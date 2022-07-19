 Skip to content
(Willamette Week)   What's the deal with Portland being so weird? It's to keep you normies out   (wweek.com) divider line
    Weird, Property, Ownership, Unincorporated area, part of the plan, Hatfield-McCoy feud, property owner, result of some long-standing Hatfield-McCoy feud, good road  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's see....Oregon or Maine....

Oh, Oregon. That is not surprising.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so freaking strange; you'll be on a regular, paved road with sidewalks and everything, then 2 blocks of gravel and HUGE potholes. Right in the middle of the city. Of course, most are in the North East, which just happens to be where the poor people live.

What a strange coincidence, huh??
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never keep Normie out!

logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess that's another reason why Subarus are so popular.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing about Portland is not the clustering weirdness. It is OMSI
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unpaved roads help keep out unwanted AT-AT incursions.

PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bad roads? pffft, they ain't got chit on louisiana.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A lot over in Felony Flats, Misdemeanor Meadows in SE, too.
But you are spot on about being in depressed neighborhoods

Also a couple up off Capital in SW

City did grade them a couple of years ago and dumped gravel
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utter Bunk. It's Just Marketing.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: The best thing about Portland is not the clustering weirdness. It is OMSI


They are installing a turntable at the Railroad Museum down by OMSI
 
fat boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Someone stole the Unipipers Unicycle awhile back,
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The weird moved south to Ashland anyway
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That was back in March. Luckily he was able to get a replacement in time for Easter.

middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fat boy: Felony Flats, Misdemeanor Meadows


Uh.  Charming.

Anyway PDX is kinda known more for protests than being super weird these days, it seems like.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Q: How do you tell the difference between a road and a driveway in Hillsdale*?

A: The driveways don't have potholes.

*Hillsdale is the area in western Portland metro where the GQP and MAGAs live. Very "upscale" with roads that were never paved properly, have no curbs or sideways and are often so narrow they are effectively one-way. Big houses without adequate parking, so people park on the narrow streets.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, keep being weird...
/ last one was January 9, 2022
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PvtStash: bad roads? pffft, they ain't got chit on louisiana.


There is a well known (in the off roader community) large Scottish lady who has tackled and beaten the most difficult "trails" in the US in her Jeep that is named Mischief Maker. From pretty much everything in Moab Utah including 10.5 rated trails (nothing but rear steer buggys usually make it) to the Rioncon trail n California to all the muddy shiat down South to the tree infested rock gardens in the East. she been there and done that. The only time Ive ever heard her complain in the slightest about driving over a roadway was when she stopped and filmed the pothole conditions in Pennsylvania.


We Need To Explain!
Youtube WH3Wv7Zkyvs
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More like they don't want to raise taxes to pave that shiat because it might inconvenience a weird rich millionaire.
 
zbtop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Head over to SW around Multnomah village and Garden Home.

You'll see million dollar houses with gravel drives tucked away into expensive neighborhoods, driven on by pricey 4WD Subarus, and no sidewalks on half the streets.

There it's not shiatty infrastructure, it's "vintage".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's f*cking stupid and embarrassing.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Yes, keep being weird...
/ last one was January 9, 2022


Green vest with the white beanie, final answer.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When you drive up the 5 from California into Oregon it goes from a superhighway to a f*cked up bypass or "Old Highway 99" or "395" situation.  You know. Roads that were retired in the 50's. Right at the boarder.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TL;DNR for the article:  It's what happens when the city wants to annex land but doesn't want to pay to do stuff they should have required developers to do before the land was annexed.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yep. This is the kind of efficient Free Market Solution which gives better results than the inefficient soshalizums of government
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, this comes down to developers half-assing something leaving it to the city to fix their goofs at taxpayer expense.  Good on the city, but let's make it statutory that if you create a road out of whole-cloth you bring it up to city standards as well before taxpayers assume it.
 
