(NHK World (Japan))   Just strafing the bushes, boss   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
11
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just strafing the bushes

Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't think they'd hold a grudge this long
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was cleaning it and it went off!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One doesn't "accidentally" fire the canons. I'm sure there are a series of fail-safes to disable in order to let that beast out.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only eight bullets?  That's just another Tuesday in Texas.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Any man  a'firing the cannon at shrubbery, gets a night in the box....
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's what I told my wife.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x318]


Username checks out.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageFark user imageFark user imageFark user image
Fark user image
Shoji Emoji
 
