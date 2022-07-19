 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Terror strikes the Pacific Northwest with the possibility of temperatures rising to the 80's. That may not sound bad, but remember, nothing good came out of the 80's except A Flock of Seagulls   (kiro7.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, yeah?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12471858/Todays-2-hour-serving-of-80s-altpost-punknew-wave-includes-music-from-Simple-Minds-Peter-Gabriel-They-Might-Be-Giants-more-Hear-what-commercial-radio-doesnt-sound-like-on-pastFORWARD-369-Starts-100-PM-ET-LGT-streaming-options?fpost=GvfjkrW12EE._._wPoWJVgMhMIPTsIX.4ql1gThW8E9sQAEvH_V2#new
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That s/t A Flock of Seagulls album is a pretty great record.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we going to have another boiled fish buffet?
 
ferrarious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: That s/t A Flock of Seagulls album is a pretty great record.


Oh look, it's my sister when she was 12
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been loving this weather in western Washington. Reminds me of the summers from when I was a kid.

Last year was.... difficult.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High temps, combined with -3' or -4' tides in the afternoon, kills a lot of inter-tidal life.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this.

Better than that horrible 3 days of 100 degree+ last year.

And frankly, it could happen again, we've got two more months of summer.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved to Seattle back in the early 2000's.  We had a week of 80+ temps and folks were panicking. Mayor had people handing out fans.  My co-workers looked at me like i was an alien.  Just had a desk fan.  Please, 80 degree temps? I came from a place with 100+ temps and 95% humidity.  It was heaven having only 80's.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that German song about balloons......thanks subby now I have to run so far away.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of good stuff came out of the '80s. Politically, it was a garbage fire, but for lots of other stuff, it was OK.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure as hell beats last year's heatwave that topped at 117 in places.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, right now I'd be tempted to kill for temps in the 80s.

It's 108 in OKC right now. But it's a dry heat. LOL
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny subby. Flock of Seagulls used to play at the Ballard Firehouse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... what "terror?"

It was 85F about a week ago (July 11), and 91F about three weeks ago (June 27.)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, freaking out about the mid-80s is silly. I don't care that they don't all have A/C, I've survived plenty of days in the mid 80s. We didn't have A/C when I was a kid, and we handled that fine. Hell, I spent a month in a Phoenix apartment when my roommates didn't pay the electric. In August. It wasn't fun, but I survived the hottest part of the Phoenix summer, which also coincides with the most humid time of the year.

That takes acclimation to the environment. But mid-80s? That just requires people to actually just do whatever they'd normally do. Jesus, pretty soon, were gonna hear that 60 degrees is just "too much".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: Sure as hell beats last year's heatwave that topped at 117 in places.


This. That was terror. In SeaTac, we hit a high of 107F here on June 28, 2021, with an average temp of 91.7F.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: Sure as hell beats last year's heatwave that topped at 117 in places.


Yeah, it maxed out at 115 in my corner of NW Oregon during the first heat wave. I never knew it was possible to burn your feet on a lawn before.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! FoS is great, but Things Can Only Get Better if you include this guy!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Are we going to have another boiled fish buffet?


just the smell, maybe
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's 108 in OKC right now. But it's a dry heat. LOL


It is 75 degrees at the beach in So SoCal. Whoops, gotta  run. Door Dash and the weed Lady are here at the same time, again.

Family in Porter, I feel your pain a couple of times  a year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to drive across Dallas this evening at 108° for a dinner of fish and chips. No AC in the truck. I'm used to this.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"nothing good came out of the 80's"

- Golden Girls
- Empire Strikes Back
- Pac Man
- Donkey Kong
- Tron
- First Ghost Busters movie.
- OG Transformers
- Princess Bride
- A-Team
- 1980's computers like Commodore, Amiga, Radio Shack, etc.
- Blade Runner
- Atari 2600, NES

The list goes on.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, freaking out about the mid-80s is silly. I don't care that they don't all have A/C, I've survived plenty of days in the mid 80s. We didn't have A/C when I was a kid, and we handled that fine. Hell, I spent a month in a Phoenix apartment when my roommates didn't pay the electric. In August. It wasn't fun, but I survived the hottest part of the Phoenix summer, which also coincides with the most humid time of the year.

