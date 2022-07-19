 Skip to content
(BBC)   The Devil's Arse is cooler than you'd think   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
12
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad my place is partially underground, it usually stays pretty cool down there, only downside floors are always cold and in the winter you need slippers. The place could be on fire and the floors would be freezing.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 1842 a small passageway was blasted out to accommodate a visit by Queen Victoria"

Bloody royals.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it begins...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I haven't clicked but I assume this is something from Brett Kavanaugh's yearbook.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...huh.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Satan's Asshole is the name of my ghost pepper and ginger infused rum so I'm getting a kick.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, that was a distinct transformation.

Let's get Saddam Hussein's opinion.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cool cave

/ probably a hit during a heatwave
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The Devil's Arse," you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes.  That looks about right.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well we'll all be mole people. I guess I'm accepting of our underworld overlords.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We used to say "it's colder than a witch's coont out there" when it was cold out. Ahh middle school!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My son worked one summer at a huge produce packaging plant.

Imagine a room the size of a Walmart that's 35º F. Everyone wearing parkas and it's nearly 100º outside.
 
