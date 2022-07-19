 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Vladimir Putin heads to Iran. In a show of one-upmanship over Biden, instead of fist-bumping a murderer he will instead backslap a suicide bomber   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bashar al-Assad, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, US claim  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2022 at 5:55 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*crosses fingers, scrunches eyes, and whispers quietly*

PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest. PLEASE let whoever he pats on back be wearing a nitroglycerine suicide vest.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, with his left hand, apparently, going by the pics
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't Turkey a member of NATO?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So is the next proxy war going to be the Iranians versus the Saudis?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Isn't Turkey a member of NATO?


Just barely.  Erdogan has seriously changed the political dynamic of the country in his quest to be the new caliph.  It highlights the problem of a system that requires unanimity for joint action.  Personally I would kick Hungary and Turkey out with the option to reapply once they've gotten their shiat together.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one shakes hands with Putin .
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Must have really long arms if Putin is at the other end of the table.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's a lot easier to reach in Iran, but even better he's far enough from his seat of power for a bloodless coup to happen in his absence.

That almost certainly won't happen, but I can hope, right?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So is the next proxy war going to be the Iranians versus the Saudis?


No.  The Israelis will deal with Iran.

If the US administration was as competent as a low-rent NYC Mob street-crew, they'd essentially tell the Saudis, "Nice assets you've got over here in the US.... It'd be a shame if something happened to them.   How about you come around to our way of thinking?"

But they won't, because they're dopes.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: It highlights the problem of a system that requires unanimity for joint action.


There are 2 sides to the unanimity issue: it can make getting something done tougher, but when it's time to act - for example, if someone attacked a member of NATO - then expect all of NATO to come for you.

I pity the NATO nation who decides not to honor Article 5. The rest of NATO might come down as hard on that member as they do the attacker.

Erdogan is the Manchin of NATO at the moment. Events in Turkey aren't that stable, and Erdogan is walking a fine line between Christian and Muslim opponents.

Regardless of how Turkey votes, I would expect the rest of NATO to treat Sweden and Finland as if they were members, and to make that obvious to Pooty and Xi.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So is the next proxy war going to be the Iranians versus the Saudis?


Persians vs Arabs had been a thing for 1500+ years.

I don't see it getting resolved any time soon.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjjt: Well, with his left hand, apparently, going by the pics


Paralysis?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.