That takes acclimation to the environment. But mid-80s? That just requires people to actually just do whatever they'd normally do. Jesus, pretty soon, were gonna hear that 60 degrees is just "too much".


This just in: nobody in Washington state 'freaks out' about temps in the 80s.  People will complain when it gets over 90, but it has to approach 100 before 'freaking out' begins.  As Formless One mentioned, we had temps in the mid-80s all last week and nobody said anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its supposed to hit the low 90s in the Seattle area on this coming Monday. I just ordered one more portable AC unit that I thought I wouldn't need until next summer. At least I beat the rush and got the brand/model I am familiar with instead of settling for whatever they have left when demand surges in after people catch the weather forecast on the nightly news.

/working in a home office full of computers does have its downsides
//but not many of them
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: Sure as hell beats last year's heatwave that topped at 117 in places.


Last Summer here in East-side Portland: 118ºF outside my kitchen door (shaded, no wind, concrete pad), 116ºF outside my front door (shaded, no wind, mostly-dead grass), 120ºF+ (sensor crapped out) in the area outside my bedroom (direct sun, large concrete pad, intermittent breeze).

Our recently-replaced HVAC system paid for itself last year.
 
FrostyBarleyPop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: "nothing good came out of the 80's"

- Golden Girls
- Empire Strikes Back
- Pac Man
- Donkey Kong
- Tron
- First Ghost Busters movie.
- OG Transformers
- Princess Bride
- A-Team
- 1980's computers like Commodore, Amiga, Radio Shack, etc.
- Blade Runner
- Atari 2600, NES

The list goes on.


Mr. T pities subby
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: That s/t A Flock of Seagulls album is a pretty great record.


That it is. Lots of good tunes on it
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, freaking out about the mid-80s is silly. I don't care that they don't all have A/C, I've survived plenty of days in the mid 80s. We didn't have A/C when I was a kid, and we handled that fine. Hell, I spent a month in a Phoenix apartment when my roommates didn't pay the electric. In August. It wasn't fun, but I survived the hottest part of the Phoenix summer, which also coincides with the most humid time of the year.

That takes acclimation to the environment. But mid-80s? That just requires people to actually just do whatever they'd normally do. Jesus, pretty soon, were gonna hear that 60 degrees is just "too much".


You forgot the "uphill both ways" bit.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: "nothing good came out of the 80's"

- Golden Girls
- Empire Strikes Back
- Pac Man
- Donkey Kong
- Tron
- First Ghost Busters movie.
- OG Transformers
- Princess Bride
- A-Team
- 1980's computers like Commodore, Amiga, Radio Shack, etc.
- Blade Runner
- Atari 2600, NES

The list goes on.


You forgot Stranger Things

/tee-hee
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Um... what "terror?"

It was 85F about a week ago (July 11), and 91F about three weeks ago (June 27.)


Plus we've been getting 98+ days the last decade or so thanks partly to climate change and partly from the east side of the state doing its annual transformation into a hell scape what with all those unraked grasslands...

80 isn't anything we really bat an eye at now. I mean I hate it when it climbs up above around 76, but I'm not dying or anything. I do tend to sweat a hell of a lot more though.
 
bangman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer is always scary
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: FormlessOne: Um... what "terror?"

It was 85F about a week ago (July 11), and 91F about three weeks ago (June 27.)

Plus we've been getting 98+ days the last decade or so thanks partly to climate change and partly from the east side of the state doing its annual transformation into a hell scape what with all those unraked grasslands...

80 isn't anything we really bat an eye at now. I mean I hate it when it climbs up above around 76, but I'm not dying or anything. I do tend to sweat a hell of a lot more though.


