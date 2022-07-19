 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   After watching almost two dozen children be slaughtered while police picked their noses for an hour waiting for attack orders, police departments wonder why they can't find recruits   (cnn.com) divider line
100
    More: Obvious, Police, Constable, Police departments, patrol officers, Kansas City, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, Kansas City Police Department  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 8:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is world class horse crap. They have thousands (yes thousands) take the test in NYS. Why would they suddenly tell the truth out of the blue?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry, Project Plisskin is more than 25 years behind schedule, but, the next administration will just federalize all police operations. The original planned prison location real estate has gotten too expensive though.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordBeavis: My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...


They should just contract it out to another organization.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordBeavis: My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...


Depending on the jurisdiction, those could be unionized jobs. Moving it to contractors might require contract changes.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: LordBeavis: My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...

Depending on the jurisdiction, those could be unionized jobs. Moving it to contractors might require contract changes.


Speaking of which, police forces should not be unionized.  See also FDR's comments regarding the unionization of the public sector.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the lull in hiring and budget surplus to invest in social services and early childhood development to prevent crime from happening in the first place. Or buy new military surplus equipment to attract limp dicked douchebros.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some PD could have a third of the personnel, and you wouldn't notice the difference.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sniveling cowards need apply
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if you made your work place less toxic and murderous more people might want to come work there?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they try recruiting at community events held by like-minded individuals?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, all their best potential candidates keep going on shooting sprees.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that's the best news I've heard all week!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle Police Department is down 33% to 1000 after so many left their 6-figure jobs because they were burnt out after working so much overtime tear gassing the public. They can't find people to hire because the cost of living is expensive, the police have burned through their good will with tear gas and the police union did everything to throw gas onto that burning dumpster fire.

In order to blackmail the city council for more money, the police have stopped investigating rape cases and many other crimes. I don't know what they're doing, actually, other than showing up to a crime scene and taking reports and continuing to tear gas protestors (this time women's rights advocates, natch).

Basically, the SPD defunded themselves and the city council needs to slash their budget accordingly.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?


A mechanic who will lie for cops about things he observes on the vehicles he services.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destaff the police.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a problem that works itself out over time.

Less police, more crime.
More crime, less people.
Less people, less crime.

See!  Everyone wins!
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military


Where the fark are people making 20 dollars an hour flipping burgers?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is the same for every industry seeing a "shortage": pay your god damned employees better. Double their wages, nay, triple them or quadruple them. I'll bet your staffing shortage disappears.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: EvilElecBlanket: Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military

Where the fark are people making 20 dollars an hour flipping burgers?


Pretty much everywhere ... McDonalds starting wages are about $18/hr.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A feel-good story this early in the morning? Awwwww, it's not even my birthday.  Thanks Fark! 🥰
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Use the lull in hiring and budget surplus to invest in social services and early childhood development to prevent crime from happening in the first place. Or buy new military surplus equipment to attract limp dicked douchebros.


Limp dicked douchebros is the name of my yacht rock a cappella group.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...


"Hey, Ms. Mechanic, could I offer you a free one month time share to stick these AirTags to the inside of every cop car in the shop?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Seattle Police Department is down 33% to 1000 after so many left their 6-figure jobs because they were burnt out after working so much overtime tear gassing the public. They can't find people to hire because the cost of living is expensive, the police have burned through their good will with tear gas and the police union did everything to throw gas onto that burning dumpster fire.

In order to blackmail the city council for more money, the police have stopped investigating rape cases and many other crimes. I don't know what they're doing, actually, other than showing up to a crime scene and taking reports and continuing to tear gas protestors (this time women's rights advocates, natch).

Basically, the SPD defunded themselves and the city council needs to slash their budget accordingly.


"BUT PEOPLE ON THE INTERNET WERE MEAN TO ME!!!!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: EvilElecBlanket: Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military

Where the fark are people making 20 dollars an hour flipping burgers?


Dick's?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cabbyman: This is a problem that works itself out over time.

Less police, more crime.
More crime, less people.
Less people, less crime.

See!  Everyone wins!


Fewer (you can figure out the proper placement).  Hint: there are two instances 🙂
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?


It saves money by having someone on payroll instead of paying fees and services.  Privatization always costs more.  Plus, having a mechanic means someone can work on things right then and there instead of getting in line at the private mechanic shop.

Of course, a lot of cities have a Garage department that can work on all motor vehicles and gas tools owned by the city.  If the city has a large fleet (and it will, between cop cars, fire trucks, hundreds of pickups and SUVs operated by Streets and Public Works and Utilities and Code Enforcement and IT and Library and the departmental director personal vehicles), then the Garage will be busy.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Seattle Police Department is down 33% to 1000 after so many left their 6-figure jobs because they were burnt out after working so much overtime tear gassing the public. They can't find people to hire because the cost of living is expensive, the police have burned through their good will with tear gas and the police union did everything to throw gas onto that burning dumpster fire.

