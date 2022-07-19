 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   With no bomb on the bus, and a change of setting to Boston, the latest "Speed" sequel gets two thumbs down   (nbcboston.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Speed 3: Yah Cahnt Get Theah From Hereah"?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Steele, who lives in Somerville, got on the MBTA bus at Davis Square"

Ah, okay.

Depending on the bus, between Davis Square and Harvard you can often beat the bus (and most cars) on a bike.

But there are days when construction farks up the traffic that you can beat the bus at a brisk walk.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Depending on the bus, between Davis Square and Harvard you can often beat the bus (and most cars) on a bike.

But there are days when construction farks up the traffic that you can beat the bus at a brisk walk.


A LONG time ago, I would take the bus (the 86?) from Brighton to Harvard Square in morning rush hour traffic.

Sometimes, I wanted to put on my running shoes one morning and wait at the bus stop. When the bus would start to take off, I'd take off and race it. I always wondered who would get there first.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pop quiz!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown Boston
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My go-to answer for most unrealistic Boston-based cinematic scene is the car chase through the North End in "The Town".

I don't care that the robbers have enough firepower that, if sent to Ukraine, would stop the Russian troops in two days. No way the streets are that clear you can drive over 30, much less 70.

And all the cops had to do was block the bridge going into Charlestown and the robbers would have been boxed in.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Driving a bus, it's okay to be on time
Slightly better to be a little late
NEVER BE EARLY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Driving a bus, it's okay to be on time
Slightly better to be a little late
NEVER BE EARLY


A bus is never late, Nor is it early. It arrives precisely when it means to.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He wanted his money back? Ok buddy here's your $1.75
 
Ethertap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: My go-to answer for most unrealistic Boston-based cinematic scene is the car chase through the North End in "The Town".

I don't care that the robbers have enough firepower that, if sent to Ukraine, would stop the Russian troops in two days. No way the streets are that clear you can drive over 30, much less 70.

And all the cops had to do was block the bridge going into Charlestown and the robbers would have been boxed in.


They'll never make a movie set in St Louis again, but if they did the only realistic car chase would end 500 yards from the start with at least one of the vehicles with a bent suspension and cracked rim. The pot holes around here are ludicrous, particularly if we get any kind of freeze/snow in the winter.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he could leave a zero star review, he would!!!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Officers stopped Steele after the driver pointed him out on the street. He was taken to the Transit Police Department Headquarters for booking."

Well, now the bus company is really slowing him down.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've never seen a bus driver I'd like to show my wood, let alone threaten with it.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: And all the cops had to do was block the bridge going into Charlestown and the robbers would have been boxed in.


I haven't seen the movie - are you talking about the Malden, Tobin, Washington Street or Zakim?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: He wanted his money back? Ok buddy here's your $1.75


Prorated by the distance you traveled toward your destination
 
