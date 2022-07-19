 Skip to content
(KUCI) Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Simple Minds, Peter Gabriel, They Might Be Giants, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #369. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options
93
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Tuesday, denizens!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. TMBG, huh? Thank goodness.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello gang
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

In case you missed it:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12468480/With-Stranger-Things-renewing-interest-in-80s-music-what-other-forgotten-classics-form-decade-should-be-celebrated-This-week-Sunday-Morning-Music-Club-travels-back-to-glory-days-of-MTV-DD
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ELO - I'm Alive (Xanadu) HD
Youtube Jym_HtdBRNo


Booyah, buddies! Heart pumping on Greenwich Mean Time. I am not, however, glowing neon purple, possessing a good set of gams, or half as exuberant about the whole thing.

My sun dress is nice, though.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jym_HtdBRNo]

Booyah, buddies! Heart pumping on Greenwich Mean Time. I am not, however, glowing neon purple, possessing a good set of gams, or half as exuberant about the whole thing.

My sun dress is nice, though.


Glad it all went well.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

In case you missed it:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12468480/With-Stranger-Things-renewing-interest-in-80s-music-what-other-forgotten-classics-form-decade-should-be-celebrated-This-week-Sunday-Morning-Music-Club-travels-back-to-glory-days-of-MTV-DD


When I got to that thread it was over 300 posts long. Some great stuff in there though. Along with a fair dollop of not quite so great stuff.
I tossed in the greatest record of all time though
The Sisters Of Mercy - Temple Of Love [Original 12" 1983]
Youtube yoxsBRXFWKo


OF ALL TIME
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

In case you missed it:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12468480/With-Stranger-Things-renewing-interest-in-80s-music-what-other-forgotten-classics-form-decade-should-be-celebrated-This-week-Sunday-Morning-Music-Club-travels-back-to-glory-days-of-MTV-DD

When I got to that thread it was over 300 posts long. Some great stuff in there though. Along with a fair dollop of not quite so great stuff.
I tossed in the greatest record of all time though
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yoxsBRXFWKo]

OF ALL TIME


As usual - my hero.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

In case you missed it:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12468480/With-Stranger-Things-renewing-interest-in-80s-music-what-other-forgotten-classics-form-decade-should-be-celebrated-This-week-Sunday-Morning-Music-Club-travels-back-to-glory-days-of-MTV-DD

When I got to that thread it was over 300 posts long. Some great stuff in there though.


it looks like they stole a slew of stuff from pF playlists. which of course just confirms that they have excellent taste.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PS., Pistas - have you ever looked into Ofra Haza, the woman backing that? "The Israeli Madonna" Well worth a dig, in my opinion..
Ofra Haza - Eshal
Youtube l7NLojp8tRo
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: [YouTube video: ELO - I'm Alive (Xanadu) HD]

Booyah, buddies! Heart pumping on Greenwich Mean Time. I am not, however, glowing neon purple, possessing a good set of gams, or half as exuberant about the whole thing.

My sun dress is nice, though.


The amount of cocaine required to achieve such neon purple exuberance is medically contraindicated. Be happy with the sundress. Glad you're here!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, fellow denizens
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: My sun dress is nice, though... Be happy with the sundress.


Happy sunshiny sundress summer day, fellow farquers! I would put on a sundress in solidarity, but alas, I own no sundresses. Will holey demin shorts do?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jym_HtdBRNo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Booyah, buddies! Heart pumping on Greenwich Mean Time. I am not, however, glowing neon purple, possessing a good set of gams, or half as exuberant about the whole thing.

My sun dress is nice, though.


