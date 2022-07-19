 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Robber steals $22K in one-dollar bills. Can you guess from where?   (boston.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Lynch - Sweaty Dollar Bills (LIVE)
Youtube lz7JB2EwlKA
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Shappy

meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strip club owner Dick Shappy

OK, now you're just messing with us.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
In decades of owning strip clubs, Shappy told the newspaper, he's never experienced anything like this, even during years when clubs in the city were pressured to pay the mob to protect them.
"In fact, that might have been the reason why we didn't," Shappy told the Globe.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well now, nice pile of ones ya got there, be a shame if anything was to happen to them.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's Mom's house?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were 2 dollar bills you could name the strip club in Portland where it happened.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Subby's Mom's house?


They didn't say $22,000 in quarters, stupid. She does the blowies for free but they always fill up the swear jar.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dollar store?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops are on the case!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Shappy

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this have something to do with fixing the cable?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you know the place is classy when Cadillac is part of the name.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed that my first thought was laundromat. I have a cleaner mind than I thought I did.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That getaway car is gonna reek for years.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depositing them will attract attention...
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on silly Giggle searches, $22k in ones would be a stack 94.3 inches tall, weighing roughly 48 pounds.
I'm guessing the guy in the security photo made multiple trips,
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's gonna be glitter everywhere.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I gotta admit - I guessed a mint/armored car.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An admirably good stripper?

Adam Jones going-to-the-club jacket pocket?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: There's gonna be glitter everywhere.


And the money probably smells like sweat combined with cheap perfume too.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scrumpox: Based on silly Giggle searches, $22k in ones would be a stack 94.3 inches tall, weighing roughly 48 pounds.


And that's probably if the bills are dry.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/CSB
When I was in college, I worked at a motel as the night auditor.  The hotel leased two rooms to a "Showclub" so the talent could work other cities.  Some of the ladies were cool and some weren't.

Two of the coolest strippers were college ladies who just wanted to go through college without any debt.  Every morning around 3 am, they'd show up at the lobby, convert their ones to twenties and put the twenties in a safety deposit box.  They were on their second safety deposit box when they moved on to the Denver club.

Rules be damned.  They could use the pool at 3am.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
singles? really fellas? c'mon
you've got to cost-of-living raise that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a crappy strip joint if the girls aren't allowed to keep their tips.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: blatz514: There's gonna be glitter everywhere.

And the money probably smells like sweat combined with cheap perfume too.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: [Fark user image image 425x637]


The most misleading film name ever.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heywood Jablome unavailable for comment.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Subby's Mom's house?


From subby's mo...dangit.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scrumpox: Based on silly Giggle searches, $22k in ones would be a stack 94.3 inches tall, weighing roughly 48 pounds.
I'm guessing the guy in the security photo made multiple trips,


Or the bills were stuck together.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scrumpox: Based on silly Giggle searches, $22k in ones would be a stack 94.3 inches tall, weighing roughly 48 pounds.
I'm guessing the guy in the security photo made multiple trips,


This is what the insurnace company will point out. I bet there really wasnt $22k there.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say "strip club" but the notion of a Boston area strip club sends shivers down my spine.

/and not the good kind
 
Reverborama
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ewwww!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Crap, why didn't i think of that?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I'd say "strip club" but the notion of a Boston area strip club sends shivers down my spine.

/and not the good kind


NSFW

Boston girls from the ted movie (oh yea harder harder)
Youtube yt5CV5-bGSk
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: skinink: [Fark user image image 425x637]

The most misleading film name ever.


Really. Looks like as big a sausage fest as Reservoir Dogs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Must be a crappy strip joint if the girls aren't allowed to keep their tips.


What are their meth addicted boyfriends supposed to use for money?

2CSB
Used to drive this stripper to her job.  Yeah.  I drove the bumpiest roads.  She was at the end of her career, so she opened at 4pm and if the other ladies showed up, she'd be out by 10.

When she was a top earner, she had a boyfriend with a few problems.   One night, she's working center stage and her boyfriend comes in, starts crawling across her stage picking up dollars.  The bouncers grabbed him and discussed the rules with him by using their fists.  Of course, he blamed her.  As is common in these tails, one night he went out to get 'something' and never came back.  In addition to his addictions, he was also a well know narc.  Well known narcs don't live long or well.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tannax: If they were 2 dollar bills you could name the strip club in Portland where it happened.


Or get arrested in the Taco Bell drive-thru.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dollar General!

*looks*

Damn.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suspect a large portion of those bills haven't seen the outside of the club in years.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: Must be a crappy strip joint if the girls aren't allowed to keep their tips.


Maybe it's also Restaurant.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ha, I guessed right!  But is it from a few very good strippers or many, many very bad strippers.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: strip club owner Dick Shappy

OK, now you're just messing with us.


That's not a real strip club owner's name. They stole that from Monty Python.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've never seen Dick Shappy and Ben Shapiro in the same room together, just sayin...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I'd say "strip club" but the notion of a Boston area strip club sends shivers down my spine.


I have been told that in general, if you're in Boston and want to go to a strip club you should just make the trip to Providence.

I don't actually know why this is, and have not actually been to a strip either city. Someone else here probably knows.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump's strip-club go-bag?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: iamskibibitz: I'd say "strip club" but the notion of a Boston area strip club sends shivers down my spine.

I have been told that in general, if you're in Boston and want to go to a strip club you should just make the trip to Providence.

I don't actually know why this is, and have not actually been to a strip either city. Someone else here probably knows.


#1 just don't go.

#2 If you have to go because dumb reasons, yes, go to Providence. But get in a time machine and go back 20-ish years to when the Cadillac was Mario's and Cheetah's wasn't trafficking kids.

#3 just don't go
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Departed (2006) - Jack Nicholson - LeonardoDiCaprio - Bar Scene
Youtube AwmCbh5yjbM
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Oh, you know the place is classy when Cadillac is part of the name.


Better yet...

...when one of their employees answers to "Cadillac"
 
