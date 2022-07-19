 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Go in Taco Bell to complain about a drive-thru order they farked up, TWICE? That's a dousing with a bucket full of scalding water, TWICE, along with taunting, laughing, and clapping at the victims' third degree burns and stress-induced seizures   (wfaa.com) divider line
91
    More: Sick, Suffering, Body, Trauma center, Boiling, Water, Skin, Taco Bell manager, Physical trauma  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$1 million is too little, the company best settle and fast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They Leo Getz you at the drive-thru!
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A measly million?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lawyers for the victims are asking for more than $1 million in damages

I bet they're going more for $20mm and don't want to disclose yet before any settlement talks ensue, evidence is produced, and so on.

Also the DA should push for felony assault charges for the employee(s) who participated, or did nothing to prevent the second dousing.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah sure, we've all wanted to do something to a customer, but you don't. Just don't.
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't like every fast food outlet have cameras in the dining room?

Might hear "the dining room was closed so they weren't running," but if they were on and the footage is "lost" somehow...
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Run for the border?

Run for the exit.

The description of the injuries was horrific. Who pours boiling water on customers?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigMax: Run for the border?

Run for the exit.

The description of the injuries was horrific. Who pours boiling water on customers?


McDonald's, for one.

With coffee beans in it.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: BigMax: Run for the border?

Run for the exit.

The description of the injuries was horrific. Who pours boiling water on customers?

McDonald's, for one.

With coffee beans in it.


Hey, she spilled the coffee.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from the article: Criminal charges against the manager.

/$1 mil might cover the hospital bills for the two. Maybe.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, you farking idiots.

That's verging on attempted murder territory.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like those employees need a prison punishment shower. A few hours in a scalding room should be a good start.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying this is the most important lesson to take from this story, but FFS don't special order your food at Taco Bell.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?
 
Rotaj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you use boiling water for at Taco Bell?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the plaintiff needs Denny Crane on this

denny speech
Youtube SaSxTMrXbt4
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rotaj: What do you use boiling water for at Taco Bell?


Clearly you've never had the Hard Boiled Enchirito Supreme.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Read the article. It is so much worse that you think. Like a farking horror show. They deserve twenty million and the perpetrators deserve harsh jail time and the looney bin. Jesus Christ.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rotaj: What do you use boiling water for at Taco Bell?


Probably lots of hot items come in frozen In a bag, queso etc. Big pot of boiling water to get em all hot before going to their respective homes. That's how Applebee's does their soups and mashed potatoes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think the most reliable source of information is a lawyers press release.  There is no way anything about this incident is fabricated.  I'm sure this was just a calm, rational lady trying to find a resolution to this dispute who was then assaulted.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's rather f*cked.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$31 at taco bell? Good lord.

I'm with the manager on this. Customers are the worst.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?


It's the best way to clean the bathroom stalls.

/but really,
//no they do not
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, they even have a history of assaulting customers? Fark it, it is Texas. Execute them.
 
raygundan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?


I assume they have to rehydrate the dried semi-meat somehow. I know you add boiling water to those freeze-dried backpacking meals... "add a bucket of boiling water" would be pretty on-brand for Taco Bell.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Read the article. It is so much worse that you think. Like a farking horror show. They deserve twenty million and the perpetrators deserve harsh jail time and the looney bin. Jesus Christ.


Give them to me.

I have experiments and these are the kind of people I won't have remorse about experimenting on.  It's for science.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Okay, so, where does it say that the manager and employees were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and grievous bodily harm? I find it odd that the article only mentions the damage caused and lawsuit. Like, shouldn't these people have been slapped in cuffs? What's going on?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rotaj: What do you use boiling water for at Taco Bell?


The certainly don't use it to disinfect anything.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: A measly million?


It's that rock solid of a case.  I'm sure the plaintiff will settle for free nachos and a case of green salsa.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Okay, so, where does it say that the manager and employees were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and grievous bodily harm? I find it odd that the article only mentions the damage caused and lawsuit. Like, shouldn't these people have been slapped in cuffs? What's going on?


Stop using common sense.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had a reply there but apparently I f*cked it up. No use retyping it. Assume away!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm not saying this is the most important lesson to take from this story, but FFS don't special order your food at Taco Bell.


