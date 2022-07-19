 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   East Side Elementary did Nazi this one coming   (ajc.com) divider line
59
    More: Fail, High school, school's mascot, Antisemitism, metro Atlanta, Last month, Nazi Germany, Nazism, Cobb school board member questions  
•       •       •

1534 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing they decided against calling themselves the Fightin' Hitlers.

/that's more of an Idaho thing
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. That's NOT subtle.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although this design was based on the U.S. Army colonel's eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools."
This: Fark user image is definitely NOT this:  Fark user image
And how the FARK did you miss that it looks like this?Fark user image

I mean, the head is facing the wrong way.  And the shape pf the object in the talons... And what does a US Army Colonel have to do with it?  I call bullshiat.  Next time, don't hire the design firm of Goebbels, Riefenstahl and Hess, you f*cking idiots.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh well, back to the original idea I guess."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clintster: Good thing they decided against calling themselves the Fightin' Hitlers.

/that's more of an Idaho thing


Thought that was Fightin' Taters.  Did they do away with that one?
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HATE East Side Elementary Nazis!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess everyone skipped history class that day. Wait, they probably don't teach history in them parts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and on every bumper in the parking lot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm usually the first one to make fun of people for seeing nazis everywhere, but there is no way that one was unintentional.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia? Yeah, not an accident.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's bad. Not sure how they could make it worse...

East Side Elementary is located across the street from a synagogue.

Well, there you go.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now offensive, but, how do you miss that?

Don't use an eagle, use a kitty cat, its an elementary school for crying out loud.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: clintster: Good thing they decided against calling themselves the Fightin' Hitlers.

/that's more of an Idaho thing

Thought that was Fightin' Taters.  Did they do away with that one?


Yes. Turns out not many kids in Idaho public schools can count to potato.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're in good... er... not-so-good company.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Naido: clintster: Good thing they decided against calling themselves the Fightin' Hitlers.

/that's more of an Idaho thing

Thought that was Fightin' Taters.  Did they do away with that one?

Yes. Turns out not many kids in Idaho public schools can count to potato.


Fightin' Dick 'Taters.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Wow, that's bad. Not sure how they could make it worse...

East Side Elementary is located across the street from a synagogue.

Well, there you go.


East Cobb is already a very heavily Jewish area. And that school is in the most Jewish part of the county. The nearest Kroger even has an entire Kosher section of the store - not the typical one shelf with a handful of Manischewitz products, but an entire section with freezers and everything. Amazing bagel joint about a mile from the school as well.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's hard to make good decisions after you've been goose-stepping around the ball field all morning.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what you get when your cheap ass goes to Fiverr for some sweet low-ball action.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm alright with it. It's not a Nazi symbol you ninnies. Hell, it's not even considered regalia under Germany's albeit strong anti-Nazi laws.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean there is certain distinct differences in there.......and MAYBE someone could make the argument they are different, it isn't far off from certain airforce\airline insignias, and well, we can still use birds as iconography, because even though the nazi's used them, it doesn't mean birds are bad.

But what bothers me about this is that SOMEONE in a senior leadership position involving educating kids, clearly didn't raise their hands and go, "Ok, i understand, and maybe you are technically right, but you know we are going to get shiat for this, can't we just like, slightly tweak the USPS logo or something?"

And even if someone did, they were outvoted.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.moddb.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
well except seagulls. fark those french fry stealing guys.
 
patrick767
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the hit Karma Rocket song...

Party Down - My Struggle
Youtube -t271itvSGQ
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why don't all organizations have someone on staff who's only job is to yell, NO, that that you giblet????????????? Wtf?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You don't just accidentally settle upon this design. You simply don't.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Coming soon:

East Side Elementary Concentration Camp = Special summer getaway for students with ADHD to help them learn how to focus and succeed!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm alright with it. It's not a Nazi symbol you ninnies. Hell, it's not even considered regalia under Germany's albeit strong anti-Nazi laws.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 452x203]


Don't take away my impotent outrage. It's all I've got.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm alright with it. It's not a Nazi symbol you ninnies. Hell, it's not even considered regalia under Germany's albeit strong anti-Nazi laws.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


"Ninnies" you say... well, the ninnies are correct. The modern Gernan Bundesadler eagle looks like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Very different as you can see. It was previously known as the Reichsadler and Parteiadler depending on which way it faced.