"I'm Alive" - That's a good start.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

In case you missed it:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12468480/With-Stranger-Things-renewing-interest-in-80s-music-what-other-forgotten-classics-form-decade-should-be-celebrated-This-week-Sunday-Morning-Music-Club-travels-back-to-glory-days-of-MTV-DD

When I got to that thread it was over 300 posts long. Some great stuff in there though. Along with a fair dollop of not quite so great stuff.
I tossed in the greatest record of all time though
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/yoxsBRXFWKo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

OF ALL TIME


Damn, sorry I missed it but I'm not even sure what I would have contributed. Was busy all weekend long, was actually reviewing the thread from the bottom-up this morning looking to see if there were any gems I am missing, but hey--that's what this thread is for! :D
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure - but no rollerskating on Venice. Or in the club, making the whole Xanadu arm-X. That's reserved, unless you're dressed like an extra in Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" video.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: perigee: My sun dress is nice, though... Be happy with the sundress.

Happy sunshiny sundress summer day, fellow farquers! I would put on a sundress in solidarity, but alas, I own no sundresses. Will holey demin shorts do?


Sure. I opted for 75% cotton 25% linen shorts, they breathe well.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: "The Israeli Madonna"


Wow, that's one I missed, and yeah she absolutely has that Madonna sound down pat but I do love the eastern take.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went down a wikihole yesterday, and here is today's entry in Songs I Used to Own on Cassette Until Somebody Sold them at a Garage Sale and Were Formerly Impossible to Find Again but are now Only a Click Away:

BREEDING GROUND - This Time Tomorrow
Youtube Xj-E9EZCPr4

This was from their last album before Chris Wardman (Blue Peter) joined the band.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Damn, sorry I missed it but I'm not even sure what I would have contributed. Was busy all weekend long, was actually reviewing the thread from the bottom-up this morning looking to see if there were any gems I am missing, but hey--that's what this thread is for! :D


If you search the SMMC thread for Candygram4Mongo posts. you'll get consolidated YouTube playlist for *all* the posted music, in 50-song blocks. With 703 posts, most with music, that can keep you busy for the rest of the week.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in North Florida...

Supertramp - It's Raining Again
Youtube YZUE4_PtOk0


4" in 48 hours and working on inch #5. Not complaining too much, we just went through the driest June in recorded FL history, but my garden is starting to get root rot even though I basically used nearly straight sand this year.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: thespindrifter: Damn, sorry I missed it but I'm not even sure what I would have contributed. Was busy all weekend long, was actually reviewing the thread from the bottom-up this morning looking to see if there were any gems I am missing, but hey--that's what this thread is for! :D

If you search the SMMC thread for Candygram4Mongo posts. you'll get consolidated YouTube playlist for *all* the posted music, in 50-song blocks. With 703 posts, most with music, that can keep you busy for the rest of the week.


Sounds like a plan, thanks!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: thespindrifter: Damn, sorry I missed it but I'm not even sure what I would have contributed. Was busy all weekend long, was actually reviewing the thread from the bottom-up this morning looking to see if there were any gems I am missing, but hey--that's what this thread is for! :D

If you search the SMMC thread for Candygram4Mongo posts. you'll get consolidated YouTube playlist for *all* the posted music, in 50-song blocks. With 703 posts, most with music, that can keep you busy for the rest of the week.


sweeeeeeeet. you lot don't need me, i'm gonna mail in the rest of the week.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Meanwhile, in North Florida...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YZUE4_PtOk0]

4" in 48 hours and working on inch #5. Not complaining too much, we just went through the driest June in recorded FL history, but my garden is starting to get root rot even though I basically used nearly straight sand this year.


Is straight sand not the default soil setting in northern FL?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not understanding this whole conversation: What is the SSMC thread, and how do I find it?
Thanks in advance.

/yes, I'm old
// yes, I'm no longer "hep" or "with it"
/// don't make me throw onions at you - I've got some right here tied to my belt!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Went down a wikihole yesterday, and here is today's entry in Songs I Used to Own on Cassette Until Somebody Sold them at a Garage Sale and Were Formerly Impossible to Find Again but are now Only a Click Away:


It was overdue. Here's the First dive into "who is this I missed?"  for the week. Thanks, Bourbon.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: thespindrifter: Meanwhile, in North Florida...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YZUE4_PtOk0]

4" in 48 hours and working on inch #5. Not complaining too much, we just went through the driest June in recorded FL history, but my garden is starting to get root rot even though I basically used nearly straight sand this year.

