoon
//And then the tanks rolled into Prague...
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680


as memetastic as that 17deg building comment tweet was, do we ummm.... even know if its true or not before we have the daily germany dogpile

and doc dont you ever goddamn sleep


I'm not 100% on the temperature thing, but I thought I saw the story bubble up from screencaps of the German politicians words. Either way, it appears to accurately represent the German position, and the fact that is resonating worldwide is news.

Like I said, I didn't mean to start the day kicking Germany. I've gotten in the habit of sharing my ever growing pile of images from this conflict by adding a random picture from that stack with posts, when I'm in front of the right input device. That one happened to be on top, that's why I kind of apologized for it. Like I said before, I had/hold out some hope for German culture based on some of what I've seen over the past few decades, but I feel like they are back on probation now. I know that's a terribly paternalistic awful US kind of view, but I'm judgy like that sometimes, and I suspect that Germans respond to that kind of thing.

As to my endurance, it is true I am famed for it. Sometimes I think I'm more on a 30 hour cycle. Which kind of works for me right now as I'm freelancing and picking up a mix of overnight and evening shifts, so often taking a day off between them. I'm overdue to sleep, but spontaneously started writing a new thing, and want to finish at least half of it.

I seem like I'm online all the time because even when I'm totally swamped 90% of the time, occasionnaly at work I'm still twiddling my thumbs for 5-15 minutes, and even when I'm gardening, or doing car or home maintenance, I take breaks and surf the web. At work, I've even been getting about half my breaks, and distract myself from the depressing state of American medicine and the fact I'm still stuck working in it by monitoring my feeds and occasionally tossing links to news or interesting things here.

The war brought my writing mojo back too, and I've been churning out stuff, and doing a lot of research that keeps popping up things that I know folks here will find interesting.


Random pic, from the Father Jack file:

Fark user image
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Medic Zero: Is it too early to lay beaucoup paragraphs on y'all?

Random image from the stack. It's in the news, these guys reputation is going to shiat:

Fark user image 450x680

Never too early. Still waiting on Father_Jack to post that damn writeup about German society, too.


Thanks. I'm going to finish the first half of it and proof read it. It's too damn long already, so I think I'll save the second half for noon or evening.


From the random pic file, why Russians steal tractors:

Fark user image
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm loving their helmets! Is that their CVC helm?

Reminds me of this classic:

Fark user image
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was that +1 plane on the score card the one the Russians did by shooting down their own aircraft the other day? Might have to break that score card down some in to Russian planes that Ukraine shot down and Russian planes that Russia shot down.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.