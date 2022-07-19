 Skip to content
(AOL)   Russia: "Peace in Ukraine will be on our terms." *Punched in face* "Okay, those are our terms"   (aol.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Russia's last major territorial gain, senior Russian security official, Russian forces, missile strike, Russia's former president  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gonna have to kill Putin and point the rest of the guns at everyone who is fighting to take his place.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Peace in Ukraine will be on our terminus."

FTFY, Poo-tinpot.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will feed no peas to orcs.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians will find themselves a desert, and shall call it peace on their terms.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they mean peace the way the Romans meant peace.

/Their word for it was "pax" which meant pacification, as in: We will have peace when you are annihilated
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am of the opinion we should be shipping the good weapons packages to Ukraine

A few missiles that can light up Putin's houses would be a good start
 
saultydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just fire him?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will have to send back at least 100k Russian bodies back to probably make the Russian people sour over the war and start to openly protest. Are the Russians still trying to dry from the more rural areas that nobody cares about?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, AOL apparently still exists in some form.

/carry on
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send Ukraine some cruise missiles and let them retaliate for these attacks on civilians. Blow up a Russian factory for every civilian target they have attacked in Ukraine. See how orc-ish they want to be when their infrastructure starts blowing up daily.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can I choose snu-snu?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is blowing up apartment blocks still all NATO's fault?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*Looks at the laundry list of russian war crimes and crimes against humanity*

You know what? I say we take our chances that the next mobster that ends up ruling the dungheap of russia is more sane, because there ain't much chance the next crook is going to be stupider.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If I've learned one thing from Russian history, it's that it can be summarized as: "And then it gets worse...."
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I loved that game!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sunflowers 🌻
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Russia stops fighting the war, there will be no more war.
If Ukraine stops fighting the war, there will be no more Ukraine.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

My thoughts went back to my childhood.  To something comforting, that would never, ever hurt me.

90s scrambled porn.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

So vote Putin?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What strikes me about this is just how stupid the Putin regime is.

They are clearly losing to a combination of: 1) nobody on the Russian side wanting to die for Putin, and 2) superior (though numerically fewer at the moment) NATO weaponry.

So their only hope is to somehow convince the western public to vote out anyone who chooses to support Ukraine's democracy, mostly hoping that western voters really only selfishly care about energy prices and their own personal comfort, not about morality.

Now honestly that's not a bad strategy, because the most voters really are vastly more self-interested than any media will ever care to admit. (As evidenced by how they basically forced Biden to kiss Saudi ass for lower gas prices.) But the one way to remind them of the stakes, is to feed the world media with a continuing drip-drip-drip of atrocities that remind everyone of who the baddies in this whole conflict are.

It's more than mere evil. It's stupid. It's tantrum throwing that is absolutely backfiring.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, go ahead and f*ck Russia right in their terms.

If Russia wants peace they're gonna have to get down on their knees and pucker up big-time.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or... Now hear me out... We could help Ukraine even more, so russia suffers a miserable and humiliating defeat.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

When ever I'm called out for my Netscape email account I respond with, "Hey! They're still relevant! The were acquired by AOL!"

Then I get in my car and have a nice early dinner at the Country Buffet down the street.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Surejan

I think it's more likely that Ukraine turns around and conquers your ass, enslaves your remaining people and names what's left of Russia "East Ukraine"

And no one in the world will care when they work your orcs to death rebuilding their country.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

No one wants to actually acquire Russia.
 
