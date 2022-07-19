 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Maybe things aren't so bad after all? Here's 11 things we (mostly) don't need to worry about anymore   (lifehacker.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those will be back soon at our current pace.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the dumbest farking thing I will read all day. It's only noon but I'm calling it.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the ChristoFascists are in full power, a lot of that will be coming back.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That was the dumbest farking thing I will read all day. It's only noon but I'm calling it.


They could have looked a bit further back:

https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/23417.html
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of Claire and her Mayo obsession, so I guess we still have to worry about that.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consumer goods availability, infant mortality and democracy can be removed from the list.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently we still have to worry about slideshows though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't great that all of those people have been lifted out of extreme poverty and into severe poverty!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd fact, the first known public washing machine access location was the Wash-a-Teria in Fort Worth, circa 1934. The first known coin op machine was dated to 1937.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Occasionally I run across something here or elsewhere that lets me know Lifehacker is still around.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is nice that to get to the next town over, I can just get in the car and drive for an hour.  Instead of packing a blanket roll, food, and other essentials while planning on where I will camp out overnight if I take a horse or take a wagon.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Consumer goods availability, infant mortality and democracy can be removed from the list.



I would argue literacy as well.

Sure, the number of people who can't tell what words on a page are is small and getting smaller, but literacy is more than just regurgitating vocabulary and making the correct sounds for the shapes of letters.  It's being able to understand what you just read actually means.  In that regard, I feel literacy is worse than it was in the middle ages.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That was the dumbest farking thing I will read all day. It's only noon but I'm calling it.


What was the final straw? Was it the tacit support for nosy neighbors, or the broader plaudits of the capitalist system? I could go either way.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Good Old Days" weren't.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size

Nothing to worry about here!
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That list is all things that you still need to worry about in the United States of America. Especially infant mortality. Holy shiat I can't believe they put that on there and I thought the vaccines one was dumb.

Perhaps they means to say; "You don't need to worry about these things, if you're white and living in a suburb".

/thought this list was going to talk about having change for a phone call or carrying cash at all.
//Subby's going to shiat their pants for submitting a slideshow
///thirds makes turds you bastard.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start Slideshow.

No.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: The "Good Old Days" weren't.


When looking back objectively...Mayberry had serious. systemic problems.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]
Nothing to worry about here!


Reminds me to finish watching Black Mirror.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our global supply chain makes it possible to get literally anything we want, quickly, easily, and at a
low price


Oh really?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Start Slideshow.

No.



All Slides
11 Things We (Mostly) Don't Need to Worry About Anymore
Extreme poverty
Meeting up with friends
Smallpox and some other diseases
House fires, at least to a meaningful degree
Visiting distant loved ones
Basic literacy
Washing your clothes
The availability of consumer goods
Political representation
Checking the reputation of others
Infant mortality
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifehacker?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: That list is all things that you still need to worry about in the United States of America. Especially infant mortality. Holy shiat I can't believe they put that on there and I thought the vaccines one was dumb.

Perhaps they means to say; "You don't need to worry about these things, if you're white and living in a suburb".

/thought this list was going to talk about having change for a phone call or carrying cash at all.
//Subby's going to shiat their pants for submitting a slideshow
///thirds makes turds you bastard.


Still better today than even a few generations ago.

The Gleewoman has been working on a family tree, and as recently as the 1800s ancestors were popping out 8-10 kids to help work the fields and half of them wouldn't make it out of diaper age.

It would be like:
Mary Sue died of pertussis
Bobby Joe died of tetanus
Suzy just died in her crib (probably SIDS)
Etc
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding pornography missing from the list.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better disease management and reduced infant mortality is why the population is out of control and a major contributor to climate change.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: No mention of Claire and her Mayo obsession, so I guess we still have to worry about that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: bighairyguy: Consumer goods availability, infant mortality and democracy can be removed from the list.


I would argue literacy as well.

Sure, the number of people who can't tell what words on a page are is small and getting smaller, but literacy is more than just regurgitating vocabulary and making the correct sounds for the shapes of letters.  It's being able to understand what you just read actually means.  In that regard, I feel literacy is worse than it was in the middle ages.


Plus now we elect people that are proud of their stupidity and cheer them on while they want to destroy education.
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slideshows strangely absent...
 
wild9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: bighairyguy: Consumer goods availability, infant mortality and democracy can be removed from the list.


