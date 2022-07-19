 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Russia now claims they are only losing in Ukraine because Ukraine is fielding troops who were turned into superhuman killing machines during "secret experiments" in American-run biolabs, cite documentary film evidence produced by "the Russo Brothers"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I mean, its nice that hollywood has come up with an original plot for once.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Orcs are high on the smell of their own bulls hit......
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Weird, that sounds like the kind of excuse a drunken kleptocrat would use to divert blame from their utter lack of qualifications, intelligence or skill - but I looked it up on Russia Google and the story checks out.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's true, Russia.
We also are dropping gas to turn your women into hairy men.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Let's be honest, Cap would totally be on Ukraine's side here.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Or Russians are just inferior trash people. Too much time slav squatting, not enough time practicing being people.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Let's be honest, Cap would totally be on Ukraine's side here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Let's be honest, Cap would totally be on Ukraine's side here.


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if this is the sort of superhumanity that we just give away, what does he think that actual American troops are going to be like?

Mind you, in comparison, the US has veteran troops with a ton of field experience, while Russia has a bunch of barely trained recruits with 'elites' who have a vast amount of experience at shooting at civilians and scraped together militias. The accuracy of the American rifleman might seem superhuman to guys who spray and pray in numbers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They found the old labs the Soviets were using to experiment on Olympic athletes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What this is telling you is that the Russians are using biolabs to try and create supertroops - probably with HGH and roids.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2000 Mules 2: Ukrainian Waterloo?
 
T-Boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are Stranger Things.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Terminator 2 Teaser Endoskeleton Factory
Youtube iUFXXB08RZk
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Let's be honest, Cap would totally be on Ukraine's side here.


So would Bucky at this point.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What this is telling you is that the Russians are using biolabs to try and create supertroops - probably with HGH and roids.


With orcs, every accusation is a confession.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At this point, we should just tow one of their tanks back to Moscow and declare victory. What is Putin gonna do? He can't field a competent army, we blew up or stole all his tanks, he blew up his own planes and ships, we're not dealing with a competent opponent, this is Saturday morning cartoon villainy at best.

Shame he has access to nukes, though given how crappy all his other toys have been, I wonder what kind of condition they're in.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It isn't super troops that are beating you. It is the fact that the Ukrainians are fighting for kith and kin, home and hearth. Your soldiers are fighting because you will imprison them or kill them if they do not. The former is doing everything they can to win, the later is only doing enough for you not to punish them.
But hey, spin this whatever way ya want. You're still probably gonna lose and even if you don't lose the war, you'll certainly lose the peace afterwards.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
legendary-digital-network-assets.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

V24 for everyone!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What this is telling you is that the Russians are using biolabs to try and create supertroops - probably with HGH and roids.


About as safe as just dumping troops out with methamphetamines. Meth was winning the Axis WWII, you know, before the Americans caught on and stole their pills too.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait? They're losing? But I thought this entire Special Military Operation was going 100% to plan?
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What this is telling you is that the Russians are using biolabs to try and create supertroops - probably with HGH and roids.


What it is also telling us is some part of the Russian Media at least think they are losing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The important thing about this is they're admitting they're losing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, yes little Vlad, Ukraine is only winning because they're cheating. Why don't you take your ball and go home, we're tired of this game.
 
Creoena
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What this is telling you is that the Russians are using biolabs to try and create supertroops - probably with HGH and roids.


And cola.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaShredda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Super soldier given training, equipment, and unspoiled food.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's just ridiculous.  If anything it is the secret alliance with Asgard and the near immortal warriors they are sending that is making a difference.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Season 4 of "The Boys" is gonna be wild!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [legendary-digital-network-assets.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x478]
V24 for everyone!


No thanks. I prefer my brain to not leak out of my head.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Rapmaster2000: What this is telling you is that the Russians are using biolabs to try and create supertroops - probably with HGH and roids.

About as safe as just dumping troops out with methamphetamines. Meth was winning the Axis WWII, you know, before the Americans caught on and stole their pills too.


All the air forces were issuing something like benzedrine as "special aviator pills" in the very late 1930s.  Even crazier is the number of USAAF bombers that came with ashtrays installed.
 
August11
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, Vlad. It has nothing to do with fighting with your heart vs. fighting with your fear of Sgt. Yakov.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If my government told me the army I was facing was full of lab-created super-humans, I think I would just lay down my gun and give up.  I've seen Superman II, thank you. Bowing to Zod is just plain good sense.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They forgot all about the Ukrainian bio labs already?
That was one of the bullshiat excuses they had back in Feb.

Tsk tsk tsk
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What early lab footage taken from the F Troop division of super human Americans might look like...

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, this is really stupid but is Russia actually losing? They are waging a nightmare war of attrition to grind Ukraine down until (I imagine) they can declare a stalemate that is most beneficial to them. They haven't steamrolled Ukraine like they planned so I guess it's kind of a loss but it's not like they are just going to give back all the land they took when it's all done right?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Biolabs?  They misspelled pizza parlors.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Shame he has access to nukes, though given how crappy all his other toys have been, I wonder what kind of condition they're in.


ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RyogaM: If my government told me the army I was facing was full of lab-created super-humans, I think I would just lay down my gun and give up.  I've seen Superman II, thank you. Bowing to Zod is just plain good sense.


That is sort of what happened in Iraq.
Saddam Hussein's regime turned the "U.S. Marines are INHUMAN MONSTERS!" nonsense up so high, the Iraqi troops broke and ran at the idea that the window-lickers Jarheads were headed their way.
 
