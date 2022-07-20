 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Old and busted: Government contractor hiring unqualified family member. New hotness: Government contractor hiring unqualified prostitute they met in Cincinnati   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Giggity, United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Air Force Research Laboratory, Dr. James Gord, Spectral Energies CEO Sukesh Roy, Research, U.S. Air Force, technology Roy's company  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 6:30 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh boy. I dont want to even begin imagining what makes a prostitute unqualified
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If struggling to formulate coherent interoffice emails is the standard, then half the people I work with are apparently daylighting prostitutes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If struggling to formulate coherent interoffice emails is the standard, then half the people I work with are apparently daylighting prostitutes.


At first I laughed.

Then I thought about most of my coworkers and...Ewwww.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Point of order. She's a fully qualified prostitute. She's an unqualified research engineer.

I'd love to see her padded resume. It must be an amusing read given the context.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If struggling to formulate coherent interoffice emails is the standard, then half the people I work with are apparently daylighting prostitutes.


Both their inbox and outbox are stuffed with junk.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: "In 2019, Gord tapped the woman.."

Yeah he did.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Point of order. She's a fully qualified prostitute. She's an unqualified research engineer.


Well, she fulfilled somebody's requirements...
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a fully qualified nuclear physicist might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.