Or how about just not going to Taco Bell ever? FFS, that shiat is farking nasty. I don't understand why people eat there. You want shiatty Americanized "Mexican" food? Del Taco is infinitely better and their crispy shrimp tacos are actually pretty good
 
NobleHam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I think the most reliable source of information is a lawyers press release.  There is no way anything about this incident is fabricated.  I'm sure this was just a calm, rational lady trying to find a resolution to this dispute who was then assaulted.


Look, she may have been a farking nightmare of a customer, but the hospital records are hard to fake, and neither her nor especially the little girl deserves permanent injury for being annoying.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: $31 at taco bell? Good lord.

I'm with the manager on this. Customers are the worst.


So they deserve to be locked in a room (which, correct me if i'm wrong, but doesn't that constitute kidnapping?) and tortured? FFS. those idiots could have killed them.

The manager and the others should be brought up on attempted murder charges. As for the victims and their lawyer, don't settle for a penny less than $50 million.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?


2!
Seems a little fishy to me.  Every taco bell i have been to the employees are pretty happy.   That aside.

They went inside and it got so heated the manager got a bucket of boiling water and threw it on her??? Where would one get a boiling bucket of water?  You can't boil the water in the bucket or it would melt so either they have vats of boiling water to fill your bucket up or he heated water and tossed it on her... twice.

2.  The doors were locked?  How did they get in?  Or after they got in did the employees see things going bad and run to lock them in?  Makes 0 sense, you want them gone, they were arguing not stealing.

3.  Mom having seizures, article jumps from naked minor and naked mom in car with mom having seizures to naked minor running into the ER with mom still having seizures.  Was this a 17 year old minor that can drive or a 10 year old and mom was able to naked seize-drive to the closest er?  They didn't take an ambulance because then the kid would not have had to run in and get help.

4.  Your attacked by employees and locked in a store and you drive to an ER while having seizures or having the kid drive??? No 911 call, no call for an ambulance???

5.  Employees chasing them out into the lot laughing....

come on its all to much to believe without a video.
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Okay, so, where does it say that the manager and employees were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and grievous bodily harm? I find it odd that the article only mentions the damage caused and lawsuit. Like, shouldn't these people have been slapped in cuffs? What's going on?


Perhaps, because, the customers were threatening employees and the lawsuit claims are exaggerated or untrue?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
$31.00 worth of Taco Bell...the boiling water to the face was just to prepare the two customers for what was going to be a painful and fiery elimination later that evening...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That should be a lot more than a mil. Not even considering punitive damages, the medical care and lost work (perhaps even lost ability to work) is farking expensive. But yes, example-setting punitive damages should be on the table for something like this.
That's the kind of shiat that should get a franchise shut down.

/And jail time. No one involved in that should be walking free for a while.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Jeebus Saves: I think the most reliable source of information is a lawyers press release.  There is no way anything about this incident is fabricated.  I'm sure this was just a calm, rational lady trying to find a resolution to this dispute who was then assaulted.

Look, she may have been a farking nightmare of a customer, but the hospital records are hard to fake, and neither her nor especially the little girl deserves permanent injury for being annoying.


Also don't these places generally have security cameras? I just find it weird that there's not a single mention of police involvement at all. No mention of verifying the story, of checking the tapes, of dealing with the perpetrators, nothing.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, you farking idiots.

That's verging on attempted murder territory.


3rd degree burns could very easily end up in murder charges, burns are extremely hard do keep infection free and with things like drug resistant straph (MRSA) and cdif being endemic in hospitals there's a very real chance you never get discharged from the burn unit.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Watubi: Stargazer86: Okay, so, where does it say that the manager and employees were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and grievous bodily harm? I find it odd that the article only mentions the damage caused and lawsuit. Like, shouldn't these people have been slapped in cuffs? What's going on?

Perhaps, because, the customers were threatening employees and the lawsuit claims are exaggerated or untrue?


That's what I'm wondering. "Boiling water" or "hot water"? It also doesn't explain how the customers acted, who must have been sweet and gentle people and not rude at all to the wait staff--I mean service workers.

