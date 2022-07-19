 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ain't no Subway sandwich worth $1800   (msn.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, MSN  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sucks to be her. I bet she won't do that again.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All the sandwiches aren't worth $1800.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even paying $1800 for a footlong in a subway is doing it wrong.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Australia is very harsh on bio security at least as far as food is concerned.  NZ is even harder but they have far more signs around.  Don't bring food on your flight to Australia or throw it out in the bins provided...

A customs guy was saying that they caught some guy who had brought in raw steaks from the UK hidden in his jacket and that was back when the UK had some beef scare.  Why would you bring over priced bad beef back when there is cheaper better steak.

Also don't try to sneak in your dogs...
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd be selling half off subway sammiches out of a van for a while.
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Half-price even
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not going to lie, their former spokesman get a footlong every night for free.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
180IQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Instead of a subway gift card for the amount, why not just pay her fine instead?  You know, something that would make an actual difference.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good lord that article is an exercise in padding.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like watching Border Security. People try to come through with food all the time but it's so easy for the dogs to sniff out.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby's never had my caviar and white truffle footlong. I go pretty heavy on the saffron.
 
Jemraine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whoever wrote that article headline should be fined $1800 for Gratuitously Misleading Clickbait.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time, buy a Fleshlight, take out all the inner components and shove that sandwich inside. I'm sure customs won't inspect that all too thoroughly, especially if you smear a bit of Vaseline or lube on the outside
 
Jemraine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Subby's never had my caviar and white truffle footlong. I go pretty heavy on the saffron.


I've heard guys use many euphemisms, but that's a new one!

/bet it ain't a foot
//six inches is nothing to be ashamed of
///if the sauce is saffron-coloured see a doctor immediately
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jemraine: Whoever wrote that article headline should be fined $1800 for Gratuitously Misleading Clickbait.


Leave this one be.  It's a good comprehension test.

Everyone... please resume a normal...
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 258x195]
[Fark user image 400x267]


Thought of that too.

Subway sucks. Twice, about three weeks apart, my husband went to get me a cold Italian hero. The first time they had no ham. The second time they were out of ham and salami. Half the time they were out of the bread we wanted, they would run our of meatballs. We just gave up. Now I just go to the supermarket and make my own. It tastes much better and is probably much safer for me.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A Subway in Singapore? I get it, they'll be the first fast food kiosk on the moon, but who buys Subway in Singapore.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what an absolute chazwazza
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Next time, buy a Fleshlight, take out all the inner components and shove that sandwich inside. I'm sure customs won't inspect that all too thoroughly, especially if you smear a bit of Vaseline or lube on the outside


I once took some viagra on an international flight and duck taped the sandwich to my now-hard penis. What now customs officer?
 
