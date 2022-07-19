 Skip to content
(CTV News)   WestJet announces new 23-hour flight from Calgary to ....Calgary   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Calgary, take me away!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, time travel?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"WestJet confirmed to CTV News Toronto that several of their flights experienced "significant uncontrollable delays" on Thursday due to an external third-party infrastructure outage that impacted WestJet's airport check-in, flight planning and payment services. "

Why are they dancing around the fact that IT'S ROGERS' FAULT?
 
RoughriderUT
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was in the fiasco last week, luckily only had a 14 hour delay getting home from Toronto to Saskatooon, when it was supposed to be a on the plane at 12 EST and back home by 5 pm CST. It was going to be an even 24 hours (14 hours in the Edmonton airport), but we were able to rebook onto earlier connectors. Also, this wasn't the first time of this occurrence, had the same thing happen last time I flew TO to Regina, got stuck in Edmonton overnight for 14 hours as well.
 
vsavatar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x610]


About as much chance of getting something done as this protest, but the sentiment is still there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
