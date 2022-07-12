 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The kidney transplant patient looking for his parked car was black, so naturally hospital security beat him senseless, handcuffed him and held him in an interrogation room   (newpittsburghcourier.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the billing codes for those procedures?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and held him in an interrogation room

In an ice-filled bathtub, I trust.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.


He's dead.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck the police.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.


Kinda looks like he left the hospital without a kidney and then died.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

He's dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: F*ck the police.


These were security guards.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.


By "he", I'm guessing you mean his lawyer.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice from the prosec that defended the cop that shot Michael brown and didn't even prosecute the cops that lied about killing two black men in 2001? Lmao
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hughie cried out that the guards were hurting him. At least one of the guards responded, 'Good.' The guards then forced Hughie into a pair of handcuffs. All of this was on video," the lawsuit alleges.

Holy shiat!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: What are the billing codes for those procedures?


14 and 88
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every time I think this place has posted the most depressing thing ever...  someone one-up's it.

Holy fark.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.


Don't bother. It's austerity.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.


Well, since he is dead, yeah.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

He's dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Inform me if his condition improves.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.


You're right. He left in a body bag. Can't collect debt from you if you're dead
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why isn't there an angry horde marching into that hospital demanding they hand over those security guards and the hospital administrators who tried to cover this up?
To hell with the corrupt justice system - this is when we need to have a DIFFERENT kind of justice.
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.


Black security guards.  You'd think they'd be more...less...something.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.


Cop wannabes...so hopefully they can get their asses legally handed to them because they aren't Real Pigs.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.


Hey, don't interrupt him while he's trying to troll CruiserTwelve.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

You're right. He left in a body bag. Can't collect debt from you if you're dead
[Fark user image 425x237]


That doesn't mean anything.  There's still bills to be paid.  They'll go after the next of kin.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

radiovox: Why isn't there an angry horde marching into that hospital demanding they hand over those security guards and the hospital administrators who tried to cover this up?
To hell with the corrupt justice system - this is when we need to have a DIFFERENT kind of justice.


I'll go along with the Texans up to this point:

Some men need killin'. A few exemplary punishments of the sort meted out by angry mobs - sexual humiliation, ritualistic torture and eventually, inevitably, the ol' standby: torn limb from limb - and this kind of thing will be a distant memory.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I assume that all of those guards will be forced to be organ donors. And doctors won't have to wait until they pass before they start harvesting.
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He was looking for a Buick.   Which means even if the guards were right and he was trying to steal a car, he was doing the vehicle owner a favor.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm in a real shiat mood right now and I would love to know where I can find these security guards. I have a baseball bat that would like to have a word with them.. Even if you ate a racist price this has to bother you! Noone deserves this shiat!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But, did they take his kidneys?
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.


And?

Maybe people shouldn't be beaten.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

radiovox: Why isn't there an angry horde marching into that hospital demanding they hand over those security guards and the hospital administrators who tried to cover this up?
To hell with the corrupt justice system - this is when we need to have a DIFFERENT kind of justice.


Because the guards were black?
 
darkmythology
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.


I'm sorry, were they not clear enough?
F*ck the police.

And also these security guards.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.


Except he's dead.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He asked the front desk and even a security guard for help as he continued looking for his vehicle. This reportedly caught the attention of other security guards, who started suspecting he was looking for cars to steal."

Yeah, because that's how people steal cars. By asking for help from a farking security guard. 🙄
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

You're right. He left in a body bag. Can't collect debt from you if you're dead
[Fark user image 425x237]

That doesn't mean anything.  There's still bills to be paid.  They'll go after the next of kin.


They go to his estate.  If he had nothing the debt is gone.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

You're right. He left in a body bag. Can't collect debt from you if you're dead
[Fark user image 425x237]

That doesn't mean anything.  There's still bills to be paid.  They'll go after the next of kin.


Medical debt can be passed to a surviving spouse in some community property states, a parent who is financially responsible, and anyone who co-signed a debt agreement.  After that, the estate of the deceased picks up the bill.  Can't pass medical debt onto the kids... yet.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: radiovox: Why isn't there an angry horde marching into that hospital demanding they hand over those security guards and the hospital administrators who tried to cover this up?
To hell with the corrupt justice system - this is when we need to have a DIFFERENT kind of justice.

Because the guards were black?


Ok I was wrong. I found a decent video. Two guards were white, one was Black, with a white guard initiating the contact. Based on the video, there was absolutely no reason to go hands on with the victim.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there hasn't been a criminal prosecution of the security guards. There may still be one. They don't get the same protections that cops do, although they may have been off duty cops.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

Except he's dead.


See no debt.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What are the billing codes for those procedures?


Depends if they consider it a hospital-acquired beating or a separate medical event.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's an article with video:

https://atlantablackstar.com/2022/07/12/only-one-thing-matters-justice-for-hughie-robinson-daughter-seeks-justice-for-her-father-after-he-dies-in-the-middle-of-an-assault-and-battery-lawsuit-against-hospital/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=news_tab&mibextid=paknZx&fs=e&s=cl
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "He asked the front desk and even a security guard for help as he continued looking for his vehicle. This reportedly caught the attention of other security guards, who started suspecting he was looking for cars to steal."

Yeah, because that's how people steal cars. By asking for help from a farking security guard. 🙄


I mean, these are security guards.Not exactly the sharpest tools in the shed. That's why they use the billy clubs.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.barnesjewish.org/About-Us/Mission-Vision-Values (can't link here, they're web server is misconfigured.)

MISSION
We take exceptional care of people.
By providing world-class healthcare
By delivering care in a compassionate, respectful and responsive way
By advancing medical knowledge and continuously improving our practices
By educating current and future generations of healthcare professionals
VISION
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, along with our partner, Washington University School of Medicine, will be national leaders in medicine and the patient experience.
OUR BJC VALUES
Team members across Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and throughout BJC's hospitals and service organizations, follow a set of shared, core values that guide our behaviors and set consistent expectations for how we hold each other, and ourselves, accountable.
Each BJC value has an associated promise that tells our patients and visitors what they can expect from their place of care and tells our caregivers what they can expect from their workplace.
Compassion- We promise to care about you.
Respect- We promise to treat you with dignity.
Excellence- We promise to be our best.
Safety - We promise to keep you safe.
Teamwork- We promise to partner with you.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Private_Citizen: On the upside, by the time his lawyer is done with them, he will be one of the few Americans who leaves a hospital without crushing debt.

Kinda looks like he left the hospital without a kidney and then died.


Well, he was banned from the hospital.

So it's unlikely he ever received any further medical attention. If he was far enough along that he was about to get a transplant, he would have likely died in only a few weeks without dialysis.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
N.W.H. - "F*CK THE SECURITY GUARDS" Music Video
Youtube LxyJ6OYLVzg
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: But, did they take his kidneys?


Stage 4 kidney failure? Nobody wants those.

/Stage 5 is dialysis or death. Your choice.
 
sotua
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: Dodo David: austerity101: F*ck the police.

These were security guards.

Black security guards.  You'd think they'd be more...less...something.


Nope. IIRC, minorities suffer more at the hands of police (or in this case "authority"), but interestingly enough, the race of the responding officer had very little impact on the outcome. Namely, if you are a PoC, you shouldn't breathe a sigh of slight relief if the responding officer is also a PoC, because they're blue first and foremost.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.