Chinese authorities are randomly entering homes to find Covid contacts
4
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love how this article greets you with a "Your Privacy" notice.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where will the Christmas decorations and presents come from if everyone in China has to stay home from work?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Where will the Christmas decorations and presents come from if everyone in China has to stay home from work?


Apple and Nike said they're moving jobs back to the U.S. and will also start paying taxes.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Winnie gonna Pooh.  What're ya gonna do.  Let another hundred flowers bloom.
 
