(Twitter)   Dam Explosion and dam fire reported at the Hoover dam   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dam.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Transformer asploded.. Not a major issue.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anyone got some dam bait?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't let the intake run dry.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That'll buff right out.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
RIP

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With the drought is it actually holding any water back anymore?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead at the Hoover dam
Youtube T2cIGYpFA68
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only they had some water to put out the fire....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It is if you're an autobot.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's ok, just put it out with wat... oh, crap.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And now I want to play New Vegas.  I actually bought a snow globe of the dam when I visited there some years ago. It is my most prized possession.
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Caesar's Legion, doubtless.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like they toasted a transformer.

They are loud when they go, and smokey and firey, but don't do much damage outside of their immediate area.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Starscream!

*shakes tiny fist*
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

So there's nothing more than what meets the eye here?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What did the fish say when he swam into the concrete wall?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hoover? That sucks.
 
Theeng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Seriously, I was worried for a second.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Water is running low. Not making a profit. Suddenly there's "a fire". I smell insurance fraud
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pretty sure you shouldn't put water on an electrical fire...
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the U-133 finally made it
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It is if you're the guy working on the transformer.pieces of the guy. the family of the pieces of the guy.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

any assploding could be considered a major issue
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goddammit Homer.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, one of our neighbors had a sticker on his van that said "I love the whole dam area".  I'm not sure what dam area it was, but he loved that dam area.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SHE'S GONE FROM SUCK TO BLOW!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh Dam
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn.
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Came for this movie reference, happy to see it was one of the first few comments.

Kudos to you random internet person.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

It is if you're an autobot.


In his honor, we shall have Prime Day.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alice In Chains - Dam That River
Youtube bs02sQxNnV0
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

They are loud when they go, and smokey and firey, but don't do much damage outside of their immediate area.


Username checks out?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder what Dam Funk thinks about all this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank God it wasn't Boulder Dam.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

So there's nothing more than what meets the eye here?


Hahaha +1
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Love how the whole Twitter thread is news organizations asking to use her footage

She accepted a few but hasn't responded to most. I hope she tells all the Fox affiliates to suck it.

Some of them include a frickin LINK where she has to fill some forms out, what is wrong with these news people? Don't make her do work to give you something you want.
 
Mukster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry, cops are on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Michael Bay tried to warn us, but we didn't listen.

Transformers - Dam Scene | N.B.E. One (HD)
Youtube wUwqDQCax-I
 
BigChad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
National Lampoon Vegas Vacation Dam Scene
Youtube SBQ-vW6rz_Y
 
artifishy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Have you seen the lead times on those things!? Christ, I have projects with 70 weeks on the clock. A transformer of that size is probably a couple years out.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

She accepted a few but hasn't responded to most. I hope she tells all the Fox affiliates to suck it.

Some of them include a frickin LINK where she has to fill some forms out, what is wrong with these news people? Don't make her do work to give you something you want.


Looks like she's only accepted Fox affiliates.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

She accepted a few but hasn't responded to most. I hope she tells all the Fox affiliates to suck it.

Some of them include a frickin LINK where she has to fill some forms out, what is wrong with these news people? Don't make her do work to give you something you want.


My response would be:

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


You can buy it on a per use license, here's my form.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