Fark user imageFark user image
If you'll notice, in the listing the only two uses of these stylized eagles are by the Nazis.

That VW logo you posted? It's a modern alteration for trolly purposes.

Regards,
A. Ninny
 
ThePea
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WTFdoesitmatter: SBinRR: Wow, that's bad. Not sure how they could make it worse...

East Side Elementary is located across the street from a synagogue.

Well, there you go.

East Cobb is already a very heavily Jewish area. And that school is in the most Jewish part of the county. The nearest Kroger even has an entire Kosher section of the store - not the typical one shelf with a handful of Manischewitz products, but an entire section with freezers and everything. Amazing bagel joint about a mile from the school as well.


One of those Krogers where the 'kosher for Passover' food is a separate display on its own pallets? I miss those in Utah.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This is what you get when your cheap ass goes to Fiverr for some sweet low-ball action.


Assholes rejected my design. Called it 'pornographic' and 'obscene' and 'stop sending us 3-D mock-ups of your genitals'. I call it innovative.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Flushing It All Away: I'm alright with it. It's not a Nazi symbol you ninnies. Hell, it's not even considered regalia under Germany's albeit strong anti-Nazi laws.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Ninnies" you say... well, the ninnies are correct. The modern Gernan Bundesadler eagle looks like this:

[Fark user image 150x195]

Very different as you can see. It was previously known as the Reichsadler and Parteiadler depending on which way it faced.

[Fark user image 120x67][Fark user image 120x78]
If you'll notice, in the listing the only two uses of these stylized eagles are by the Nazis.

That VW logo you posted? It's a modern alteration for trolly purposes.

Regards,
A. Ninny


I think you mean trolling purposes.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: MrKevvy: That VW logo you posted? It's a modern alteration for trolly purposes.

I think you mean trolling purposes.


Well, at least they made the trollys run on time.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm alright with it. It's not a Nazi symbol you ninnies. Hell, it's not even considered regalia under Germany's albeit strong anti-Nazi laws.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 452x203]


I'm selling my VW.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Good idea Cletus! Let's just slap that logo on there!"
"Damn! They recognized it. Okay, plan B.."
"Sorry folks. That was a total accident. Pinky swear!"
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"represent the eagle soaring into excellence and to honor the history of our great school,"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Without the swastika it's just a farking eagle.

Today's nazis are about as dangerous as a russian military brigade comprised of kindergartners.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well there's these guys...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly familiar with nazi symbolism, and even I could see there was something weird about that, especially for a gradeschool logo.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lesson Plan | Trailer | Available Now
Youtube lFFQBgL9at4

The story of the Third Wave experiment in fascism that took place at Cubberley High School in Palo Alto, California, as told by the students and their teacher, Ron Jones [in 1967].
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seriously, how the Fark do you not see that. And here we thought that South Park episode was just a joke

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Coming soon:

East Side Elementary Concentration Camp = Special summer getaway for students with ADHD to help them learn how to focus and succeed!


"Come Experience our Re-Education Camp!"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: [Fark user image 190x130]
Well there's these guys...


That's a raven.

Nazis don't get to keep all the birds.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How about an ancient Persian, Zoroastrian big winged eagle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Seriously, how the Fark do you not see that. And here we thought that South Park episode was just a joke

[Fark user image 532x362]


One of our larger counties in NJ has someone being shot on it.

Its white on white violence, so we sort of think its funny, but there is a colonial aspect to it that people try and twist.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The proposed revised logo is a celebration of the school's heritage, having been founded in 1939.  The cross and swastika symbolize cross-cultural communications and diversity.  The 'SS' reminds us that we are a 'Super School' and the 'Waffen'...  well, uh...  It's just a word to highlight our outstanding foreign language programs?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Although this design was based on the U.S. Army colonel's eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools."
This: [Fark user image image 145x73] is definitely NOT this:  [Fark user image image 158x78]
And how the FARK did you miss that it looks like this?[Fark user image image 126x75]

I mean, the head is facing the wrong way.  And the shape pf the object in the talons... And what does a US Army Colonel have to do with it?  I call bullshiat.  Next time, don't hire the design firm of Goebbels, Riefenstahl and Hess, you f*cking idiots.


As long as it doesn't look like an antifa logo, we're good here
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Joe Clark does not approve
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did I read that right?  Their school district has stakeholders?
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.