In order to blackmail the city council for more money, the police have stopped investigating rape cases and many other crimes. I don't know what they're doing, actually, other than showing up to a crime scene and taking reports and continuing to tear gas protestors (this time women's rights advocates, natch).

Basically, the SPD defunded themselves and the city council needs to slash their budget accordingly.


Isn't exactly what a strike is? Blackmail? The whole idea is really to fail to do your job until your demands are met.

I see no reason why police need be different in this regard. Education strike? The school closes down. No more math is taught. Biology classes don't happen. And high school football is cancelled.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Theeng: EvilElecBlanket: Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military

Where the fark are people making 20 dollars an hour flipping burgers?

Dick's?


Anywhere they need burgers flipped that every other place pays $20/hour.  So probably California.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More difficulty finding recruits = lowering the recruitment standards. Expect even more bone-headed cops in our future.

The military is having a similar problem now, they're not meeting their recruitment numbers and talking about lowering the standards.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...


Because it's cheaper by far to pay $20/hr plus benefits for labor to a guy working an 8-hr shift than it is to pay $120/hr, one hour minimum per service appointment, and to have to still pay $20/hr for additional fleet managers to keep track of vehicles and transport them to/from repair shops.

That staff mechanic can also deal with incidentals like checking potential problems where the driver isn't sure if something's wrong or not, changing wiper blades, replacing indicator bulbs, swapping flat or punctured tires, and even doing some cleaning of vehicles right on the spot so drivers don't have to go through the hassle of submitting formal vehicle maintenance requests and formal temporary vehicle checkout requests plus moving all of one's gear into a different car and later back for the day.

If you want to compare to how private sector does it, taxi companies usually run their own repair shops for largely these same reasons, it's faster and cheaper than paying someone else.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Did they try recruiting at community events held by like-minded individuals?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


yes, some of the cops are like that
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military


It's not the money that's making people shy away from cop-work.  Cops are *extremely* well compensated and enjoy tremendous amounts of benefits.

It really is the "culture".  Every supplemental math course I took in college was chock-a-block with the people who quit the CJ program because of the gross vibe they got in their CJ courses.  The only kids who didn't quit were the sons and daughters of police who thought all of that was totally normal.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: misanthropicsob: Seattle Police Department is down 33% to 1000 after so many left their 6-figure jobs because they were burnt out after working so much overtime tear gassing the public. They can't find people to hire because the cost of living is expensive, the police have burned through their good will with tear gas and the police union did everything to throw gas onto that burning dumpster fire.

In order to blackmail the city council for more money, the police have stopped investigating rape cases and many other crimes. I don't know what they're doing, actually, other than showing up to a crime scene and taking reports and continuing to tear gas protestors (this time women's rights advocates, natch).

Basically, the SPD defunded themselves and the city council needs to slash their budget accordingly.

Isn't exactly what a strike is? Blackmail? The whole idea is really to fail to do your job until your demands are met.

I see no reason why police need be different in this regard. Education strike? The school closes down. No more math is taught. Biology classes don't happen. And high school football is cancelled.


This isn't a strike. The police chief framed it as a "staffing" issue.

Yet they have all the staffing they need for weekly encampment clear outs and violence against protesters.

It's a "priorities" issue.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: EvilElecBlanket: Why would anybody want to be a cop after the last few years? Especially when you can make twenty bucks an hour flipping burgers or just become an EMT or truck driver.

/same for the military

It's not the money that's making people shy away from cop-work.  Cops are *extremely* well compensated and enjoy tremendous amounts of benefits.

It really is the "culture".  Every supplemental math course I took in college was chock-a-block with the people who quit the CJ program because of the gross vibe they got in their CJ courses.  The only kids who didn't quit were the sons and daughters of police who thought all of that was totally normal.


I'm reading CJ as " circle jerk"
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Mericans: "Those cops are COWARDS!! if you arent willing / able to charge headlong into automatic gunfire like an indestructible bulletproof hollywood superhero you shouldn't take the job!! We should prosecute those cowardly cops and give them jail sentences!!!  The cops on teevee can do it!"

Also 'mericans "We cant find enough cops to do the job! Wahhh"

Gee, i wonder why theyre having such a hard time finding indestructible bulletproof superheroes.
 
eagles95
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...


