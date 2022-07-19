 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   Ah ...remember the days of vajazzling? Such decorum   (melmagazine.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

1018 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 4:25 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All pushback against the NuvaBling:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

for your snazz...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Clam Can Reflect Light Like A Discoball!
Youtube 5ajd6r0Rwa0
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NSFW

Clitter!
Youtube VR4O68kUj5c
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5ajd6r0Rwa0]


Jam out with your clam out!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I unironically miss the short-lived era of boob glitter.
 
algman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a particular individual: NSFW

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VR4O68kUj5c]


Using Clitter while pregnant may result in sparkle babies.
 
vevolis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do you want to have a rhinestone surgically removed from your urethra, because this is how you get a rhinestone surgically removed from your urethra.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I consider myself worldly man. I've never seen a vagina that looked like this.
 
sxacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time for A NU Sparkle
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The candy colored vajayjay dye is a lot more interesting IMO.

For (NSFW) example,
One
Two
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cheaper than a divorce?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.queenofwands.netView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
talk about a hat on a hat.

seems like sharp edges are the sort of thing you want to avoid there.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


You need to seriously ease up on the bedazzling. That's a vayjay, not a chandelier.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x177]
I consider myself worldly man. I've never seen a vagina that looked like this.


That look is big in Georgia.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I unironically miss the short-lived era of boob glitter.


They don't still do that? There were always plenty of girls at the clubs with glittery chests, sad if that's not happening anymore.
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I unironically miss the short-lived era of boob glitter.


Vitalic - Your Disco Song (Official)
Youtube ccT7yslqOdA
 
Caelistis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I did not remember what vajazzling looked like (my wife never did it) so I opened up a new tab for an image search. Started typing and the second suggested search term was "vajazzling for dogs".

I hate humanity.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've done a little pearl Vajazzling in my day.

/ emphasis on a little
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some vulva's don't need it...The are dazzling without any enhancements..Like the wife of a certain well known farker...
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Caelistis: I did not remember what vajazzling looked like (my wife never did it) so I opened up a new tab for an image search. Started typing and the second suggested search term was "vajazzling for dogs".

I hate humanity.


In that case, you may not want to hear this but... Neuticles.
 
whitroth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

a particular individual: NSFW

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VR4O68kUj5c?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Age-restricted, and I refuse to give youtube more information about me.

On the other hand, when we were coming up on CostumeCon this year, I was informed that glitter is the crack of crafters.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That sound you just heard was Fark clicking on Senseless_Drivel's profile looking for pics.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cooter Rub tastes better and is more spicy.

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x177]
I consider myself worldly man. I've never seen a vagina that looked like this.


That's because it's a peach...

Seriously though, I don't know that I can think of a single person that I know that would do this. And that includes just random coworkers, not just family and close friends. I just can't think of a single person that I've met who would farking do this dumb shiat. I'd barely even remembered that it existed.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: In that case, you may not want to hear this but... Neuticles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta keep up with the times...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Caelistis: I did not remember what vajazzling looked like (my wife never did it) so I opened up a new tab for an image search. Started typing and the second suggested search term was "vajazzling for dogs".

I hate humanity.

In that case, you may not want to hear this but... Neuticles.


Or about the people who dye their pets.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I assume the owner didn't take the picture of that cat because they would murder a human trying to do that to them
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
cdn.asotvinc.comView Full Size


Heh heh... "outfit"
 
