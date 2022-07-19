 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Are you trying to get away during the UK heat wave? Melted airport runways and buckling train rails might get in the way of that   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you tried turning it off and on again coming to Texas?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get air conditioning. It's what separates us from the animals.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I have to suffer..... so do you England.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the hell do they make runways out of there, toffee?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: What the hell do they make runways out of there, toffee?


The tastier parts are made of Marmite.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So now we're combining previous stories into a single duplicate.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's currently triple digits outside and somehow planes are still in the sky; what do they make tarmac out of in the UK?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fano: What the hell do they make runways out of there, toffee?


Probably. Looks like they cheap out on shiat. From another article:
London Luton Airport, which largely serves low-cost carriers, airport officials said they identified a "surface defect" on the airport's lone runway.
 
