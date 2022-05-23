 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Furries don't use litter boxes and here's the decade-long long longitudinal study   (krcgtv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tl;dr: Right-wing farkwads responded to trans kids getting to use the bathrooms of their gender identities with lies saying schools were installing litter boxes for furries. Boomers picked up on it and made a stink, so someone had to investigate because this is the hellworld we live in now
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When have facts or truth ever mattered to the people peddling fear to the gullible and uneducated?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No shot, furlock.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

No shiat*

Damn you autocorrect for ruining my funny!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rocks: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Web Exclusive)
Youtube AEa3sK1iZxc
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pretty much this.  Also, given every Republican accusation is an admission, we now know at least one of these fukwits in congress barks and growls at his staff then uses his private office litterbox some poor intern has to clean.
 
Greil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wasn't it all but confirmed that trump himself regularly shiat his pants and "covered it up" by getting snarling mad for even less reason than usual?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Also also, most furry-hate is justice at LGTBQ-hate with a slightly more socially acceptable veneer.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of course they don't need litter boxes. When they're all hopped up on jenkem, they just pee anywhere they want.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Look, we're all just glad you came as quick as you could.

/phrasing?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A litter box?  That's farkin' weird man.  Just use the shower like a normal person.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great! Another great question of the eons answered.

Now cure cancer.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I liked it because it rhymed, fwiw
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm pretty surprised some local TV reporter managed to actually do some homework on this.  Normally the University of Waterloo's ongoing study of the furry community doesn't get referenced even when it'd be the best first stop.
 
Bf+
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obligatory Bob Uecker story about the furry convention in Pittsburg, 2007.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It doesn't even make sense unless you're dressed as a cat. Which is why I'm demanding a cage with sawdust in it, as I am a hamster.
 
abbarach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

See, that's the problem with assuming that conservatives are participating in society under good faith.  They spread so much bullshiat around that by the time you refute one of their points, they're already spreading around fake outrage # 6.

The only solution is for us, as as society, to firmly tell conservatives "No, that's wrong.  Sit down and shut the fark up" every single time they open their mouths.
 
Greil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: I'm pretty surprised some local TV reporter managed to actually do some homework on this.  Normally the University of Waterloo's ongoing study of the furry community doesn't get referenced even when it'd be the best first stop.


maybe the reporter has a fursuit quietly tucked away, or has a friend who does. I know two IRL myself.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, since the age-old question of whether or not furries shiat in litter boxes has been answered, have this cute VR chat model. Ive been watching her schmovement all morning.



After a couple hours and last night fixing up @Ziphora_Art 's models bone placement and weights, she's working flawlessly in VRchat and got some shmooves to show you! and did some video editing too :3 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/VygQokn7CT
- ♦ || MissMixi || ♦ (@MissMixi) July 19, 2022
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow matty, slow on the take today, all the way down to 4th on this one.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The garage I used to work in had a ton of kitty litter on hand at all times. Guess they were all closet furries.

I can kinda see it now that I think about it...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You might think that humans would be concerned with mouse rights and mouse autonomy because if the state can control mouses...they can control humans.

/ protecting someone else's rights protects your rights
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Well, one of the furries who was leading development on vaccinations for COVID was working on doing that when she and her colleagues were rudely interrupted by a global pandemic (that actually was perceived to affect straight WASPs and therefore garnered executive interest).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I pee outside with my dog
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Seems likely.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The good news: The sociologists mentioned in the article have been studying furries and various other subcultures for years, and have a ton of good research on the community at this point (many of their studies have a sample size of several thousand, as they set up booths at the larger fur cons), which clearly shows that all of the BS rumors are false. They also have all sorts of interesting statistics for the curious.

The bad news: They're scientists. The kind of moron who believed the litter box bullshiat in the first place isn't the kind of person who listens to science.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It doesn't take a sociologist to prove this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I pee outside with my dog


In solidarity or did your wife kick you out again?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This will never get old: How To Accidentally Throw A Furry Orgy Using Craigslist
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Rampent"?

I take issue with the stereotype. I'm not a furry and I use a litter box.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Listen, I was busy chewing on your computer wires.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They say furries dont use litter boxes. But as far as I know it s common knowledge that furries do their own thing despite what "they" say. If anyone in power told furries that they are not allowed to use litter boxes on penalty of being shunned by polite society you can bet your ass that litterbox sales would be up the next day
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Southern Baptist ministers might rape your kids, though:

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/05/23/southern-baptist-convention-leaders-suppressed-sex-abuse-reports/8651653324504/

Calibrate your perceptions of who is a danger to your children accordingly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's too bad that we can't easily find out how many furries fit in a phone booth, but we can all hope to see a car full of furries stop at a light and all get out and run around the car and get back in before the light changes.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It doesn't even make sense unless you're dressed as a cat. Which is why I'm demanding a cage with sawdust in it, as I am a hamster.


You were a gerbil before a cat bit your tail off
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lol no you wer...

Connection reset by peer.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

You mostly hear about teachers raping kids these days
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Republicans are worthless scum.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Furs are just stand-in for people's hate of Trans people. Furs can choose, and they think Trans people can choose, so both are equally as deviant.

....

Goddamn just trying to think like them hurts.

/I need a furry avatar.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, I'mma just say: Baloo deserves more credit as Fark's resident furry, too!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Republicans are worthless scum.


You say that in all the threads. You are a whore for "like" votes arent you?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Line up for your government mandated Fursona. Yours is a Tauren from World of Warcraft.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Also, I'mma just say: Baloo deserves more credit as Fark's resident furry, too!


Phil Harris, Bruce Reitherman - The Bare Necessities (From "The Jungle Book"/Sing-Along)
Youtube 6BH-Rxd-NBo
 
heavymetal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet it will not deter the right wing fascists from still spreading the lie and ostracizing innocent kids. The right wing fascists are always playing the victim card saying that society denigrates their lifestyles and culture, yet their entire political movement is about canceling those that do not conform to their lifestyle choices and culture.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I want to be a T-Rex!
 
scrumpox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: A litter box?  That's farkin' weird man.  Just use the shower like a normal person.


And heel it down the drain like a poorly-tattooed Asian Myspace dwarf-slut?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You'll have to file out the proper forms to request your desired Fursona, but you'll be a t-rex in three times sixty months.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Remember kids, when you need an adult you can trust just ask a teacher, a police man, or your pastor.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Three to six months*

Heck, I can't type this morning. I should just go to bed already. I'd been up all night. ;w;
 