I know a guy who works on police vehicles. He has to do everything from body work/oil changes/any regular mechanic job and the occasional detailing of the car after a drunk pukes or poops all over the back seat. It's air conditioned and very laid back as opposed to a regular auto shop.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: More difficulty finding recruits = lowering the recruitment standards. Expect even more bone-headed cops in our future.

The military is having a similar problem now, they're not meeting their recruitment numbers and talking about lowering the standards.


Or maybe they will relax the physical standards, and have more fat cops.  Remember that all those currently fat cops were healthy enough to pass a police academy.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chewd: 'Mericans: "Those cops are COWARDS!!


This is correct.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chewd: 'Mericans: "Those cops are COWARDS!! if you arent willing / able to charge headlong into automatic gunfire like an indestructible bulletproof hollywood superhero you shouldn't take the job!! We should prosecute those cowardly cops and give them jail sentences!!!  The cops on teevee can do it!"

Also 'mericans "We cant find enough cops to do the job! Wahhh"

Gee, i wonder why theyre having such a hard time finding indestructible bulletproof superheroes.


Not like a superhero, like a person trained and equipped to deal with a gunman.

Or in the case of Ulvade, 400 trained and equipped people.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: LordBeavis: My first thought is "good."

My second is that they'll lower the standards even more to allow an even worse brand of criminal to become cops.  "Oh, I see you were arrested for unlawful entry on Jan 6.  Normally this would disqualify you, but we do need bodies so...."

My third is WhyTF do they need mechanics?  Can't you contract that out to an actual mechanic?  What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

FTFA-...is down about 100 crucial non-law enforcement positions, including 911 dispatchers, mechanics...

They should just contract it out to another organization.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


Who's down with OCP?

Yeah you know I'd buy that for a dollar.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LordBeavis: What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

It saves money by having someone on payroll instead of paying fees and services.  Privatization always costs more.  Plus, having a mechanic means someone can work on things right then and there instead of getting in line at the private mechanic shop.

Of course, a lot of cities have a Garage department that can work on all motor vehicles and gas tools owned by the city.  If the city has a large fleet (and it will, between cop cars, fire trucks, hundreds of pickups and SUVs operated by Streets and Public Works and Utilities and Code Enforcement and IT and Library and the departmental director personal vehicles), then the Garage will be busy.


why would any private mechanic want the liability of servicing vehicles that have that duty load in this litigious society?
 
cabbyman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: cabbyman: This is a problem that works itself out over time.

Less police, more crime.
More crime, less people.
Less people, less crime.

See!  Everyone wins!

Fewer (you can figure out the proper placement).  Hint: there are two instances 🙂


Sorry!  All apologies!

Less police, more fewer.
More fewer, less people.
Less people, less fewer.

I actually found a third one!  Thanks again!
 
Theeng
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chewd: 'Mericans: "Those cops are COWARDS!! if you arent willing / able to charge headlong into automatic gunfire like an indestructible bulletproof hollywood superhero you shouldn't take the job!! We should prosecute those cowardly cops and give them jail sentences!!!  The cops on teevee can do it!"

Also 'mericans "We cant find enough cops to do the job! Wahhh"

Gee, i wonder why theyre having such a hard time finding indestructible bulletproof superheroes.


fark off, we're pissed that they want to be worshipped as heroes, not held accountable for their actions (thin blue line), and want to play military with all the gear.  Then they act like goddamn cowards whenever someone can fight back.

People call them stuff like Barney Fife, but I could respect someone like Fife who was a coward and idiot but genuinely wanted to do good.  If you want to cosplay and take the money of a roided up SWAT team member then piss your pants and hide behind your peers?  You're a thug, not a police officer.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Article cites a small survey taken a year ago, and another three year old survey of cops (shocking they'd claim they need more bodies and funding). Along with a half dozen police bosses.

Try solving a murder you lazy f*cks.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: NM Volunteer: LordBeavis: What do you gain by hiring a mechanic with all of the city/state benefits that go along with it?

It saves money by having someone on payroll instead of paying fees and services.  Privatization always costs more.  Plus, having a mechanic means someone can work on things right then and there instead of getting in line at the private mechanic shop.

Of course, a lot of cities have a Garage department that can work on all motor vehicles and gas tools owned by the city.  If the city has a large fleet (and it will, between cop cars, fire trucks, hundreds of pickups and SUVs operated by Streets and Public Works and Utilities and Code Enforcement and IT and Library and the departmental director personal vehicles), then the Garage will be busy.

why would any private mechanic want the liability of servicing vehicles that have that duty load in this litigious society?


st.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At first glance, this may seem like a bad thing, but it actually sounds like "Defund the Police" is working swimmingly.

Less police was the goal, and less police is what we're getting.
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.