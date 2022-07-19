 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   I have no idea what your talking about so here's a mallard with a mussel on it's foot   (wgme.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mukster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Must have messed up leg day. Got their mussels out of balance.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
APOSTROPHE APOCALYPSE
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
omg where is Ashley when you really need her
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The duck just wants grapes. That mussel is actually armor against bartenders who have nails
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
???  you are opinion is trash  ???
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*muscle
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I illegally feed ducks now that weed is legal so I can still stick it to the man
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I illegally feed ducks now that weed is legal so I can still stick it to the man


Have you ever fed ducks weed? On weed?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Marcos P: I illegally feed ducks now that weed is legal so I can still stick it to the man

Have you ever fed ducks weed? On weed?


Yo, dawg I heard you liked ...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Marcos P: I illegally feed ducks now that weed is legal so I can still stick it to the man

Have you ever fed ducks weed? On weed?


ducks have their own duckweed.
