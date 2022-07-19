 Skip to content
Your weekly 2-hr dose of new underground alt music features cuts from The Beths, Modern Woman, and Wombo. Hear what you won't hear on commercial radio on pastFORWARD presents: The Sonic Supernova #006. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options
15
    More: Live  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Jul 2022 at 2:30 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am, in all likelihood, Still Alive. Tune in later and find out!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hi again.
 
Azz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I broke down and ordered the Missing Persons live album Late Nights Early Days from Discogs. Paid about $60. It's so farking good
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*steps over with pF still playing in the background*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wotcha
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Metric!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Happily transferred and present.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
still here for more
 
Azz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The vocalist reminds me a bit of Imogen Heap
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
shades of Kirsty MacColl.
I love this so much.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Krissy has a real knack for super cool tunes
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If this lot is Near Beer then they need to stand back a little. At this rate they're gonna spill it
 