I sweat on general principle these days - I hear you.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Oh, yeah?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12471858/Todays-2-hour-serving-of-80s-altpost-punknew-wave-includes-music-from-Simple-Minds-Peter-Gabriel-They-Might-Be-Giants-more-Hear-what-commercial-radio-doesnt-sound-like-on-pastFORWARD-369-Starts-100-PM-ET-LGT-streaming-options?fpost=GvfjkrW12EE._._wPoWJVgMhMIPTsIX.4ql1gThW8E9sQAEvH_V2#new


I was gonna say, "Didn't we just have this thread?"

But I'll take any excuse to post pics of Heather Thomas again...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


She's another one of my teen crushes to whom time has been kind:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Finally invested in a ductless mini split system and I'm happy to have it after my genius budget-saving stroke of 2003 - eliminating the furnace from our remodel budget to save money. We barely need it either way in seattle but we get 20's and 20's are cold and we get 90's and 90's are hot. Nice to have for the extremes for sure.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're likely to hit mid 30'sC (~95F) next week around here (30 miles inland from Vancouver BC) - at least it's supposed to get down to 17-ish (~62f) overnight so we can sleep..
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "nothing good came out of the 80's"

- Golden Girls
- Empire Strikes Back
- Pac Man
- Donkey Kong
- Tron
- First Ghost Busters movie.
- OG Transformers
- Princess Bride
- A-Team
- 1980's computers like Commodore, Amiga, Radio Shack, etc.
- Blade Runner
- Atari 2600, NES

The list goes on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "nothing good came out of the 80's"

- Golden Girls
- Empire Strikes Back
- Pac Man
- Donkey Kong
- Tron
- First Ghost Busters movie.
- OG Transformers
- Princess Bride
- A-Team
- 1980's computers like Commodore, Amiga, Radio Shack, etc.
- Blade Runner
- Atari 2600, NES

The list goes on.


Crack was cheap, strong, and easy to get.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You forgot about the greatest 80s gift of all - Small Wonder
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm ok with this.

Better than that horrible 3 days of 100 degree+ last year.

And frankly, it could happen again, we've got two more months of summer.


Does the mall in Burlington still post on the I-5 sign "WE HAVE A/C!!" every summer?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: OK, freaking out about the mid-80s is silly. I don't care that they don't all have A/C, I've survived plenty of days in the mid 80s. We didn't have A/C when I was a kid, and we handled that fine. Hell, I spent a month in a Phoenix apartment when my roommates didn't pay the electric. In August. It wasn't fun, but I survived the hottest part of the Phoenix summer, which also coincides with the most humid time of the year.

That takes acclimation to the environment. But mid-80s? That just requires people to actually just do whatever they'd normally do. Jesus, pretty soon, were gonna hear that 60 degrees is just "too much".


60 is both to cold and to hot.  People will need to blast the AC and the heat to get through it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "nothing good came out of the 80's"

- Golden Girls
- Empire Strikes Back
- Pac Man
- Donkey Kong
- Tron
- First Ghost Busters movie.
- OG Transformers
- Princess Bride
- A-Team
- 1980's computers like Commodore, Amiga, Radio Shack, etc.
- Blade Runner
- Atari 2600, NES

The list goes on.


Without the 80s we would be stuck in 1979 forever so there's that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: And that German song about balloons......thanks subby now I have to run so far away.


Nena & Kim Wilde - Anyplace, Anywhere, Anytime 『Beyond The Galaxy』ƦΘƇ₭-ƬƦƛƝƇЄ Remix/Cover
Youtube 3mxmKE5ixuw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry

Nena & Kim Wilde Anyplace,Anywhere,Anytime Jar
Youtube PdQ6vpxcOFI



I said sorry, OK!?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks right up my alley. But we having a hell of a spike in Seattle and I still don't know when I will be congregating indoors with lots of people for hours. Yeah, I know we all gonna get it. I just prefer to go last.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: And that German song about balloons......thanks subby now I have to run so far away.


You can't get away
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I've been loving this weather in western Washington. Reminds me of the summers from when I was a kid.

Last year was.... difficult.


Yeah, been in Washington my whole life. This year so far feels like the 80s (1980s that is). Last year was an attempt to burn all life out of the state.
 
