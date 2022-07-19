 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Just because it's hot out doesn't mean real goths stop gothin'   (anothermag.com) divider line
37
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stay in your cave, it's naturally air conditioned.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So goth is a thing again?

/my lawn
//lives in the infinite abyss of despair
///so git
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only come out at night. I used to totally dig Goth girls, but I like cats too--and their black clothes plus cat hair is a bad match.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Only come out at night. I used to totally dig Goth girls, but I like cats too--and their black clothes plus cat hair is a bad match.


Get a black cat and go enjoy those goth girls.   You want the fake goth girls not the really depressed self harming ones.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Hot Topic goths, not Suicide Girls goths.

/am I doing this right?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, the classic gothopotomus!
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just because it's hot out doesn't mean real goths stop gothin'"

I guess they need to dress as scantily as possible? Now to enter the sexy goth thread...

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]


Of course.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goth fashion is so conformist.

/when you throw me into the mass grave
//make sure I'm wearing my tankers
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: Ahh, the classic gothopotomus!


No, no that's a gothocerusaurus
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/first thing I thought of
//Why yes I just got off of an insane shift and my brain is fried
///He's his own best friend ;)
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No biggie, just go skimpier and more sheer, and add a parasol!
 
Socrofece
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
obligatory
 
harlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to kind of be goth, when I was a teenager.   Now I live in a much hotter area and occasionally I'll see goths trying to brave the heat and feel bad for them.  I want to say, "Back!  Back to the 1990s!  There's no place for you here in the future!"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: "Just because it's hot out doesn't mean real goths stop gothin'"

I guess they need to dress as scantily as possible? Now to enter the sexy goth thread...

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

Of course.


I'll make it up to you with a girl so goth that she has ghost nipples

/NSFW
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]


They should form a band and call it Fatty Necrosis.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of, I'm surprised parasols aren't that common in Summer. Sure it's one more thing to carry around, but it's portable shade. I can remember plenty of Summer walks where I would slow down when I was in the shadow of a utility pole or a tree.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Eravior: "Just because it's hot out doesn't mean real goths stop gothin'"

I guess they need to dress as scantily as possible? Now to enter the sexy goth thread...

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

Of course.

I'll make it up to you with a girl so goth that she has ghost nipples

/NSFW


She needs to check the background before taking a picture.  The shoes in the background would be ok if they were black but bright red is a nono for goth and what's with the pile of crap behind the door.

When your making a look at me picture that will be on the internet forever take a few minutes and look around to complete the look.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: "Just because it's hot out doesn't mean real goths stop gothin'"
I guess they need to dress as scantily as possible? Now to enter the sexy goth thread...


"Hi, we're new goth.  We got tired of being depressed, and had a makeover.  Catch us on Instagram."

forever21.comView Full Size
media-amazon.comView Full Size


"Me too.  I'm also a goth.  Buy my stuff."

instyle.comView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear black panties or pants, bra if needed, and paint all exposed skin with SPF100 kabuki-white waterproof sunscreen. Go play depressed at the beach.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Boo_Guy: Eravior: "Just because it's hot out doesn't mean real goths stop gothin'"

I guess they need to dress as scantily as possible? Now to enter the sexy goth thread...

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

Of course.

I'll make it up to you with a girl so goth that she has ghost nipples

/NSFW

She needs to check the background before taking a picture.  The shoes in the background would be ok if they were black but bright red is a nono for goth and what's with the pile of crap behind the door.

When your making a look at me picture that will be on the internet forever take a few minutes and look around to complete the look.


Door? Shoes? I didn't even notice she was in a room.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]


This is a long sanding meme, but I really do feel bad for them. So he is small, she is large, I can't imagine the suffering they went through because of us.
Pick on my cat not people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

This is a long sanding meme, but I really do feel bad for them. So he is small, she is large, I can't imagine the suffering they went through because of us.
Pick on my cat not people.

[Fark user image image 850x1096]


You missed the giant goatee on the bigger one didn't ya?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]


Or do the best thing and post your full body picture.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

151: DigitalDirt: Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

This is a long sanding meme, but I really do feel bad for them. So he is small, she is large, I can't imagine the suffering they went through because of us.
Pick on my cat not people.

[Fark user image image 850x1096]

You missed the giant goatee on the bigger one didn't ya?


I have no idea if that is a girl or guy or what they choose to be. Just leave them alone.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

151: DigitalDirt: Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

This is a long sanding meme, but I really do feel bad for them. So he is small, she is large, I can't imagine the suffering they went through because of us.
Pick on my cat not people.

[Fark user image image 850x1096]

You missed the giant goatee on the bigger one didn't ya?


You are from Michigan, you are not helping your states reputation.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: 151: DigitalDirt: Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

This is a long sanding meme, but I really do feel bad for them. So he is small, she is large, I can't imagine the suffering they went through because of us.
Pick on my cat not people.

[Fark user image image 850x1096]

You missed the giant goatee on the bigger one didn't ya?

You are from Michigan, you are not helping your states reputation.


By pointing out facial hair? Maybe settle down there a little bit bud
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not a goth, but I do enjoy dressing for the mid 1800s.  It's important to (a) wear linens and cottons, (b) drink plenty of water, (c) cover as much skin as possible.  So for (c), that includes gloves, wide-brimmed hats if it isn't too windy, and handkerchief over the face if it is windy.  A long-sleeved linen shirt is awesome under a wool coat.  Flannel wicks away moisture and sweat.  Linen trousers are thin and breezy, in fact so thin and breezy that you have to wear drawers (and not go commando) to avoid indecent exposure charges, and wind blows right through the linen to cool down the groin.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nullav: Speaking of, I'm surprised parasols aren't that common in Summer. Sure it's one more thing to carry around, but it's portable shade. I can remember plenty of Summer walks where I would slow down when I was in the shadow of a utility pole or a tree.


Parasols are everywhere at Disney. The problem is that they are about as useless as a screen door on a submarine. The material they are made of do not stop the sun from coming threw and the lace ones are really ridiculous. Even regular umbrellas can allow the rays through. The best thing to due is find and umbrella that says on the tag that is keeps out the UV rays. They are also good for rain, so you are covered especially in Florida where it can change from one to the other in seconds. You will be shaded, stay cooler and stay dry...and the even come in black.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Socrofece: [Fark user image image 720x960]obligatory


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Boo_Guy: Remember to give your pets lots of extra water and keep them cool during a heatwave.
[Fark user image 387x254]

This is a long sanding meme, but I really do feel bad for them. So he is small, she is large, I can't imagine the suffering they went through because of us.
Pick on my cat not people.

[Fark user image image 850x1096]


Are you sure that's not a mouse with a mask?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goths in hot weather.

/Last updated in 2009
 