If they attacked the employees I wouldn't be surprised at all. Waiting for more info before I condemn the employees.
 
beans morocco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rotaj: What do you use boiling water for at Taco Bell?


Boiling the pinto beans.  At least when I worked there in the Stone Age.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Jeebus Saves: I think the most reliable source of information is a lawyers press release.  There is no way anything about this incident is fabricated.  I'm sure this was just a calm, rational lady trying to find a resolution to this dispute who was then assaulted.

Look, she may have been a farking nightmare of a customer, but the hospital records are hard to fake, and neither her nor especially the little girl deserves permanent injury for being annoying.


Are you telling me that you really think the lawyers statement is even plausible?  My bet is on the innocent victim went after an employee and another employee grabbed the first thing they could get their hands on to stop her.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Hoopy Frood: A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?

2!
Seems a little fishy to me.  Every taco bell i have been to the employees are pretty happy.   That aside.

They went inside and it got so heated the manager got a bucket of boiling water and threw it on her??? Where would one get a boiling bucket of water?  You can't boil the water in the bucket or it would melt so either they have vats of boiling water to fill your bucket up or he heated water and tossed it on her... twice.

2.  The doors were locked?  How did they get in?  Or after they got in did the employees see things going bad and run to lock them in?  Makes 0 sense, you want them gone, they were arguing not stealing.

3.  Mom having seizures, article jumps from naked minor and naked mom in car with mom having seizures to naked minor running into the ER with mom still having seizures.  Was this a 17 year old minor that can drive or a 10 year old and mom was able to naked seize-drive to the closest er?  They didn't take an ambulance because then the kid would not have had to run in and get help.

4.  Your attacked by employees and locked in a store and you drive to an ER while having seizures or having the kid drive??? No 911 call, no call for an ambulance???

5.  Employees chasing them out into the lot laughing....

come on its all to much to believe without a video.


A kid can drive at 10, not legally but practically.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: $31 at taco bell? Good lord.

I'm with the manager on this. Customers are the worst.


Shots expensive now.   Had to do mcdonalds for dinner because we had 0 time to cook and no time to eat. 2 hamburgers, 1 MD fries, 1 MD  quater pounder with cheese meal, a small mcflurry and a 20 piece nugget was $37.

Last time I do that.  They screwed up the order as usual and I didn't get the nuggets.   Looks like I'll be keeping extra cold cuts for those oh crap we have to eat in a hurry moments
 
NobleHam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NobleHam: Jeebus Saves: I think the most reliable source of information is a lawyers press release.  There is no way anything about this incident is fabricated.  I'm sure this was just a calm, rational lady trying to find a resolution to this dispute who was then assaulted.

Look, she may have been a farking nightmare of a customer, but the hospital records are hard to fake, and neither her nor especially the little girl deserves permanent injury for being annoying.

Are you telling me that you really think the lawyers statement is even plausible?  My bet is on the innocent victim went after an employee and another employee grabbed the first thing they could get their hands on to stop her.


I'm saying I don't have all the info, so for now my sympathy is with the people who ended up with horrific injuries rather than assuming they deserved it somehow.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Watubi: Stargazer86: Okay, so, where does it say that the manager and employees were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and grievous bodily harm? I find it odd that the article only mentions the damage caused and lawsuit. Like, shouldn't these people have been slapped in cuffs? What's going on?

Perhaps, because, the customers were threatening employees and the lawsuit claims are exaggerated or untrue?


I get the feeling that the 'victim' involved might've started attacking an employee. It's the sort of vibe I get from there being no mention of police, arrests, or evidence. I could be absolutely wrong, of course, but the article fails to mention any sort of detail that doesn't come from the lady and child involved and this sort of story where 'an innocent person just trying to get their order corrected gets viciously attacked' feels like lawyer created hyperbole that's leaving out critical details.

Or, you know, the so-called "news" site could do its job and actually do some damn investigative research instead of just copying and pasting the lawyer's notes.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: A bucket of boiling water? Is that something Taco Bells just have on hand all day?


That was my first thought too and then I remembered that people got seriously hurt here and wow THAT was my first thought?  So clearly I'm dead inside but look, I'm just saying it's super unlikely that it was pasta day at Taco Bell.  That's all I'm saying.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.