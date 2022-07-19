 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Woman calls 911 to report an intruder sleeping on her couch. Dispatcher tells her gee whiz, but they're busy, and would she mind waking the guy up herself and telling him to get out?   (cbc.ca) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Dispatcher, 9-1-1, Angela Chalmers, response time, Mind, handling of the call, strange man, Sting  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 9:12 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You'll need to go to court to get an eviction order, ma'am.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It took four officers to get the man out of her home after he woke up and became aggressive, she said.

I'd be a bit grumpy too if the cops woke me up from a nice nap on the comfy stranger's couch.

/A loud door/home alarm would've helped here
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So he's sleeping?

Yea.

On the couch, just sleeping?

Yes!

Ok ma'm the police will be there whenever. Maybe make some fresh coffee, that smell always wakes me up.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.