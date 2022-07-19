 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Texas grand jury determines that a man's right to shoot toward where he thinks a fleeing robber went overrides his responsibility to ensure he doesn't murder a little girl in a pickup truck that he mistakes for the robber's   (abc13.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Texas district attorney decided not to get an indictment by just not presenting any evidence or information to a grand jury.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texans, this is how much your local government cares about you. Your state government will let your freeze and go without water, and won't seek any sort of damages for you. Your police will sit by and let your children get shot. And y'all got no one to blame for this than yourselves.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once again in Texas, guns have more right to exist than children. CASE CLOSED!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
how very pro life of them.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texas: "Fark it. Let's just kill everybody."
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's your "good guy with a gun"

Fark you, Texass.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Urge to kill... RISING...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is very hard to understand and accept (the grand jury's decision), and what I've asked them to do is to work with us to catch the killer

What.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Violently proud of their hypocrisy on life rights
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: A Texas district attorney decided not to get an indictment by just not presenting any evidence or information to a grand jury.


So much this.

It's exceedingly cruel to blame the grand jury for it when they're under a lifetime gag order and made to wear blinders through the procedure.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Texans, this is how much your local government cares about you. Your state government will let your freeze and go without water, and won't seek any sort of damages for you. Your police will sit by and let your children get shot. And y'all got no one to blame for this than yourselves.


Golly, thanks!  😘
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
copy/pasta from another fred...
I remember watching 5 minutes of an episode of the High Chaparral years ago for some reason. The baddie got away from the young, dopey wide-eyed sheriff, and bolted off up the street, leaving sheriff kicking the dirt etc.
He's all 'aw boss, I'm sorry'. Someone said why didn't you shoot him?
Dopey sheriff says, in a dafuq tone... 'in the back?... He wasn't even armed'.
...
Awkward silence, while everyone mentally went... huh...
stayed with me.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet because of this, the child's family isn't entitled to money from the victims fund, since now she technically wasn't the victim of a crime. But a martyr for freedom and guns.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even cops aren't allowed to shoot a fleeing suspect unless tgey believe they pose a danger to the public.   This was no-billed because that's what the DA wanted.   Were it my daughter the shooter would have breathed his last breath and hour after he was "no-billed"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
😔
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magorn: Even cops aren't allowed to shoot a fleeing suspect unless tgey believe they pose a danger to the public.   This was no-billed because that's what the DA wanted.   Were it my daughter the shooter would have breathed his last breath and hour after he was "no-billed"

41-year-old Tony Earls

Second Amendment problems may require Second Amendment solutions.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magorn: Even cops aren't allowed to shoot a fleeing suspect unless tgey believe they pose a danger to the public.   This was no-billed because that's what the DA wanted.   Were it my daughter the shooter would have breathed his last breath and hour after he was "no-billed"


Are you thinking of American cops? Cuz they can shoot whomever they feel like for anything and all they'll get is a paid vacation. They aren't *supposed* to do that, but that's a very important distinction to point out.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: It is very hard to understand and accept (the grand jury's decision), and what I've asked them to do is to work with us to catch the killer

What.


Shooter: white
Victim: not-white
 
etoof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If texas won't secede, can we just kick them out?
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, God? It's me, Valter. Can your people stop shooting children? Thank you, Me.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The thief was fleeing, so no longer a threat to the victim - the victim then shot at the fleeing thief and killed an innocent young girl - how is this not a clear case of manslaughter?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: eurotrader: A Texas district attorney decided not to get an indictment by just not presenting any evidence or information to a grand jury.

So much this.

It's exceedingly cruel to blame the grand jury for it when they're under a lifetime gag order and made to wear blinders through the procedure.


Grand Juries are typically stocked with several policemen.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For cuckservatives the ability to shoot anyone, anywhere, anytime, without consequences is more important than anything else in the world.
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skybird659: Once again in Texas, guns have more right to exist than children. CASE CLOSED!


Lucky for him he didn't shoot a fetus.
 
