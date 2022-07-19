 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire   (news.sky.com) divider line
13
    More: News  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 1:50 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had been given some kind of warning...
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing climate change isn't real...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self: double check that tea kettle is OFF.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We will not be attending automatic fire alarms. Please only call us if it's an emergency."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these are people taking advantage of the weather for insurance claims?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
would you like to borrow our snowball technology?

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: How many of these are people taking advantage of the weather for insurance claims?


I know when I plan my arsons I wait til the hottest day of the year
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
London has a Mrs. O'Leary with a cow too?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thatch roofs?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/I6XijqjtJoA
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeto2: Good thing climate change isn't real...


It's real. There isn't any proof it isn't an unavoidable natural occurrence.
That's the new lie.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But gas is cheap and some billionaires are getting richer, so what's the issue?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: Thatch roofs?


Pre-thatch roofs, aka grass.

Just a spark and a tiny breeze is all you need.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.