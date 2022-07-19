 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Methanol. Not even once   (cbc.ca) divider line
35
    More: Scary, South Africa, toxic chemical methanol, Death, Ethanol, possible cause of the deaths, toxic form of alcohol, progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol, levels of the toxic chemical  
•       •       •

1371 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 1:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, more accurately: methanol, only once.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh no, Becky!
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Say what now?

vpracingfuels.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bathtub gin went out of fashion in the 30s.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Methanol, huh?  That sounds racist.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/What's that you say...?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It is yet not known how the victims ingested the methanol."

Seriously?

Has this reporter never heard of bootleg liquor?

This killed a few Americans in the DR a few years ago if i remember correctly.

That's why i stick to light beer. There's not enough concentrated anything in Schlitz to kill you.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A biology professor once said to us, "Methanol will make you blind in minute doses and kill you in tiny doses."
 
funzyr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, they think alcohol was involved?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, more accurately: methanol, only once.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Interesting biology note.  Methanol itself isn't what typically kills people.  When the methanol get broken down by the liver by the same process as ethanol, it forms formaldehyde which is what kills you.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Methanol, huh?  That sounds racist.
[Fark user image 425x425]
/What's that you say...?



When I first saw the headline, I read it as "menthol."

Not Kool.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See, son?  You don't pay the cover charge, you get served the cheap booze.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year.
The 21nd Amendment is a curse upon that country.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Alcohol poisoning and inhalation of carbon monoxide have both been ruled out as possible causes of death although traces of both were detected in the bodies of all 21 victims, said Matiwane. "

Uh, methanol IS alcohol.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.


Except you need tons of ethanol, not just a few shots. I've read accounts of ER doctors going to nearby liquor stores and buying all of their vodak just to treat one patient.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: More than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year.
The 21nd Amendment is a curse upon that country.


The 18th was worse.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Say what now?

[vpracingfuels.com image 565x800]


When I think of Methanol I think of the awful name change the NHRA did to its fstest car that run alcohol

They are now called TAD which stands for top alcohol dragster which would e fine I guess.

But in my youth this class had the best name of any drag racing class ever, they were called AA/BAD

BAD stood for blown alcohol dragster
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We have known that Kools and Newports will kill you for a very long time ...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll try anything twice.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is yet not known how the victims ingested the methanol.

Hopefully they had a mixer.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: That's why i stick to light beer. There's not enough concentrated anything in Schlitz to kill you.


Username does not compute.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aperson: Interesting biology note.  Methanol itself isn't what typically kills people.  When the methanol get broken down by the liver by the same process as ethanol, it forms formaldehyde which is what kills you.


Formaldehyde, then formic acid. It's done by the same enzymes that break ethanol into acetaldehyde and then into acetic acid and acetyl-COA. (No, you cannot get enough vitamin C by drinking heavily.) One theory as to why hangovers are a thing is that acetaldehyde isn't exactly a nice substance to have in your body. The enzymes that do this vastly prefer to work on ethanol rather than methanol, one treatment for methanol ingestion is to ram a bunch of ethanol into the bloodstream (as in literally, an IV bag of 1% (IIRC) ethanol in water) and and make the enzymes work on that while the kidney excrete the methanol.

Another is a compound known as Fomepizol, which does the same thing as ethanol, blocking the enzymes from processing the methanol by being a better fit than methanol (a competitive antagonist) for the enzyme that turn those alcohols into their aldehydes, which means they're excreted rather than converted.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Trocadero: Say what now?

[vpracingfuels.com image 565x800]

When I think of Methanol I think of the awful name change the NHRA did to its fstest car that run alcohol

They are now called TAD which stands for top alcohol dragster which would e fine I guess.

But in my youth this class had the best name of any drag racing class ever, they were called AA/BAD

BAD stood for blown alcohol dragster


I think they wanted to rub some of the Top Fuel shine onto the alcohol fueled rail dragsters.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
acapulco anarchists take note. This is why we need government, regulations, permits, and taxes you farking stupid fark faces.

And this is coming from a anti government fark like me of all people.  (I'm not anti government.  I'm simply trying to make America actually treat all people equal.  )
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.

Except you need tons of ethanol, not just a few shots. I've read accounts of ER doctors going to nearby liquor stores and buying all of their vodak just to treat one patient.


I... don't think that can be true.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.


Sounds like an excuse to have a airplane size bottle of EverClear and also drink it after suspect drinks?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: acapulco anarchists take note. This is why we need government, regulations, permits, and taxes you farking stupid fark faces.

And this is coming from a anti government fark like me of all people.  (I'm not anti government.  I'm simply trying to make America actually treat all people equal.  )


...even for stupid people
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aperson: Interesting biology note.  Methanol itself isn't what typically kills people.  When the methanol get broken down by the liver by the same process as ethanol, it forms formaldehyde which is what kills you.


formaldehyde? Don't people take that to get high? I guess in much smaller amounts?
So I have to ask, do victims of this die high as fark all? ...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.

Sounds like an excuse to have a airplane size bottle of EverClear and also drink it after suspect drinks?


This doesn't sound like a problem that needs a solution
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.

Except you need tons of ethanol, not just a few shots. I've read accounts of ER doctors going to nearby liquor stores and buying all of their vodak just to treat one patient.


well then someone lied to you. they give by IV and not in shots. also EtOH toxicity is a thing so you can't overdo it or you just kill them a different way.

the goal is to get enough EtOH in the system that it competes with the MeOH for metabolism and you slow the MeOH breakdown enough to get them through it.  same amount of poison just over a longer period of time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: More than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year.
The 21nd Amendment is a curse upon that country.


We're going to need a brake down of that.
Over use/ abuse.
DWI.
Withdrawal.
Liver damage.
Those are all different.
We can actually change the amount of all of those.  Mostly.  Except the last one.  Mostly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Russ1642: tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.

Except you need tons of ethanol, not just a few shots. I've read accounts of ER doctors going to nearby liquor stores and buying all of their vodak just to treat one patient.

well then someone lied to you. they give by IV and not in shots. also EtOH toxicity is a thing so you can't overdo it or you just kill them a different way.

the goal is to get enough EtOH in the system that it competes with the MeOH for metabolism and you slow the MeOH breakdown enough to get them through it.  same amount of poison just over a longer period of time.


Ooooooooooooooo
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Russ1642: tom baker's scarf: i'm not sure what the problem quantitating the results are.  the test you used for detection is generally quantitative too, and simple.

also this is definitely what killed them.  the values are going to be sky high.   sadly the treatment for MeOH toxicity is the EtOH they were trying to drink in the first place.

Except you need tons of ethanol, not just a few shots. I've read accounts of ER doctors going to nearby liquor stores and buying all of their vodak just to treat one patient.

I... don't think that can be true.


only because it obviously isn't and your BS detector is working.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.