I would argue literacy as well.

Sure, the number of people who can't tell what words on a page are is small and getting smaller, but literacy is more than just regurgitating vocabulary and making the correct sounds for the shapes of letters.  It's being able to understand what you just read actually means.  In that regard, I feel literacy is worse than it was in the middle ages.


Marketing/business jargon/buzzwords.

Like okay you just said a bunch of shiat and I understand all the words and their meaning but what the hell does it have to do with what we are currently talking about.

/Value add my butt
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Extreme poverty
Meeting up with friends
Smallpox and some other diseases
House fires, at least to a meaningful degree
Visiting distant loved ones
Basic literacy
Washing your clothes
The availability of consumer goods
Political representation
Checking the reputation of others
Infant mortality

0. Social media is the bane of our current society. Is it easier to meet up with friends? I guess. But Facebook, Twitter, and constant access to everyone all the time is pretty awful.
1. Yeah, okay, sure, there's less of it then there used to be but it still doesn't help when the working class hasn't had a pay raise in 30 years, companies are bilking consumers for every penny, and healthcare costs are through the roof.
2. Really? You REALLY put this one on here after the past 2 years of people balking at getting vaccinated? Of anti-vaccers being giant idiots and helping kill a million Americans just because they didn't want to wear a piece of cloth over their face?
3. The one bit of good on here, I guess?
4. Uh. People generally didn't travel very far before the advent of cars/trains/airplanes. Your 'loved ones' probably lived in the same town as you or, at the very least, the next town over. The creation of transit is what lead people to move across the country away from their families in the first place.
5. Being able to read and being able to actually understand what you read are two different things. Not to mention being able to tell what's fake from what's real. Ooh, yay, you can read words. That means little when mouth-breathing morons believe every lie that's written down.
6. This is probably the dumbest farking thing on the list.
7. Yeah, it's nice being able to buy whatever I want whenever I want. Too bad rampant capitalism leads to things like Amazon workers being treated like crap, mega-corporations buying up everything in sight, and consumers still getting screwed over.
8. And just how long are we going to be KEEPING our democracy at the rate we're going? Not to mention the massive inequality in our political system.
9. Because what we need is to be able to pry into everyone's life.
10. Welp. That's about to change pretty soon if we keep going the way we are.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I messed up the order there but you can figure out which one I'm talking about. Bleh.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here *are* 11 things
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
#14.Here's something I don't have to worry about: enjoying life.

a. All the car shows around here closed, shrunk. or think it's necessary for me to pay them $30+ to show my car.
b. Going to flea markets for antiques. It has all been replaced by new Chinese merchandise, or priced out of reach because anything over 10 years old is now "vintage".
c. Cosplay/Cons. Too expensive, too crowded, traffic/parking unbearable. Plus there's still a pandemic.
d. Hiking. The heat will now kill you, and I have lost a lot of endurance due to being cooped up for to long.
e. Unique food. It has gotten beyond my budget to eat out unless it is a VERY special occasion. No more "for fun". PLUS, I've learned to cook so well at home, the food out kind of sucks...
f. Good music. It's crap now, and a lot of people will back me up on that regardless how much you like it.
g. Internet/tv/media. I'm so (ad) sick of (advertisement) all (ad) of these (ad) damn ads (ad) everywhere.(a(ad)d)
h. My health. I've kept the crud at bay so far.... But I know it's just a matter of time before it gets me.
i. My hobbies. Prices have skyrocketed, parts unavailable, customer support sucks.... and none of the Maker groups I joined actually make anything.

Plus my dog died this year, still no raise, my eyesight is getting worse, and I have a kidney stone.
So piss off with your happy little list, things suck. (And no, I'm not suicidal, just angry.)
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
one housefire is very meaningful; almost all of them are meaningful, to a degree
this list didn't even get out of bed. this is a lazy list
 
GodComplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: bighairyguy: Consumer goods availability, infant mortality and democracy can be removed from the list.


I would argue literacy as well.

Sure, the number of people who can't tell what words on a page are is small and getting smaller, but literacy is more than just regurgitating vocabulary and making the correct sounds for the shapes of letters.  It's being able to understand what you just read actually means.  In that regard, I feel literacy is worse than it was in the middle ages.