Is straight sand not the default soil setting in northern FL?


If I had planted straight into the ground, sure, although this area has a considerable amount of swamp muck, forest loam, and occasionally even peat. Average it all out and your typical soil here is "blackish sand".
I use a mix of bag soil, sand, kitty litter caolin, more sand, and some compost when possible. BTW, Fark Garden thread is live, but rotten tomatoes is all I have to contribute so nothing for me today.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nesher: I'm not understanding this whole conversation: What is the SSMC thread, and how do I find it?
Thanks in advance.

/yes, I'm old
// yes, I'm no longer "hep" or "with it"
/// don't make me throw onions at you - I've got some right here tied to my belt!


Clicky:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12468480/With-Stranger-Things-renewing-interest-in-80s-music-what-other-forgotten-classics-form-decade-should-be-celebrated-This-week-Sunday-Morning-Music-Club-travels-back-to-glory-days-of-MTV-DD
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the bloody hell is Saharan Dust and why is all my stuff covered in it?

cms.accuweather.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: What the bloody hell is Saharan Dust and why is all my stuff covered in it?

[cms.accuweather.com image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's like Texass dust, but less toxic and yet equally bad for the lungs judging solely by how much goo I've been coughing up in-between storms. It's good for rain and crops tho. Makes hurricanes too.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: What the bloody hell is Saharan Dust and why is all my stuff covered in it?

[cms.accuweather.com image 600x338]


It's fancy dust. It's imported!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: BourbonMakesItBetter: thespindrifter: Meanwhile, in North Florida...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YZUE4_PtOk0]

4" in 48 hours and working on inch #5. Not complaining too much, we just went through the driest June in recorded FL history, but my garden is starting to get root rot even though I basically used nearly straight sand this year.

Is straight sand not the default soil setting in northern FL?

If I had planted straight into the ground, sure, although this area has a considerable amount of swamp muck, forest loam, and occasionally even peat. Average it all out and your typical soil here is "blackish sand".
I use a mix of bag soil, sand, kitty litter caolin, more sand, and some compost when possible. BTW, Fark Garden thread is live, but rotten tomatoes is all I have to contribute so nothing for me today.


I'm not sure "yard full of stuff that is green so I'm going to call it a 'lawn' even though I didn't actually plant any of it" qualifies as "gardening".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: thespindrifter: Damn, sorry I missed it but I'm not even sure what I would have contributed. Was busy all weekend long, was actually reviewing the thread from the bottom-up this morning looking to see if there were any gems I am missing, but hey--that's what this thread is for! :D

If you search the SMMC thread for Candygram4Mongo posts. you'll get consolidated YouTube playlist for *all* the posted music, in 50-song blocks. With 703 posts, most with music, that can keep you busy for the rest of the week.

sweeeeeeeet. you lot don't need me, i'm gonna mail in the rest of the week.


We don't need to hover over the skip button with your playlists
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: pc_gator: What the bloody hell is Saharan Dust and why is all my stuff covered in it?

[cms.accuweather.com image 600x338]

It's fancy dust. It's imported!


Doesn't it immigrate
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
[Happy dancing]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
pc_gator: What the bloody hell is Saharan Dust and why is all my stuff covered in it?

[cms.accuweather.com image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hi dear Farkers!
I'm here, at least I think so.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi dear Farkers!
I'm here, at least I think so.


You is. they're playing that music!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jym_HtdBRNo]

Booyah, buddies! Heart pumping on Greenwich Mean Time. I am not, however, glowing neon purple, possessing a good set of gams, or half as exuberant about the whole thing.

My sun dress is nice, though.


So good all went well 👍
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You *want* a Monday in your week?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy Fark! The Pretenders!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aloha from Hawaii... will tune in as possible
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 220x398] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nice. Nice to imagine the cold water splash feeling when it's 34°C / 93°F outside.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chrissy! YAY!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wut? THAT is impressive, missing the Pretenders. Good choice for a first play though.
 
