(Twitter)   A brief history of the phrase "no one wants to work anymore." Going back to 1894   (twitter.com) divider line
12
12 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Old have always hated the Young, always held them in contempt. The Young have always been impatient with the Old, and haven't wanted to listen to their advice. That being said, fark the boomers in particular.
 
Philonius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In other words, a brief history of people who are dismayed to find out the shiatty wages and terrible work conditions they offer are not competitive in a tight labor market.

People still want to work. Just not for you.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Anyone would work for a million dollars a year, no matter what the job is. No one wants to work for minimum wage, no matter what the job is. Economists somehow make a loving obscuring that into some sort of f*cking mystery.
 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was going to make a comment about Uvalde cops but someone in the responses beat me to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only back that far?  There were tribal elders sitting around in 4000 B.C. complaining about how these damn kids just don't want to put in the effort with their newfangled attitudes and laziness.  Guaranteed

/why won't people make me rich for free?! is part of the friggin' human genome
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Young Man's Blues
Youtube prviQu0rcDw
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every old ballplayer ever.   When Cap Anson was a kid, old ballplayers from the National Association were griping about the work ethic of the kids.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You're having supply chain issues in your company? Fark you, pay me. Your 10% annual profit margin dropped to 9% this year, so raises won't be given? Fark you, pay me.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Young caveman: invents wheel
Old caveman:   punks these days don't want to drag things for miles.   lazy bastards.
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I especially love the one where the Wisconsin Governor laid off the laundry staff so he could have the prisoners do the laundry at the prisons, then complained that he couldn't lower taxes because everybody was on pension or relief. Hell, you take away people's jobs, then complain that they aren't working
 