I've worked with people who were functionally illiterate. They could write words, but they couldn't construct a grammatically correct sentence and would use the wrong tenses. How these folk survive in society, let alone an office job is a mystery.
 
mononymous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a man, I tend to prioritize: health, housing, food, coffee, car, insurance, gas, coffee, family, friends, co-workers, coffee, taxes, jury duty, weddings, funerals, coffee, global warming, corporate corruption, political corruption, coffee, economic disparity, racial disparity, gender disparity, coffee, gun violence, domestic violence, littering, jay-walking and coffee.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Mugato: That was the dumbest farking thing I will read all day. It's only noon but I'm calling it.

What was the final straw? Was it the tacit support for nosy neighbors, or the broader plaudits of the capitalist system? I could go either way.


Part of it was equating chatting over the internet with seeing people in person. "Well you might not feel good about flying in a petri dish to meet your loved ones but you can talk with your friends and family on your 17" monitor!".
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mononymous: As a man, I tend to prioritize: health, housing, food, coffee, car, insurance, gas, coffee, family, friends, co-workers, coffee, taxes, jury duty, weddings, funerals, coffee, global warming, corporate corruption, political corruption, coffee, economic disparity, racial disparity, gender disparity, coffee, gun violence, domestic violence, littering, jay-walking and coffee.


You said coffee seven times.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mononymous: As a man, I tend to prioritize: health, housing, food, coffee, car, insurance, gas, coffee, family, friends, co-workers, coffee, taxes, jury duty, weddings, funerals, coffee, global warming, corporate corruption, political corruption, coffee, economic disparity, racial disparity, gender disparity, coffee, gun violence, domestic violence, littering, jay-walking and coffee.


Wha'bout Red Bull?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Geotpf: The "Good Old Days" weren't.

When looking back objectively...Mayberry had serious. systemic problems.


Rampant alcoholism & trigger happy police come to mind
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
sadly, slideshows on websites, is missing from the list.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Geotpf: The "Good Old Days" weren't.

When looking back objectively...Mayberry had serious. systemic problems.


Like Otis was the only married one and he was drunk all the time.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: All of those will be back soon at our current pace.


Not a very inclusive lost.  They left a lot out like angry Indians killing you, Jack the ripper and the earth being a ball of molten lava when it was formed.
Pretty stupid clickbait
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

amigafin: #14.Here's something I don't have to worry about: enjoying life.

a. All the car shows around here closed, shrunk. or think it's necessary for me to pay them $30+ to show my car.
b. Going to flea markets for antiques. It has all been replaced by new Chinese merchandise, or priced out of reach because anything over 10 years old is now "vintage".
c. Cosplay/Cons. Too expensive, too crowded, traffic/parking unbearable. Plus there's still a pandemic.
d. Hiking. The heat will now kill you, and I have lost a lot of endurance due to being cooped up for to long.
e. Unique food. It has gotten beyond my budget to eat out unless it is a VERY special occasion. No more "for fun". PLUS, I've learned to cook so well at home, the food out kind of sucks...
f. Good music. It's crap now, and a lot of people will back me up on that regardless how much you like it.
g. Internet/tv/media. I'm so (ad) sick of (advertisement) all (ad) of these (ad) damn ads (ad) everywhere.(a(ad)d)
h. My health. I've kept the crud at bay so far.... But I know it's just a matter of time before it gets me.
i. My hobbies. Prices have skyrocketed, parts unavailable, customer support sucks.... and none of the Maker groups I joined actually make anything.

Plus my dog died this year, still no raise, my eyesight is getting worse, and I have a kidney stone.
So piss off with your happy little list, things suck. (And no, I'm not suicidal, just angry.)


... and I'm down to seeds and stems, again, too
 
debug
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
#1 thing we don't have to worry about anymore?  Watching a slideshow.  F you.
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: mononymous: As a man, I tend to prioritize: health, housing, food, coffee, car, insurance, gas, coffee, family, friends, co-workers, coffee, taxes, jury duty, weddings, funerals, coffee, global warming, corporate corruption, political corruption, coffee, economic disparity, racial disparity, gender disparity, coffee, gun violence, domestic violence, littering, jay-walking and coffee.

You said coffee seven times.


I really like coffee.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't trust charts based on percentages. You can say that a lower percentage of people live in poverty, but if the population has increased three-fold, there are more people living in poverty.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Isn't great that all of those people have been lifted out of extreme poverty and into severe poverty!


Going from poop to canned poop is an upgrade.  I guess.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.